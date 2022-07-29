New Haven fire crews battle blaze on Ellsworth Ave.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven fire officials are on the scene of a fire at a home on Friday afternoon.
Officials said the fire was at a home on Ellsworth Avenue.
The main body of the fire was knocked down, according to the New Haven Fire Department.
There is no word on any injuries at this time.

