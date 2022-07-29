theriver953.com
News Maker Reese and Dubrueler on an Evans Home fundraiser
The Henry and William Evans Home for Children in Winchester will benefit from a fundraiser being held at Winchester Mitsubishi. We spoke with Henry and William Evans Home for Children representative James Dubrueler and Heather Reese of Mitsubishi in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by...
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
August 2, 2022
Front Royal Police Officers receive Life Saving Awards. Two Officers of the Front Royal Police Department were honored at the Front Royal Town Council meeting Mon. July 25. Police Chief Magalis and Fire Chief Bonzano presented Sergeant Eric Suess and Officer Rachel Martin with their respective department’s Life Saving Awards.
Lt. Governor Sears joins Winchester National Night Out Tonight 8/2
The Winchester Police Department (WPD) announced that Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle Sears will be attending tonight’s National Night Out. Sears will be with the Winchester Police Department showing her support for her local law enforcement and backing the blue. She is scheduled to be at the Loudoun Street walking...
Falls Church News-Press
2 Local Restaurants Recently Received Honorary RAMMY Awards
The RAMMY Awards celebrate legacy and excellence in the DC region’s food and restaurant industry. The 40th Annual Awards were held last week and two Falls Church area restaurants received Honorary Awards for their long years of service to their community. Anthony’s Restaurant, located at 3000 Annandale Rd, Falls...
WATCH OUT | Fairfax County officials asks residents to look out for spotted lanternflys
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — While it hasn’t been spotted in Fairfax County yet, officials warn that the spotted lanternfly is getting closer as it was sighted in Loudoun County this summer. Spotted lanternflies are not native to the United States and feast on more than 70 plant species,...
Warren County, Town senior citizens victimized by scammers
Fraudsters often see senior citizens as an easy mark and someone they may be able to scam. With American senior citizens losing over $3 billion, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), crimes surrounding scammers affect every community. In fact, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) notified the public...
Virginia Authorities confirm baby found is a false report
Warren County Sheriff’s Office most recently and Strasburg Police Department last week report receiving calls from concerned citizens. The calls are concerning a post on Facebook of a baby being found in the agencies’ respective areas. Both agencies report that there was never any baby found and they...
State veterinary board indefinitely suspends Harrisonburg-area vet’s license. Here’s what happened.
RICHMOND — After two days of hearings about whether he acted appropriately and can continue practicing medicine, Dr. Ayman Salem, a veterinarian who operated emergency animal clinics in Harrisonburg and Winchester, faced the Board of Veterinary Medicine on Friday afternoon to learn his fate. The board, comprising five members...
Man in yard comes face-to-face with big bear in Culpeper
CULPEPER, Va. — A woman in Culpeper spotted a shocking visitor prowling past her garden on Wednesday. She thinks it may have been after her blueberries. That's what her husband was outside picking when a massive bear appeared "out of nowhere," coming near face-to-face with him, according to Julie Church. Luckily, her husband, Phil Church, is an outdoorsman; he knew to stay calm.
Luray Female Institute almost complete
August 1, 1889 — The large and handsome building of the Luray Female Institute is about completed. The work reflects credit upon the builders, Messrs. C.L.&N.R. Proctor, and if anything could add to their reputation in the Valley either for nice work or promptness of execution this would do it.
News Makers Magalis and Cline on Warren County Drug Court
Warren County Drug Court is closer to becoming a reality. We spoke to Front Royal Police Captain Crystal Cline and Chief Kahle Magalis about it in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Crystal tells us the Drug Court will...
Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property
A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
Late Summer 2022 Premier Real Estate
See new luxury listings in the real estate market. You will instantly feel right at home in this gorgeous upgraded colonial in beautiful convenient Oakton. Stunning remodeled kitchen with tall white cabinetry and top-of-the-line appliances. Fabulous primary suite with sumptuous relaxing bath. Two-story family room with one of three fireplaces with a deck overlooking private over-one-acre yard. Finest community and location in Oakton.
MCPS bulldozes community garden near elementary school
MCPS denies request for the unauthorized community garden to become an official school garden. Painted wheelbarrow in the former Three Sisters GardenHeather Jauquet/Author. Less than two weeks after sharing about the Three Sisters Garden located on Strawberry Knoll Road adjacent to Strawberry Knoll Elementary School, I received a phone call that Montgomery County Public Schools was bulldozing the unofficial community garden.
This Leesburg Haunted House, Once One of the Scariest in the U.S., Is Closing its Doors
If you ask any fan of thrill and horror about the best (and scariest) haunted house in Northern Virginia, Shocktober is sure to be on the list. Unfortunately, the historic home for this beloved occasion, the Carlheim Manor, can no longer hold the event, impelling The Arc of Loudoun, an advocacy organization dedicated to serving people with disabilities that receives much of its fundraising from this annual event, to create a new Shocktober party.
Facebook Detectives Strike Again
A huge thank you to our social media followers who helped bring a sucker punch suspect to justice. On June 4th Deputy C.J. Sacke responded to the Walmart at 125 Washington Square Plaza for an assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 73-year-old Stafford resident, was punched in the face as he exited the store. The victim fell to the ground and suffered a facial injury from the attack. He was treated by medics at the scene.
WCSO warns of new scam
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office wants to make citizens aware of a new scam in the area. An individual has made calls identifying himself as Deputy Moore of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and asked for money or a warrant would be issued for their arrest. The scam...
Interstate 81 southbound right lane closed in Frederick County for emergency bridge repair
The right lane of southbound Interstate 81 was closed Tuesday afternoon near mile marker 314 in Frederick County for emergency bridge deck repairs. The location is the southbound I-81 bridge over Abrams Creek, just north of exit 313 (Route 17/50/522) at Winchester. The right lane of southbound I-81 is expected...
