Quest for Success: Bishop Arts Theatre Center

$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in IrvingLarry LeaseIrving, TX
School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD SchoolsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
DART Considering Program Offering Students Free RidesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
What’s Next for Dallas Makerspaces?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Dallas Observer
Pioneer of Bishop Arts Restaurant Scene, Sara Tillman, Has Died
Sara Tillman, a pioneering figure in the Bishop Arts District restaurant scene, died on July 23 at age 68. She was raised in Oak Cliff, attended Kimball High School, and lived and worked in Oak Cliff throughout her life. She was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome in 2020. She and...
41st annual Plano Balloon Festival comes back to North Texas this September
PLANO, Tx (KDAF) — The 41st annual Plano Balloon Festival is making a comeback this September, and we want you to know what to expect. From Sept. 22 to Sept. 25 at Oak Point Park, officials say this festival has something for everyone, featuring kids’ activities, entertainment, skydivers, food, merchandise, fireworks, and (of course) tons of incredible hot air balloons.
Denton radio station flips format to alt rock
A radio station in Denton has lost its “sax appeal.”. KNTU FM 88.1 unveiled the station’s new format on Friday, flipping from jazz to alternative rock tunes. The new format is featured on a new website, 881indie.com, while the jazz programming will continue to be streamed on kntu.com.
Come cool off at the Virgin Hotel in Dallas
With the temperatures rising, it only makes sense to go to one of the hottest hotels in Dallas.
fwtx.com
15 Reasons Why Fort Worth is the Chicken Fried Steak Capital
For me, and maybe you, too, chicken-fried steak started and stopped at Massey’s, an old-school diner on Eighth Avenue that served simple and delicious comfort food to all walks of Fort Worth life. The wealthy, the poor, blue collars, and white collars lined up to sit at wobbly tables and red plastic booths for meatloaf and fried chicken and chicken and dumplings and freshly made dinner rolls and desserts.
K12@Dallas
Five Redesign schools celebrate their first day of school
Edna Rowe Elementary School – along with four other Dallas ISD schools that adopted the School Day Redesign calendar – welcomed students back for their first day of class on Monday!. Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde joined Edna Rowe Elementary School Principal Aaron Joseph in greeting students and...
WFAA
New community clinic in southeast Dallas
The Jubilee Park and Community Center is working with Parkland Health to offer a variety of health resources. Call 214-266-4000 to schedule an appointment.
Here are 5 new restaurants now open or coming soon to the Lake Highlands and Lakewood areas of Dallas
The Rodeo Goat Ice House opened an East Dallas location at the Casa Linda Plaza on July 14. (Courtesy Road Goat) From burgers to dumplings, here are five new restaurants now open or coming soon to the Lake Highlands and Lakewood-areas of Dallas. 1. The Rodeo Goat Ice House opened...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas 12-Year-Old Loses Battle to Bone Cancer, Leaves Legacy of Giving
Isabelle "Izzy" Martin was more than your average 12-year-old middle school girl. She was a force in fundraising for the rare cancer she fought so hard against for more than two years: osteosarcoma, a bone cancer. Izzy died Friday morning surrounded by her family at home. "Our warrior went home...
Maryland Daily Record
Dusty Hill Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Dusty Hill, born as Joseph Michael Hill, is a famous singer, songwriter, and musician. He is famous for being the secondary lead vocalist and the American Rock Group ZZ Top bassist. Dusty Hill is a jack of all trades who plays the bass guitar, sings backing and lead vocals. In 2004, the music legend received an induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as an active member of the ZZ Top.
4 fun things to do this weekend in and around Dallas
🌆 Hit the downtown streets. Hosted by Downtown Dallas Inc., tonight's Underground Market will feature over 40 vendors, a DJ and splash areas for children. 6pm today at Main Street Garden. Admission is free. 🎭 Relive your high school days. The musical comedy "The Prom" features what happens when...
CW33 NewsFix
Top spots for cheesecake around Dallas & North Texas, according to Tripadvisor
DALLAS (KDAF) — Don’t be afraid to dive head-first into your sweet tooth cravings especially this hot weekend in North Texas, you deserve a cool sweet treat. So, why not grab some delicious cheesecake?. Why suggest cheesecake? Well, Saturday, July 30 is National Cheesecake Day! NationalToday says, “Separately,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Parkland Clinic Will Offer Health, Dental Care to a Community in Need
Several neighborhoods in southern Dallas struggle with more than their fair share of challenges. So we're celebrating some good news in one of those communities: The neighborhood of Jubilee Park will soon have better access to health and dental care. A new health clinic is opening on Monday to serve...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Completely appalled': UT-Dallas student condemns professor's homophobic tweet
DALLAS — The University of Texas at Dallas is still investigating the anti-LGBTQ social media posts made by a computer science professor on July 15. Timothy Farage, who is a computer science professor at the Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science, tweeted a response to an article that stated that most monkeypox patients in New York City were gay men.
Furniture Today
What is new about Dallas Market Center’s 2023 markets dates?
DALLAS — Dates for Dallas Market Center’s 2023 Apparel & Accessories Markets have been set, including a new location on the tradeshow calendar for the June edition of Apparel & Accessories Market, which will take place June 27-30, adjacent to the Total Home & Gift Market, June 21-27. The move was prompted by buyer feedback and requests to access the best selection of products at a more efficient schedule. Now, the June schedule creates a series of shows over 10 days, beginning with Total Home & Gift Market and KidsWorld, followed directly by Apparel & Accessories Market. The Dallas marketplace hosts five major Apparel & Accessories Markets per year.
WFAA
Matthew McConaughey will star as a North Texas soccer coach whose team made history
RICHARDSON, Texas — Who better to portray a historic Texas coach than Matthew McConaughey?. According to multiple reports, the Oscar award-winning actor is set to star in the upcoming film "Dallas Sting," which chronicles the story of Richardson-based girls soccer team that made history in the 1980s becoming the first American soccer team, male or female, to win a major international tournament.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen Updates: new rental assistance applications close Aug. 5 and other news
STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math — plus the arts can equal magic when the Texins Jazz Band takes the stage. Formerly The Texas Instruments Jazz Band, the majority of band members have STEM-based degrees and careers. These talented musicians have performed at Artfest, Montage, The Meyerson Symphony Center and The Starplex Amphitheater.
Home showings down 30% in Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS — this story and other North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Home showings across Dallas-Fort Worth dropped 30% year-over-year in June — further evidence that the North Texas housing market is cooling fast. Showings in North Texas fell faster than...
fox4news.com
$1M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Plano
PLANO, Texas - A $1 million winning ticket for the Mega Millions drawing on Friday night was sold at a RaceTrac in Plano. That person is one of two Texans who picked the first five numbers correctly. A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won...
streetfoodblog.com
Kroger provides restaurant meals to Dallas retailer with a ghost kitchen
Kroger opened its first ghost kitchen in Dallas, an idea that provides the choice of a mall meals courtroom however operates behind one counter and likewise delivers. Kroger partnered with Pasadena, Calif.-based Kitchen United Combine to open its first native ghost kitchen earlier this month at its retailer on Mockingbird Lane and Greenville Avenue.
