ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
WFAA

The Hot & Dry Streak Continues for North Texas

No major changes coming our way any time soon. This will be day 38 of triple digit temperatures and the 18th day in a row. A very slight dip in temps going into the weekend, but it looks like the streak of triple digit heat will continue. Low end rain...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
WFAA

WFAA News at 10 p.m. Sunday

WFAA covers local, national and international news as well as North Texas weather updates, traveler forecasts and other areas of interest. Teresa Woodard anchors.
ENVIRONMENT
WFAA

WFAA News at 10 p.m. Saturday

WFAA covers local, national and international news as well as North Texas weather updates, traveler forecasts and other areas of interest. Morgan Young anchors.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy