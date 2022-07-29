Woman arrested in AR-15 armed robbery in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been arrested as the suspect in an armed robbery involving an AR-15 rifle, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

On July 20, police came to Parker’s Stop and Shop on 4257 Reidsville Road after getting a report of an armed robbery at the business.

Employees told responding officers that the suspect was wearing all black and armed with a rifle when they approached a clerk and demanded money. The suspect then drove away in a small four-door sedan with an undisclosed amount of money.

As the investigation continued, police identified Safiya Shani Allah, 27, of Winston-Salem, as the suspect in the robbery.

On Thursday morning, Allah was taken into custody at her home and charged with the following:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Second degree kidnapping

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Allah’s home was searched and officers found an AR-15 rifle that they say was used in the robbery, clothing worn during the robbery and a single hard drive.

Allah was taken to the Forsyth County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond and is scheduled to first appear in court on Friday.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online . Information given to Crime Stoppers can be done anonymously. The Text-A-Tip program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that text tips are not anonymous.

