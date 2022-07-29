ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

TN Politics: Election Is Near, Victories Unclear

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Election Day approaching in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — August 4 is Election Day in Tennessee. Early voting lasted from July 15-30. Over 75,000 people turned out for early voting in Shelby County, according to GoVoteTN. The ballot includes both the federal and state Primary Election, as well as the General Election for county...
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Informed Sources: July 30, 2022

GUESTS: Terry Roland (Former Shelby County Commissioner) Dr. Kenneth Whalum, Jr. (New Olivet Worship Center) Dr. Michelle Taylor (Shelby County Health Department Director) HOT TOPICS: County Commission Races Term Limit Referendum Monkeypox in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
tri-statedefender.com

The Memphis Branch NAACP is out to supersize activism

Recently named the “best local branch in the nation,” the Memphis Branch NAACP used Saturday’s Freedom Fun Luncheon to signal a resolve to double down on a longstanding commitment to fighting for equity for African-American people. Nearly 1,000 supporters gathered at the Memphis Hilton Hotel for the...
MEMPHIS, TN
wpln.org

Hillsdale College’s charter schools appeal to the state to overturn rejections in three Tennessee counties

Three charter school proposals affiliated with Hillsdale College have now appealed their rejections by local Tennessee school boards. Both Rutherford and Clarksville-Montgomery County schools voted down applications from American Classical Academy within weeks of NewsChannel5 airing a video of Hillsdale president Larry Arnn denigrating public school teachers. In an appearance with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee in Franklin, Arnn had said that teachers “come from the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Doctors Decry Blackburn, Hagerty Vote Against Veteran Healthcare

Senators voted against bill that would have provided life-saving care to veterans exposed to toxic chemicals. Tennessee doctors affiliated with the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care criticized votes by Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty on legislation designed to provide access to life saving care to veterans exposed to toxic chemicals in burn pits.
TENNESSEE STATE
Mighty 990

Todd Payne: Crime Is Cordova’s No. 1 Issue

Combatting Cordova’s out-of-control crime has become the platform for Todd Payne, the Republican nominee for Shelby County Commission District 5. District 5 includes Cordova along with several precincts in North East Memphis. The community has become the latest hot spot of the crime wave washing over the City of...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Teacher shortage straining school districts like MSCS

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — We are a week away from school starting for Memphis Shelby County Schools, while a teacher shortage looms over the nation. In May, school hadn’t even ended yet, but the district was already planning for the upcoming year. Applicants filed into a building off Jackson. “We are trying to ensure we […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis Area Legal Services cuts ribbon for new location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Area Legal Services (MALS), the "primary provider" of civil legal representation to low income families in four western Tennessee counties, has a new location. On Friday, the company held a ribbon cutting to celebrate their new goal of reaching more people who need representation. Last...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday begins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday, the suspension of grocery tax for the entire month of August, has begun. This comes just as parents get ready to send their kids back to school and right off the tax-free weekend for back-to-school supplies. “Prices are high, gas is...
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: July 26 – August 1

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Baby Jack’s BBQ – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Inspectors looking at I-55 ‘old bridge’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crews began a routine inspection of the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge, or “old bridge,” between Memphis and West Memphis on Monday. The work requires an outside lane to be blocked by inspectors, but traffic still appeared to be moving smoothly Monday despite the lane closure. The inspections will last about three weeks, on Mondays […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Celebrate Memphis: Trolley Night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All July long, we've been celebrating Memphis by honoring small businesses throughout the Mid-South. As we near the end of July, we're highlighting Trolley Night on South Main Street in downtown Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
lakelandcurrents.com

Historic Day As Lakeland Prep Officially Unveiled To The Public

Five years after Lakeland opened its Middle School (LMPS), a crowd was gathered once again to celebrate the opening of a facility. The high school addition (now 5-12 is called LPS) will make our school system complete. Today brought the slogan #makeitwhole to fruition. Still with some finishes that need to be done, we saw it for what it was, a beautiful place of learning for generations to come.
LAKELAND, TN

