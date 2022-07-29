North Texas woman battling colon cancer surprised with 'Little Wish' from best friend

www.wfaa.com
Related
WFAA
The Hot & Dry Streak Continues for North Texas
No major changes coming our way any time soon. This will be day 38 of triple digit temperatures and the 18th day in a row. A very slight dip in temps going into the weekend, but it looks like the streak of triple digit heat will continue. Low end rain...
WFAA
Why watering lawns in Dallas might require flooding farms in East Texas
DALLAS — This past year or so has taught Texans not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another resource that might soon become a problem in this state. Simply put, Texas needs more water to keep up with all the residents and businesses moving here. A few...
WFAA
WFAA News at 10 p.m. Sunday
WFAA covers local, national and international news as well as North Texas weather updates, traveler forecasts and other areas of interest. Teresa Woodard anchors.
WFAA
Sports Special with Joe Trahan
North Texas sports news, stories and highlights. Hosted by Joe Trahan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFAA
Inside Texas Politics: CPAC returns to Dallas
This week will be a big one for conservatives in Texas. For the second year in a row, the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is returning to Dallas.
Comments / 0