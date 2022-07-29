ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

New Haven fire crews battle blaze on Ellsworth Ave.

By Olivia Lank
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kHWjM_0gxlbdKL00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven fire officials are on the scene of a fire at a home on Friday afternoon.

Officials said the fire was at a home on Ellsworth Avenue.

The main body of the fire was knocked down, according to the New Haven Fire Department.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

1 dead, 2 injured in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – One man is dead and two others have been hospitalized following a shooting on Winter Street in Hartford. This incident marks Hartford’s 23rd homicide this year. The fatal shooting took place just before 11 p.m. on Monday night, according to police. Officers responded to two ShotSpotter notifications in the area of […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man seriously injured after crashing into Guilford barn

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was seriously injured after crashing his car into a barn in Guilford on Tuesday, police said. According to the Guilford Police Department, the crash occurred on Durham Road after a car was traveling northbound and crossed into the southbound lane. The car sustained serious damage and the driver was […]
GUILFORD, CT
WTNH

Car lands on vehicles in parking lot in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a crash on Broadway in New Haven, where a car landed on top of several vehicles in a parking lot. New Haven police responded to the crash on Broadway near Whalley Avenue around 1:50 p.m. Monday. No additional information is immediately available. This is a developing […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Sports
New Haven, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WTNH

Suspicious package prompts evacuations in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police bomb squad deemed a device found inside a group home in Old Saybrook Monday morning as safe, police said. Old Saybrook police responded to the group home on Anchorage Lane around 10 a.m. for the report of a hazardous device found in a resident’s room. The group […]
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
WTNH

Two rescued from overturned canoe in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were rescued after their canoe overturned on Pleasure Beach Sunday afternoon, police said. Bridgeport police, fire, and marine units were dispatched to the water near Pleasure Beach Bridge and found two men holding onto the pilings of the bridge just after 10:45 a.m. The men said their canoe was […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conn#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
NBC Connecticut

Scene Clear on Anchorage Lane in Old Saybrook

Police officers and the bomb squad responded to Anchorage Lane in Old Saybrook Monday and the street was evacuated, but officials say the scene is now clear. Police said they responded to a group home at the end of Anchorage Lane. No additional information was immediately available.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Daily Voice

33-Year-Old Killed In Route 8 Shelton Crash

A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County over the weekend. The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:35 a.m., Sunday, July 31. According to state police, New Haven County resident Julian Torres III, age 33, of Naugatuck, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 in the left lane and for an unknown reason veered toward the median when the crash occurred.
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

Fire crews attacking large brush fire in Canton

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters in Canton have spent most of Friday afternoon and evening working to put out a large brush fire. Dispatch said the fire was reported at 4:10 p.m., and is located between Bel Aire Ave and Christmas Tree Hill area of town. Mutual aid is assisting from multiple towns, and DEEP […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WTNH

Crash closes Rt. 2 East in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A multi-vehicle crash closed Route 2 Eastbound in Glastonbury on Monday morning. The crash closed the route between exits 10 and 12 just before 8 a.m. on Monday, according to officials. There is no word yet on when the area may be reopened. Officials have not identified what caused the crash, […]
GLASTONBURY, CT
WTNH

Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home. The homeowner came face to Face Sunday afternoon with a black bear inside his home on Walker Lane. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad. I don’t know why I was mad, I was […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Lifeguards rescue 17 year old having medical emergency in water

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this afternoon, the Winding Trails Lifeguards responded to a medical emergency at Dunning Lake. A 17 year old had a seizure while in the water, according to the Winding Trails Recreation Supervisor Bailey Dailey. The lifeguards responded promptly and he was safely rescued from the...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Mortorcyclist killed in North Haven accident

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and vehicle in North Haven on Friday. Police say the accident happened at 4:45 p.m. on Washington Ave. The motorcyclist, according to police, is a Wallingford resident but the person’s name is not being released at this time. The South […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport PD asks for public help to identify burglar

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect wanted for a residential burglary that occurred on Friday, July 29. Investigators said the burglary occurred at a home on the 100 block of Frenchtown Road, somewhere between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday night. They were able […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

New Haven police investigate shooting of 34-year-old

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating the shooting of a 34-year-old man. On Sunday, around 4:30 a.m. New Haven police were notified of a Shotspotter alert to gunfire on Edgewood Avenue near Ellsworth Avenue, according to authorities. Upon arrival to the scene, officers located a 34-year-old man who had been struck […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy