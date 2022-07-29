Road Maintenance Various Streets

Las Cruces Streets Management will be applying a chip seal surface treatment on various city streets beginning Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, with expected completion on Friday, Aug.. 5, 2022. Residents and Businesses will be notified 24 hours prior to the work beginning.

Streets to be affected include:

East Boutz Road : From South Solano Drive to West End. This work will be in City Council District 2.

Anderson Drive: From South Locust Street to Thomas Drive. This work will be in City Council District 2.

Corley Drive : From Payne Street to Thomas Drive. This work will be in City Council District 2.

Jordan Road : From Monte Vista Avenue to Myrtle Avenue. This work will be in City Council District 2.

Ridgetop Avenue : From South Solano Drive to North Virginia Streets. This work will be in City Council District 1.

Nevada Avenue : From Chaparro Street to South Solano Drive. This work will be in City Council District 3.

Princess Jeanne Drive : From Luna Street to Locust Street. This work will be in City Council District 3.

Laurel Street : From Lester Avenue to Brook Circle. This work will be in City Council District 3.

McFie Avenue from North Reymond Street to North Alameda Boulevard. This work will be in City Council District 1.

West Mountain Avenue : From Alameda Boulevard to Armijo Street. This work will be in City Council District 1.

West Mountain Avenue : From EOP to North Melendres Street. This work will be in City Council District 1.

West Organ Avenue : From Melendres St to Alameda Boulevard. This work will be in City Council District 1.

Enchanted Drive : From Missouri Avenue to Candlelight Drive. This work will be in City Council District 2.

Sundown Road : From South Telshor Boulevard to Roadrunner Circle. This work will be in City Council District 6.

Sundance Circle : From Sundown Road to Sundown Road. This work will be in City Council District 6.

Mercury : from Northpoint to Venus. This work will be in City Council District 5.

Hernandez Road : From Sexton Street to Dead End. This work will be in City Council District 1.

Debra Street : From East Madrid Avenue to East Mulberry Avenue. This work will be in City Council District 1.

Jayne Lane : From Debra Street to Evelyn Street. This work will be in City Council District 1.

Flora Circle : From Debra Street to cul-de-sac. This work will be in City Council District 1.

San Augustin Drive : From Big Sky Drive to Real Del Norte. This work will be in City Council District 5.

Ivydale Drive : From Elks Drive to 870 Feet. This work will be in City Council District 1.

Heather Avenue : From Elks Drive to Nemesh Drive. This work will be in City Council District 5.

Rio Bravo Way : From Elks Drive to Lavender Drive This work will be in City Council District 5.

Rio Bravo Court: From Rio Bravo Way to Cul-de-sac. This work will be in City Council District 5.

This is phase one of a two-phase project. Phase two will consist of a micro-surface treatment on a later date. This schedule is subject to change.

For the public’s convenience, crews will work from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained with periodic closures during the construction period. Motorist are urged to use caution through this area or use alternate routes.

RoadRUNNER Transit routes will not be affected. The City has verified that no conflicting public or private construction projects will take place in the immediate area during this time.

For information, please contact Streets Management at 575-541-2595 or by email at streets@las-cruces.org.