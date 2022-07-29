www.wfaa.com
Wildfires continue to pose threat to homes across Texas. A big reason you should check your home insurance
TEXAS, USA — It has been horrible to watch: A week ago WFAA was live as flames raced across a parched field of grass, jumped the fences and burned down a whole line of homes in a North Texas neighborhood. In another location, a fire that started inside a...
Houston teen turns body-shaming tweet by Florida Republican into $2.2M fundraiser for abortion rights
HOUSTON — A Houston area 19-year-old is in the national spotlight after she stood up to a Republican congressman from Florida who body-shamed her on Twitter last week. Olivia Julianna didn't isn't backing down in a Twitter war with Rep. Matt Gaetz. Instead, she helped raise millions of dollars for women's reproductive rights funds.
Why watering lawns in Dallas might require flooding farms in East Texas
DALLAS — This past year or so has taught Texans not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another resource that might soon become a problem in this state. Simply put, Texas needs more water to keep up with all the residents and businesses moving here. A few...
The Hot & Dry Streak Continues for North Texas
No major changes coming our way any time soon. This will be day 38 of triple digit temperatures and the 18th day in a row. A very slight dip in temps going into the weekend, but it looks like the streak of triple digit heat will continue. Low end rain...
Inside Texas Politics: CPAC returns to Dallas
This week will be a big one for conservatives in Texas. For the second year in a row, the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is returning to Dallas.
