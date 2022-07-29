TN Politics: Election Is Near, Victories Unclear

Three charter school proposals affiliated with Hillsdale College have now appealed their rejections by local Tennessee school boards. Both Rutherford and Clarksville-Montgomery County schools voted down applications from American Classical Academy within weeks of NewsChannel5 airing a video of Hillsdale president Larry Arnn denigrating public school teachers. In an appearance with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee in Franklin, Arnn had said that teachers “come from the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.”

