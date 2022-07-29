ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

#SaveMinecraft is trending after controversial Minecraft update angers fans

By Dolapo Omoleme
geekspin
geekspin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
geekspin.co

Comments / 0

Related
geekspin

How much is the World of Warcraft subscription?

World of Warcraft (WoW) was first released in 2004, and while it’s been around for more than 17 years already, the immensely popular online game is still going strong. Every year, a lot of people are joining the ever-expanding universe of the game, and if you’re one of those who are looking to start your WoW adventure, “How much is the World of Warcraft subscription?” is probably one of your top questions about the game. Read on to find out the answer to that question and many others in this WoW guide for beginners.
VIDEO GAMES
geekspin

Netflix may be acquired by Microsoft

According to an analyst, Netflix may be doing some groundwork in preparation for a potential acquisition deal with Microsoft. In light of the company’s recent financial troubles where the streaming platform suffered a record-breaking loss of subscribers, the first of its kind since 2011, the speculation doesn’t seem very far-fetched. Not to mention the fact that Netflix even now foresees the loss of millions of more subscribers in the months to come, to the point of making the media company’s investors nervous.
geekspin

Sega announces Genesis Mini 2 with Sega CD titles

Sega recently announced that gamers in the US will be seeing the second edition of the Genesis Mini Console come October 27th. According to Sega, the Genesis Mini 2 will be priced at around $103 and it will feature a sleeker design and more powerful hardware. Gamers looking to pre-order...
VIDEO GAMES
geekspin

Defeat Vecna in this Stranger Things 4 Edition Monopoly Game

Now you can experience your very own version of the Upside Down with the Stranger Things 4 Edition Monopoly game. When you play the Stranger Things-themed Monopoly edition, it’s nearly impossible not to unleash your inner Eleven, Sam, Will, Robin, Erica, or Steve. Whoever your favorite character may be, this classic board game is sure to put an exciting twist on buying fictional real estate in the 80’s themed small town of Hawkins.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angers#Microsoft Studios#Video Game#Mojang Studios
geekspin

Ray-Ban Stories adds support for WhatsApp messaging and calls

Ray-Ban Stories, Meta’s collaborative effort with Ray-Ban to bring smart sunglasses to the forefront, just announced that they will be introducing hands-free Whatsapp calling and messaging for the smart sunglasses. After the update, users can even have their Whatsapp messages read out to them by the sunglasses. The update...
INTERNET
geekspin

Netflix may sell its older shows to broadcast networks

Some Netflix original series may soon air on broadcast networks around the world. According to a new Bloomberg report, higher-ups at the streaming service have debated syndicating its older TV shows to broadcast networks across the globe to generate additional income. This strategy, however, hasn’t been given a final decision yet, the same with the company’s pending idea of putting its original movies in conventional theaters.
TV SHOWS
geekspin

Netflix brings spatial audio to Stranger Things and other originals

Netflix, in collaboration with Sennheiser, has announced that spatial audio will now be supported on select shows on its streaming service. With this new feature, Netflix original shows such as Stranger Things season 4 can now be enjoyed with truly immersive 3D sound. The streaming platform has ensured that spatial...
TV & VIDEOS
geekspin

Save $500 on the highly-rated Sony Alpha 7R IV camera

If you’ve been searching for the best mirrorless camera to snap photos with, you’ll be happy to discover that the highly-rated Sony Alpha 7R IV Full Frame mirrorless camera is now on sale for $500 off. Usually priced at $3,499.99, this Sony camera is currently available at discount...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Minecraft
geekspin

Disney-themed TCL tablet is perfect for Elsa fans

TCL in collaboration with Verizon recently unveiled the TCL TAB Disney Edition. The tablet aims to provide a complete Disney-themed entertainment package. The TCL TAB Disney Edition features an 8-inch FHD screen and because it is made for kids, the display is reinforced with tough DragonTail glass. The entire chassis is also protected by an “Enchanting Blue” rubberized bumper case that bends and folds together as a kickstand.
ELECTRONICS
geekspin

Get a free Galaxy Watch4 with a Samsung Galaxy S22+

This week only, with every purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S22+, Samsung is giving away a Galaxy Watch 4 for free. That’s a freebie worth $249.99. But wait, there’s more: the deal gets sweeter with the option to receive up to $700 in trade-in credit. That means the usual $1,299.98 price tag for the S22+ has been slashed to $549.99. This limited-time promo is available until July 17th, and only at Samsung.com.
ELECTRONICS
geekspin

Realme GT Neo 3T review: A budget-friendly speed racer

If you’re looking for a boldly designed, speedy, and capable phone – that won’t break the bank, then the Neo 3T could be the phone for you. These days it seems that more or less most phones all look alike. But that’s not the case with the Realme GT Neo 3T.
CELL PHONES
geekspin

Crunchyroll is lowering its subscription price

Crunchyroll is reducing the cost of its premium streaming memberships in nearly 100 countries and territories across the world, including the United Kingdom, India, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. Unfortunately for Crunchyroll subscribers in the United States, the price of the Sony-owned streaming service will remain the same in...
TV & VIDEOS
geekspin

OnePlus 10T and OxygenOS 13 launch date announced

OnePlus has announced the date for the launch of its second global flagship smartphone of 2022 – the OnePlus 10T 5G – and a new iteration of its operating system, OxygenOS 13. The device and software will launch in Gotham Hall, New York City, on August 3rd. The...
CELL PHONES
geekspin

Mattel and SpaceX are making toys together

Mattel will be making more space-themed toys in the coming years after signing a new deal with rocket company, SpaceX. The toy giant announced on Wednesday that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with the rocket company to create and market products that inspire children and adult collectors alike to tap into their inner space explorers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
geekspin

One Piece releases drafts of Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation

One Piece has revealed the first rough sketches for Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation in the fourth and final volume of the booklet series, Road to Laugh Tale. Twitter user New World Arthur shared a photo from the volume’s Concept Gallery Treasures section showing the early sketches of One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda for what would become Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation in the manga.
COMICS
geekspin

Amazon Prime for students: Everything you need to know

Do you know that there’s a version of Amazon Prime for students? Prime Student is an Amazon Prime promotion and membership program created specifically for higher education students. Prime Student is cheaper than the standard Amazon Prime subscription, so if you’re currently in college and want to enjoy Amazon Prime benefits at a discounted price, here’s everything you need to know about Prime Student.
EDUCATION
geekspin

geekspin

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
663K+
Views
ABOUT

Technology, trends and entertainment for geeks.

 https://geekspin.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy