TN Politics: Election Is Near, Victories Unclear

Election Day approaching in Tennessee
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — August 4 is Election Day in Tennessee. Early voting lasted from July 15-30. Over 75,000 people turned out for early voting in Shelby County, according to GoVoteTN. The ballot includes both the federal and state Primary Election, as well as the General Election for county...
Scott’s unemployment rate increases to become Tennessee’s 3rd-highest
HUNTSVILLE | Scott County’s unemployment rate climbed sharply in June to become the third-highest jobless rate in Tennessee, at 6.2%. That’s according to a new round of data released last week by the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development. The big picture: Scott County wasn’t alone with...
Tennessee Attorney General announces he is not seeking another term
Tennessee is the only state where an attorney general is appointed by the supreme court. Interviews for Herbert Slatery's replacement will begin in August.
Informed Sources: July 30, 2022
GUESTS: Terry Roland (Former Shelby County Commissioner) Dr. Kenneth Whalum, Jr. (New Olivet Worship Center) Dr. Michelle Taylor (Shelby County Health Department Director) HOT TOPICS: County Commission Races Term Limit Referendum Monkeypox in Shelby County
The Memphis Branch NAACP is out to supersize activism
Recently named the “best local branch in the nation,” the Memphis Branch NAACP used Saturday’s Freedom Fun Luncheon to signal a resolve to double down on a longstanding commitment to fighting for equity for African-American people. Nearly 1,000 supporters gathered at the Memphis Hilton Hotel for the...
Hillsdale College’s charter schools appeal to the state to overturn rejections in three Tennessee counties
Three charter school proposals affiliated with Hillsdale College have now appealed their rejections by local Tennessee school boards. Both Rutherford and Clarksville-Montgomery County schools voted down applications from American Classical Academy within weeks of NewsChannel5 airing a video of Hillsdale president Larry Arnn denigrating public school teachers. In an appearance with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee in Franklin, Arnn had said that teachers “come from the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.”
Tennessee Doctors Decry Blackburn, Hagerty Vote Against Veteran Healthcare
Senators voted against bill that would have provided life-saving care to veterans exposed to toxic chemicals. Tennessee doctors affiliated with the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care criticized votes by Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty on legislation designed to provide access to life saving care to veterans exposed to toxic chemicals in burn pits.
Tennessee’s embrace of conservative Michigan college sours
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The president of Michigan’s Hillsdale College was riding high earlier this year when he announced plans to launch 50 charter schools in Tennessee after Gov. Bill Lee originally asked for 100. Six months later, that relationship has cooled after Hillsdale’s Larry Arnn made disparaging...
Todd Payne: Crime Is Cordova’s No. 1 Issue
Combatting Cordova’s out-of-control crime has become the platform for Todd Payne, the Republican nominee for Shelby County Commission District 5. District 5 includes Cordova along with several precincts in North East Memphis. The community has become the latest hot spot of the crime wave washing over the City of...
Teacher shortage straining school districts like MSCS
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — We are a week away from school starting for Memphis Shelby County Schools, while a teacher shortage looms over the nation. In May, school hadn’t even ended yet, but the district was already planning for the upcoming year. Applicants filed into a building off Jackson. “We are trying to ensure we […]
Tennessee Department of Labor Released New Unemployment Data for the State of Tennessee
ACCORDING TO NEWLY RELEASED DATA FROM THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR, STATEWIDE UNEMPLOYMENT REMAINED UNCHANGED BETWEEN MAY AND JUNE AT 3.3 PERCENT. ACROSS TENNESSEE, 68 COUNTIES HAD UNEMPLOYMENT RATES THAT WERE LESS THAN 5 PERCENT IN JUNE. THE REMAINING 27 COUNTIES HAD RATES THAT CAME IN AT 5 PERCENT OR HIGHER BUT LESS THAN 10 PERCENT.
‘Enough is enough’: Recent uptick in juvenile crime sparks debate for coming election
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A joint sting operation that resulted in the arrest of 14 suspects over the weekend, including a 10-year-old, has the Bluff City talking about youth crime. While MPD was busy releasing the findings from that sting-op Saturday afternoon, the Unity Walk Against Gun Violence was well...
Memphis Area Legal Services cuts ribbon for new location
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Area Legal Services (MALS), the "primary provider" of civil legal representation to low income families in four western Tennessee counties, has a new location. On Friday, the company held a ribbon cutting to celebrate their new goal of reaching more people who need representation. Last...
Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday begins
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday, the suspension of grocery tax for the entire month of August, has begun. This comes just as parents get ready to send their kids back to school and right off the tax-free weekend for back-to-school supplies. “Prices are high, gas is...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: July 26 – August 1
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Baby Jack’s BBQ – […]
Most rural counties in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Are people from big cities still moving to East Tennessee in droves?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — With another interest rate hike and more expected this year we wanted to know how this is affecting the local housing market. East Tennessee has been very attractive to out-of-state buyers for some time. "Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge was named number five in the world vacation destination...
Inspectors looking at I-55 ‘old bridge’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crews began a routine inspection of the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge, or “old bridge,” between Memphis and West Memphis on Monday. The work requires an outside lane to be blocked by inspectors, but traffic still appeared to be moving smoothly Monday despite the lane closure. The inspections will last about three weeks, on Mondays […]
Celebrate Memphis: Trolley Night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All July long, we've been celebrating Memphis by honoring small businesses throughout the Mid-South. As we near the end of July, we're highlighting Trolley Night on South Main Street in downtown Memphis.
Historic Day As Lakeland Prep Officially Unveiled To The Public
Five years after Lakeland opened its Middle School (LMPS), a crowd was gathered once again to celebrate the opening of a facility. The high school addition (now 5-12 is called LPS) will make our school system complete. Today brought the slogan #makeitwhole to fruition. Still with some finishes that need to be done, we saw it for what it was, a beautiful place of learning for generations to come.
