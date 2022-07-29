SaveMinecraft is trending after controversial Minecraft update angers fans

World of Warcraft (WoW) was first released in 2004, and while it’s been around for more than 17 years already, the immensely popular online game is still going strong. Every year, a lot of people are joining the ever-expanding universe of the game, and if you’re one of those who are looking to start your WoW adventure, “How much is the World of Warcraft subscription?” is probably one of your top questions about the game. Read on to find out the answer to that question and many others in this WoW guide for beginners.

