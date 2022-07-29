Woman arrested in AR-15 armed robbery in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been arrested as the suspect in an armed robbery involving an AR-15 rifle, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
On July 20, police came to Parker’s Stop and Shop on 4257 Reidsville Road after getting a report of an armed robbery at the business.2 men accused of assaulting FOX8 photojournalist covering animal mistreatment in Davidson County
Employees told responding officers that the suspect was wearing all black and armed with a rifle when they approached a clerk and demanded money. The suspect then drove away in a small four-door sedan with an undisclosed amount of money.
As the investigation continued, police identified Safiya Shani Allah, 27, of Winston-Salem, as the suspect in the robbery.
On Thursday morning, Allah was taken into custody at her home and charged with the following:
- Robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Second degree kidnapping
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
Allah’s home was searched and officers found an AR-15 rifle that they say was used in the robbery, clothing worn during the robbery and a single hard drive.
Allah was taken to the Forsyth County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond and is scheduled to first appear in court on Friday.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online . Information given to Crime Stoppers can be done anonymously. The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that text tips are not anonymous.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.
Comments / 8