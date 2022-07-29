Tide Maker P&G Misses Earnings, Forecasts Lower Growth As Consumers 'Scrimp'

www.ibtimes.com
CNBC
McDonald's says higher prices, value items helped boost U.S. sales
McDonald's second-quarter earnings topped estimates, but its revenue fell short of expectations. Its net sales dropped 3%, hurt in part by the closure of McDonald's Russian and Ukrainian restaurants. Global same-store sales rose 9.7% in the quarter, fueled by strong international growth. McDonald's on Tuesday said both price hikes and...
Dow falls 228 points as retail stocks fall after negative Walmart guidance
July 26 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined Tuesday as retail stocks fell on the heels of a negative earnings outlook from Walmart. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 228.5 points, or 0.71%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.15% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 1.87%. Walmart stock fell...
AOL Corp
Grim news from Walmart send markets lower
Big retailers and technology companies led stocks lower Tuesday on Wall Street after Walmart warned that inflation is hurting American consumers’ spending power. The sell-off comes ahead of the Federal Reserve’s latest interest-rate policy statement Wednesday, when economists expect the central bank to announce another sharp rate hike as it ratchets up its fight against surging inflation.
Walmart just issued a major profit warning. 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry predicted the mega-retailer's problems
Walmart issued a profit warning after inflation hit demand, and it slashed prices to move inventory. Michael Burry of "The Big Short" predicted lower spending and markdowns would hit retail earnings. Burry expects a "disinflationary overstock consumer recession by Christmas." Michael Burry, the investor of "The Big Short" fame, predicted...
FOXBusiness
Customers spending more than $10K a year account for nearly half of Neiman Marcus sales: CEO
Neiman Marcus Group CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck noted on Monday that recent market volatility has not impacted sales so far as the company continues to see healthy growth. Markets have been experiencing volatility in recent weeks as concerns over Federal Reserve rate hikes amid high inflation continue to worry investors.
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
CNBC
Walmart's slashed profit outlook sends warning about state of the American consumer
The big-box retailer said everyday necessities are eating up more of household budgets and leaving shoppers less money to spend on items they want, such as new clothing. The announcement raised concerns about shifting consumer behavior and whether inflation has brought pandemic-fueled shopping sprees to an end. Major retailers including...
tipranks.com
AbbVie Stock Declined 4.2% on Friday Despite Upbeat Q2 Performance
Setting aside a significant portion of funds for litigation may have hurt investors’ confidence, which also impacted ABBV stock on Friday. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has reported encouraging results for the second quarter of 2022. However, following the results, shares of the company declined 4.2% on Friday. This could be due to weakness in the company’s hematologic oncology and aesthetics portfolios, and its decision to set aside $2.20 billion for litigation.
Stock Market Today – 8/1: Stocks Set for Muted Open as Second-Quarter Earnings Rolls On
U.S. stock-index futures were flat to lower ahead of the first trading day of August after Wall Street finished its best month since 2020 amid ongoing uncertainty about the direction of the economy and whether earnings will continue to beat expectations amid still-rampant inflation and rising interest rates. On Wall...
BBC
KitKat maker Nestle puts up prices again
KitKat maker Nestle has put up its prices again due to "unprecedented" increases in costs. The Swiss food giant said it had increased prices by 6.5% in the first half of this year. McDonald's and Coca-Cola also announced price rises this week. Companies are facing increased costs for things such...
Toyota supplier Denso's Q1 profit tumbles 41%, misses view
TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Denso Corp (6902.T), a major supplier to Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), lowered its operating profit forecast for the current business year by 14%, expecting automakers to undershoot production plans.
Alphabet, Coca-Cola And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
US crude oil futures traded lower on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
US News and World Report
Heineken Posts Strong First-Half, Shelves 2023 Margin Target
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Heineken NV on Monday posted higher-than-expected first-half earnings, as consumers bought more beer despite inflationary pressures, but the world's second-largest brewer shelved its margin target for 2023 as costs spiked. The brewer of Heineken, Europe's top-selling lager, as well as Tiger, Sol and Strongbow cider, sold more beer...
Honeywell Stock Gains After Q2 Earnings Beat, 2022 Sales Outlook Boost As Aerospace Impresses
Honeywell International (HON) - Get Honeywell International Inc. Report posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Thursday, while lifting its full-year sales forecast, thanks in part to impressive gain in the industrial group's commercial aerospace division. Honeywell said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in June were pegged at $2.10 per...
These Beaten-Down Stocks Could Reap Monster Returns From Strong Consumer Spending
You don't have to look as far afield as hotels or cruises to find stocks that can ride the increase in travel and entertainment spending.
Nestle raises growth outlook, eyes consumer reaction to price hikes
ZURICH, July 28 (Reuters) - Nestle (NESN.S) warned on Thursday that price hikes could eventually weigh on sales volumes for the maker of Cheerios cereals, Kit Kat bars and Nescafe as it raised its full-year sales growth forecast to 7-8% and trimmed its margin guidance.
Procter & Gamble Stock Slides After Narrow Q4 Profit Miss, Muted Outlook
Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) - Get Procter & Gamble Company (The) Report posted modestly softer-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Friday, while hinting to currency and inflationary pressures in the months ahead, even as its overall consumer brand sales topped Street forecasts. Procter & Gamble said core earnings for the three...
Pearson reiterates outlook as new structure boosts growth
LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Education group Pearson (PSON.L) reiterated its full-year profit outlook on Monday and said its new integrated structure under boss Andy Bird was helping to save costs and grow the top line.
Mastercard Stock Edges Higher As Spending Surge Drives Q2 Earnings Beat
Mastercard Inc. (MA) - Get Mastercard Incorporated Report posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Thursday, following similar strength from card rival Visa (V) - Get Visa Inc. Report, as consumer and travel spending continued to power higher despite ongoing concerns over the health of the domestic economy. Mastercard said diluted earnings...
Motley Fool
This Dividend Aristocrat Is 21% Off Its Record High: Should You Buy the Dip?
McCormick came up short of the analysts' estimates in the second quarter. However, the stock boasts a market-topping 1.8% dividend yield that is well-covered. The share price isn't unreasonably valued at its current level. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
