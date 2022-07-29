FERC opens comment period on proposed Dickson gas pipeline

Paris, Tenn.–On this first day of the month, the Paris Board of Public Utilities has bad news for the public. BPU officials have announced on its Facebook page, “Unfortunately, with the flip of the calendar to August, TVA’s Fuel Cost Adjustment will once again increase. During the month of August, the cost per kWh used will increase by another 0.6 cents. Each Paris BPU customer will see the impact of this added cost during August billing.”

PARIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO