ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Road Maintenance Various Streets

Las Cruces, New Mexico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jDGDM_0gxlcGBX00

Las Cruces Streets Management will be applying a chip seal surface treatment on various city streets beginning Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, with expected completion on Friday, Aug.. 5, 2022. Residents and Businesses will be notified 24 hours prior to the work beginning.

Streets to be affected include:

  • East Boutz Road: From South Solano Drive to West End. This work will be in City Council District 2.
  • Anderson Drive: From South Locust Street to Thomas Drive. This work will be in City Council District 2.
  • Corley Drive: From Payne Street to Thomas Drive. This work will be in City Council District 2.
  • Jordan Road: From Monte Vista Avenue to Myrtle Avenue. This work will be in City Council District 2.
  • Ridgetop Avenue: From South Solano Drive to North Virginia Streets. This work will be in City Council District 1.
  • Nevada Avenue: From Chaparro Street to South Solano Drive. This work will be in City Council District 3.
  • Princess Jeanne Drive: From Luna Street to Locust Street. This work will be in City Council District 3.
  • Laurel Street: From Lester Avenue to Brook Circle. This work will be in City Council District 3.
  • McFie Avenue from North Reymond Street to North Alameda Boulevard. This work will be in City Council District 1.
  • West Mountain Avenue: From Alameda Boulevard to Armijo Street. This work will be in City Council District 1.
  • West Mountain Avenue: From EOP to North Melendres Street. This work will be in City Council District 1.
  • West Organ Avenue: From Melendres St to Alameda Boulevard. This work will be in City Council District 1.
  • Enchanted Drive: From Missouri Avenue to Candlelight Drive. This work will be in City Council District 2.
  • Sundown Road: From South Telshor Boulevard to Roadrunner Circle. This work will be in City Council District 6.
  • Sundance Circle: From Sundown Road to Sundown Road. This work will be in City Council District 6.
  • Mercury: from Northpoint to Venus. This work will be in City Council District 5.
  • Hernandez Road: From Sexton Street to Dead End. This work will be in City Council District 1.
  • Debra Street: From East Madrid Avenue to East Mulberry Avenue. This work will be in City Council District 1.
  • Jayne Lane: From Debra Street to Evelyn Street. This work will be in City Council District 1.
  • Flora Circle: From Debra Street to cul-de-sac. This work will be in City Council District 1.
  • San Augustin Drive: From Big Sky Drive to Real Del Norte. This work will be in City Council District 5.
  • Ivydale Drive: From Elks Drive to 870 Feet. This work will be in City Council District 1.
  • Heather Avenue: From Elks Drive to Nemesh Drive. This work will be in City Council District 5.
  • Rio Bravo Way: From Elks Drive to Lavender Drive This work will be in City Council District 5.
  • Rio Bravo Court: From Rio Bravo Way to Cul-de-sac. This work will be in City Council District 5.

This is phase one of a two-phase project. Phase two will consist of a micro-surface treatment on a later date. This schedule is subject to change.

For the public’s convenience, crews will work from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained with periodic closures during the construction period. Motorist are urged to use caution through this area or use alternate routes.

RoadRUNNER Transit routes will not be affected. The City has verified that no conflicting public or private construction projects will take place in the immediate area during this time.

For information, please contact Streets Management at 575-541-2595 or by email at streets@las-cruces.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
City
Solano, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy