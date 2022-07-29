Quest for Success: Bishop Arts Theatre Center

DALLAS — Dates for Dallas Market Center’s 2023 Apparel & Accessories Markets have been set, including a new location on the tradeshow calendar for the June edition of Apparel & Accessories Market, which will take place June 27-30, adjacent to the Total Home & Gift Market, June 21-27. The move was prompted by buyer feedback and requests to access the best selection of products at a more efficient schedule. Now, the June schedule creates a series of shows over 10 days, beginning with Total Home & Gift Market and KidsWorld, followed directly by Apparel & Accessories Market. The Dallas marketplace hosts five major Apparel & Accessories Markets per year.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO