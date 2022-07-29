SaveMinecraft is trending after controversial Minecraft update angers fans

geekspin.co
How much is the World of Warcraft subscription?
World of Warcraft (WoW) was first released in 2004, and while it’s been around for more than 17 years already, the immensely popular online game is still going strong. Every year, a lot of people are joining the ever-expanding universe of the game, and if you’re one of those who are looking to start your WoW adventure, “How much is the World of Warcraft subscription?” is probably one of your top questions about the game. Read on to find out the answer to that question and many others in this WoW guide for beginners.
Netflix may be acquired by Microsoft
According to an analyst, Netflix may be doing some groundwork in preparation for a potential acquisition deal with Microsoft. In light of the company’s recent financial troubles where the streaming platform suffered a record-breaking loss of subscribers, the first of its kind since 2011, the speculation doesn’t seem very far-fetched. Not to mention the fact that Netflix even now foresees the loss of millions of more subscribers in the months to come, to the point of making the media company’s investors nervous.
Sega announces Genesis Mini 2 with Sega CD titles
Sega recently announced that gamers in the US will be seeing the second edition of the Genesis Mini Console come October 27th. According to Sega, the Genesis Mini 2 will be priced at around $103 and it will feature a sleeker design and more powerful hardware. Gamers looking to pre-order...
Defeat Vecna in this Stranger Things 4 Edition Monopoly Game
Now you can experience your very own version of the Upside Down with the Stranger Things 4 Edition Monopoly game. When you play the Stranger Things-themed Monopoly edition, it’s nearly impossible not to unleash your inner Eleven, Sam, Will, Robin, Erica, or Steve. Whoever your favorite character may be, this classic board game is sure to put an exciting twist on buying fictional real estate in the 80’s themed small town of Hawkins.
Ray-Ban Stories adds support for WhatsApp messaging and calls
Ray-Ban Stories, Meta’s collaborative effort with Ray-Ban to bring smart sunglasses to the forefront, just announced that they will be introducing hands-free Whatsapp calling and messaging for the smart sunglasses. After the update, users can even have their Whatsapp messages read out to them by the sunglasses. The update...
Netflix may sell its older shows to broadcast networks
Some Netflix original series may soon air on broadcast networks around the world. According to a new Bloomberg report, higher-ups at the streaming service have debated syndicating its older TV shows to broadcast networks across the globe to generate additional income. This strategy, however, hasn’t been given a final decision yet, the same with the company’s pending idea of putting its original movies in conventional theaters.
Netflix brings spatial audio to Stranger Things and other originals
Netflix, in collaboration with Sennheiser, has announced that spatial audio will now be supported on select shows on its streaming service. With this new feature, Netflix original shows such as Stranger Things season 4 can now be enjoyed with truly immersive 3D sound. The streaming platform has ensured that spatial...
Save $500 on the highly-rated Sony Alpha 7R IV camera
If you’ve been searching for the best mirrorless camera to snap photos with, you’ll be happy to discover that the highly-rated Sony Alpha 7R IV Full Frame mirrorless camera is now on sale for $500 off. Usually priced at $3,499.99, this Sony camera is currently available at discount...
Disney-themed TCL tablet is perfect for Elsa fans
TCL in collaboration with Verizon recently unveiled the TCL TAB Disney Edition. The tablet aims to provide a complete Disney-themed entertainment package. The TCL TAB Disney Edition features an 8-inch FHD screen and because it is made for kids, the display is reinforced with tough DragonTail glass. The entire chassis is also protected by an “Enchanting Blue” rubberized bumper case that bends and folds together as a kickstand.
Get a free Galaxy Watch4 with a Samsung Galaxy S22+
This week only, with every purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S22+, Samsung is giving away a Galaxy Watch 4 for free. That’s a freebie worth $249.99. But wait, there’s more: the deal gets sweeter with the option to receive up to $700 in trade-in credit. That means the usual $1,299.98 price tag for the S22+ has been slashed to $549.99. This limited-time promo is available until July 17th, and only at Samsung.com.
Realme GT Neo 3T review: A budget-friendly speed racer
If you’re looking for a boldly designed, speedy, and capable phone – that won’t break the bank, then the Neo 3T could be the phone for you. These days it seems that more or less most phones all look alike. But that’s not the case with the Realme GT Neo 3T.
Crunchyroll is lowering its subscription price
Crunchyroll is reducing the cost of its premium streaming memberships in nearly 100 countries and territories across the world, including the United Kingdom, India, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. Unfortunately for Crunchyroll subscribers in the United States, the price of the Sony-owned streaming service will remain the same in...
OnePlus 10T and OxygenOS 13 launch date announced
OnePlus has announced the date for the launch of its second global flagship smartphone of 2022 – the OnePlus 10T 5G – and a new iteration of its operating system, OxygenOS 13. The device and software will launch in Gotham Hall, New York City, on August 3rd. The...
Google’s Pixel 6A and Pixel Buds Pro are available for pre-order
Google has announced that the Pixel 6A and Pixel Buds Pro are available for pre-order on the Google Store. There has been a lot of buzz and expectation around both products since they were announced alongside other Google devices at Google’s I/O 2022 developer conference. The Pixel 6A is...
Mattel and SpaceX are making toys together
Mattel will be making more space-themed toys in the coming years after signing a new deal with rocket company, SpaceX. The toy giant announced on Wednesday that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with the rocket company to create and market products that inspire children and adult collectors alike to tap into their inner space explorers.
One Piece releases drafts of Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation
One Piece has revealed the first rough sketches for Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation in the fourth and final volume of the booklet series, Road to Laugh Tale. Twitter user New World Arthur shared a photo from the volume’s Concept Gallery Treasures section showing the early sketches of One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda for what would become Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation in the manga.
Amazon Prime for students: Everything you need to know
Do you know that there’s a version of Amazon Prime for students? Prime Student is an Amazon Prime promotion and membership program created specifically for higher education students. Prime Student is cheaper than the standard Amazon Prime subscription, so if you’re currently in college and want to enjoy Amazon Prime benefits at a discounted price, here’s everything you need to know about Prime Student.
