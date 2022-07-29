FERC opens comment period on proposed Dickson gas pipeline

www.dicksonpost.com
Related
radionwtn.com
BPU Announces TVA Fuel Cost Adjustment To Increase In August
Paris, Tenn.–On this first day of the month, the Paris Board of Public Utilities has bad news for the public. BPU officials have announced on its Facebook page, “Unfortunately, with the flip of the calendar to August, TVA’s Fuel Cost Adjustment will once again increase. During the month of August, the cost per kWh used will increase by another 0.6 cents. Each Paris BPU customer will see the impact of this added cost during August billing.”
wgnsradio.com
Middle Tennessee Electric halts disconnections, erases late fees throughout August amid continued heat wave, rising TVA fuel costs
Murfreesboro, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) will take unprecedented steps during August to help alleviate the strain on its members from increased consumption and rising fuel costs from TVA, the cooperative’s power provider. “The weather is beyond everyone’s control, and TVA’s Fuel Cost Adjustment is out of...
fox17.com
Local organization opposes application for 32-mile gas pipeline through Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has sent a notice announcing Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company’s application to build a 32-mile fracked-gas pipeline that would cross Dickson, Houston and Stewart counties as well as more than 130 wetlands and streams in Middle Tennessee. According to Appalachian...
wilsonpost.com
Tennessee approves $115.5M in federally-funded COVID-19 recovery projects
(The Center Square) — Tennessee leadership approved $115.5 million more in federal spending on projects related to coronavirus recovery. Tennessee’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group approved funding for several projects, including more than $51 million to purchase a new retirement management computer program, $32.2 million toward a new Food and Animal Sciences Center at Tennessee State University and $19.4 million to increase the child-care capacities of programs for the Department of Human Services.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tncontentexchange.com
Cumberland Connect announces Phase 4 of internet project
Cumberland Connect announced recently the next step in its Fiber-to-the-Home project, which will bring high-speed internet service to portions of northern Cheatham County, including the Pleasant View area. Launched in May 2020, the fourth phase of construction will add over 20,000 locations in Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, and Cheatham counties, providing...
radio7media.com
Tennessee Department of Labor Released New Unemployment Data for the State of Tennessee
ACCORDING TO NEWLY RELEASED DATA FROM THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR, STATEWIDE UNEMPLOYMENT REMAINED UNCHANGED BETWEEN MAY AND JUNE AT 3.3 PERCENT. ACROSS TENNESSEE, 68 COUNTIES HAD UNEMPLOYMENT RATES THAT WERE LESS THAN 5 PERCENT IN JUNE. THE REMAINING 27 COUNTIES HAD RATES THAT CAME IN AT 5 PERCENT OR HIGHER BUT LESS THAN 10 PERCENT.
Are people from big cities still moving to East Tennessee in droves?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — With another interest rate hike and more expected this year we wanted to know how this is affecting the local housing market. East Tennessee has been very attractive to out-of-state buyers for some time. "Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge was named number five in the world vacation destination...
indherald.com
Scott’s unemployment rate increases to become Tennessee’s 3rd-highest
HUNTSVILLE | Scott County’s unemployment rate climbed sharply in June to become the third-highest jobless rate in Tennessee, at 6.2%. That’s according to a new round of data released last week by the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development. The big picture: Scott County wasn’t alone with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpln.org
Hillsdale College’s charter schools appeal to the state to overturn rejections in three Tennessee counties
Three charter school proposals affiliated with Hillsdale College have now appealed their rejections by local Tennessee school boards. Both Rutherford and Clarksville-Montgomery County schools voted down applications from American Classical Academy within weeks of NewsChannel5 airing a video of Hillsdale president Larry Arnn denigrating public school teachers. In an appearance with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee in Franklin, Arnn had said that teachers “come from the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.”
radio7media.com
THP Checkpoints Scheduled for Lawrence and Wayne Counties
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LAWRENCE COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 SOUTH AT THE 1 MILE MARKER AND WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Tennessee’s monthlong grocery tax suspension begins Monday
Amid surging inflation, Tennesseans can now expect to see some relief as groceries will be sold tax-free throughout the month of August starting this Monday.
localmemphis.com
P-EBT payments officially begin
TENNESSEE, USA — Saving families money this school year is the aim of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program (P-EBT). This federally-funded round of benefits is only for students who qualify for free lunch and were out sick because of COVID-19 (or because their school closed for at least five straight days). The P-EBT program aims to provide nutritional assistance and replace school meals that are missed due to COVID-19-related events.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYSH AM 1380
Unemployment up in all 95 TN counties, summer break cited as one reason why
Unemployment increased in all 95 Tennessee counties last month, according to information released Thursday by the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). The department said that the county-by-county increases could be blamed, in part, on school employees on their yearly summer break, and that the latest statistics,...
Entergy customers to see $80 rebate soon
HERNANDO, Miss. — Eighty-dollar checks will soon be in the mail or credited to your account if you’re an Entergy customer. Those customers can expect to see the $80 return starting Monday, part of a $300-million settlement by the public service commission. FOX13 spoke with Public Service Commissioner...
Nashville named the least eco-friendly city in the United States
Music City is being rated as one of the least eco-friendly areas in the United States, with a new study placing Nashville in the number one spot out of 50 cities.
radio7media.com
Updated List of Delinquent Taxpayers Online at LAWRENCECOUNTYTN.GOV
THE MOST RECENTLY UPDATED LIST OF DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS HAS BEEN POSTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY TENNESSEE WEBSITE. GO TO LAWRENCECOUNTYTN.GOV TO SEE THE NEWEST LIST OF THOSE STILL OWING PROPERTY TAXES FROM 2019 AND 2020. THE LIST IS PUBLISHED IN AN ATTEMPT TO NOTIFY RESIDENTS OF OUTSTANDING DEBT BEFORE FURTHER ACTION IS TAKEN TO SATISFY THE AMOUNT THEY OWE.
localmemphis.com
Tennessee Attorney General announces he is not seeking another term
Tennessee is the only state where an attorney general is appointed by the supreme court. Interviews for Herbert Slatery's replacement will begin in August.
Tennessee's 2022 Sales Tax Holidays Explained
Here's when you can pay less for clothes, school supplies, food and more.
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
California’s biggest water project in 50 years expected to solve drought issues
(Courtesy of Department of Water Resources) On Wednesday, the office of Governor Gavin Newsom reaffirmed its dedication to starting California’s largest water project in fifty years by announcing a freshly revised design for a 45-mile conveyance tunnel beneath a River Delta in California.
Comments / 0