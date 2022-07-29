ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, VA

theriver953.com

News Maker Reese and Dubrueler on an Evans Home fundraiser

The Henry and William Evans Home for Children in Winchester will benefit from a fundraiser being held at Winchester Mitsubishi. We spoke with Henry and William Evans Home for Children representative James Dubrueler and Heather Reese of Mitsubishi in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by...
WINCHESTER, VA
wmra.org

Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely

A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
HARRISONBURG, VA
theriver953.com

August 2, 2022

Front Royal Police Officers receive Life Saving Awards. Two Officers of the Front Royal Police Department were honored at the Front Royal Town Council meeting Mon. July 25. Police Chief Magalis and Fire Chief Bonzano presented Sergeant Eric Suess and Officer Rachel Martin with their respective department’s Life Saving Awards.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
theriver953.com

Lt. Governor Sears joins Winchester National Night Out Tonight 8/2

The Winchester Police Department (WPD) announced that Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle Sears will be attending tonight’s National Night Out. Sears will be with the Winchester Police Department showing her support for her local law enforcement and backing the blue. She is scheduled to be at the Loudoun Street walking...
WINCHESTER, VA
Warren County, VA
Falls Church News-Press

2 Local Restaurants Recently Received Honorary RAMMY Awards

The RAMMY Awards celebrate legacy and excellence in the DC region’s food and restaurant industry. The 40th Annual Awards were held last week and two Falls Church area restaurants received Honorary Awards for their long years of service to their community. Anthony’s Restaurant, located at 3000 Annandale Rd, Falls...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County, Town senior citizens victimized by scammers

Fraudsters often see senior citizens as an easy mark and someone they may be able to scam. With American senior citizens losing over $3 billion, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), crimes surrounding scammers affect every community. In fact, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) notified the public...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Virginia Authorities confirm baby found is a false report

Warren County Sheriff’s Office most recently and Strasburg Police Department last week report receiving calls from concerned citizens. The calls are concerning a post on Facebook of a baby being found in the agencies’ respective areas. Both agencies report that there was never any baby found and they...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
John Marshall
WUSA

Man in yard comes face-to-face with big bear in Culpeper

CULPEPER, Va. — A woman in Culpeper spotted a shocking visitor prowling past her garden on Wednesday. She thinks it may have been after her blueberries. That's what her husband was outside picking when a massive bear appeared "out of nowhere," coming near face-to-face with him, according to Julie Church. Luckily, her husband, Phil Church, is an outdoorsman; he knew to stay calm.
CULPEPER, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Luray Female Institute almost complete

August 1, 1889 — The large and handsome building of the Luray Female Institute is about completed. The work reflects credit upon the builders, Messrs. C.L.&N.R. Proctor, and if anything could add to their reputation in the Valley either for nice work or promptness of execution this would do it.
LURAY, VA
theriver953.com

News Makers Magalis and Cline on Warren County Drug Court

Warren County Drug Court is closer to becoming a reality. We spoke to Front Royal Police Captain Crystal Cline and Chief Kahle Magalis about it in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Crystal tells us the Drug Court will...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property

A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Front Royal Police Officers receive Life Saving Awards

Two Officers of the Front Royal Police Department were honored at the Front Royal Town Council meeting Mon. July 25. Police Chief Magalis and Fire Chief Bonzano presented Sergeant Eric Suess and Officer Rachel Martin with their respective department’s Life Saving Awards. The two Officers took action with total...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
vivatysons.com

Late Summer 2022 Premier Real Estate

See new luxury listings in the real estate market. You will instantly feel right at home in this gorgeous upgraded colonial in beautiful convenient Oakton. Stunning remodeled kitchen with tall white cabinetry and top-of-the-line appliances. Fabulous primary suite with sumptuous relaxing bath. Two-story family room with one of three fireplaces with a deck overlooking private over-one-acre yard. Finest community and location in Oakton.
Heather Jauquet

MCPS bulldozes community garden near elementary school

MCPS denies request for the unauthorized community garden to become an official school garden. Painted wheelbarrow in the former Three Sisters GardenHeather Jauquet/Author. Less than two weeks after sharing about the Three Sisters Garden located on Strawberry Knoll Road adjacent to Strawberry Knoll Elementary School, I received a phone call that Montgomery County Public Schools was bulldozing the unofficial community garden.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

This Leesburg Haunted House, Once One of the Scariest in the U.S., Is Closing its Doors

If you ask any fan of thrill and horror about the best (and scariest) haunted house in Northern Virginia, Shocktober is sure to be on the list. Unfortunately, the historic home for this beloved occasion, the Carlheim Manor, can no longer hold the event, impelling The Arc of Loudoun, an advocacy organization dedicated to serving people with disabilities that receives much of its fundraising from this annual event, to create a new Shocktober party.
LEESBURG, VA
staffordsheriff.com

Facebook Detectives Strike Again

A huge thank you to our social media followers who helped bring a sucker punch suspect to justice. On June 4th Deputy C.J. Sacke responded to the Walmart at 125 Washington Square Plaza for an assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 73-year-old Stafford resident, was punched in the face as he exited the store. The victim fell to the ground and suffered a facial injury from the attack. He was treated by medics at the scene.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
theriver953.com

WCSO warns of new scam

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office wants to make citizens aware of a new scam in the area. An individual has made calls identifying himself as Deputy Moore of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and asked for money or a warrant would be issued for their arrest. The scam...
WARREN COUNTY, VA

