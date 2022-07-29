AbbVie To Pay Up To $2.37 Billion To Settle U.S. Opioid Claims

www.ibtimes.com
Related
CNBC
Gold reverses losses, moves higher after Fed raises rates
Gold prices reversed losses and traded in the green on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it will hike rates. U.S. gold futures advanced 0.3% to $1,722.7. The U.S. central bank had been expected to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points (bps) at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting, as it attempts to bring down inflation.
U.S. consumer spending beats expectations in June; inflation accelerates
WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending increased more than expected in June as Americans paid more for goods and services, with monthly inflation surging by the most since 2005.
Japanese Insurance Giant Meiji Yasuda Mulls Buying US Treasuries — Only In This Scenario
Japanese insurance giant Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reportedly said it may look at buying U.S. Treasuries at a yield of 3% without any currency hedging if the dollar falls below the 135 mark against the yen. Yoshimasa Osaki, head of investment planning, told Reuters that foreign-currency bonds with a...
Bank of America in settlement talks with U.S. regulators over employee cell phone use
NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - Bank of America (BAC.N) said on Friday that it is engaged in settlement talks with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) over staff communications on unapproved devices.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Exxon banked record quarterly profit as energy prices soared
NEW YORK — (AP) — Exxon Mobil was swimming in profits the last few months, reporting Friday that it brought in a record $17.85 in net income during the second quarter, a period in which Americans struggled with painfully high prices at the pump. The Irving, Texas, company...
U.S. Housing Market Begins to Show Warning Signs
Aerial view of houses.Maximillian Conacher / Unsplash. The years of a scorching-hot housing market may finally be coming to an end. With mortgage demand cratering, the cost of ownership rising, and some metros reporting their first price decreases in years, market watchers are beginning to voice concerns about the state of our real estate market.
Big U.S. banks raise prime lending rate after Fed's sharp hike
July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Citigroup (C.N) and Wells Fargo (WFC.N) raised their prime lending rates by 75 bps to 5.5% on Wednesday to reflect the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate move.
Is the U.S. Economy in Recession?
The preliminary GDP (Gross Domestic Product) results of the U.S. for the second quarter, released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Thursday, July 28, came with a drop of 0.9% in annualized terms. In the first quarter, it also showed a decline, in the order of 1.6% in annual terms, after the overheated GDP growing 6.9% a year in the last quarter of 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
Bank of America slapped with $225 million fine by federal regulators
Federal regulators have hit Bank of America with a $225 million fine for what they allege were shortcomings in how the bank handled jobless benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) accused Bank of America of...
S&P 500 Completes Best Month Since 2020, Shrugging Off Fed Rate Hike
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY completed its best month since 2020 in July despite another aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hike and ongoing inflation concerns. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced it's raising the fed funds interest rate target by 0.75% to a new range of between 2.25% and 2.5%, its second 0.75% rate hike in two months. Prior to June, the Fed had not raised rates by 0.75% or higher in a single month since 1994.
Oil markets haven't yet priced in the rising risk of recession, which could lead to major declines if one transpires, JPMorgan says
The oil market has yet to price in a worldwide recession taking hold, JPMorgan said this week. But the risk of a recession is rising, it said in a week that saw a contraction in second-quarter US GDP. Oil prices tend to drop 30% to 40% in all recessions, the...
What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
International Business Times
After Steep Decline, U.S. Small Caps Tempt Investors With Cheap Valuations
Shares of smaller U.S. companies are outpacing a rally in the broader equity market as they draw investors looking to scoop up cheaply valued stocks and those betting the group has already priced in an economic slowdown. The small-cap Russell 2000 jumped 10.4% in July against a 9.1% gain for the benchmark S&P 500, its biggest percentage-point outperformance on a monthly basis since February. Small caps tend to be more domestically oriented, less profitable and carry a heavier debt load than their larger counterparts, often putting them in the firing line when worries over the economy take hold and markets become volatile. This year was no exception: the Russell 2000 has fallen 16% in 2022 despite July's rebound, compared with the S&P 500's 13.3% drop, as the Federal Reserve tightened monetary policy faster than expected to fight red-hot inflation and sapped appetite for risk across markets. The small-cap index is now at its cheapest versus the large- cap Russell 1000 since March 2020, according to Jefferies data, catching the eye of some bargain-hunting investors. "There was an enormous amount of damage in the small-cap space," said Francis Gannon, co-chief investment officer at Royce Investment Partners. "This is among the cheapest segments of the U.S. market." Gannon has been increasing positions in small caps, focusing on industrials, materials and technology companies in the space. Some investors also believe that prices for small caps - which are viewed as more attuned to the economy's fluctuations - may already be reflecting a potential recession, limiting their downside if predictions of one come to pass. Data this week showed U.S. gross domestic product contracted for a second straight quarter, fulfilling an often-cited definition of a recession. However, the National Bureau of Economic Research, which is the official arbiter of business cycles, has yet to declare a recession and Fed Chair Jerome Powell said this week it was unlikely the economy was in one, citing a strong employment backdrop. Small caps appear to be "baking in a lot of economic pain already," RBC Capital Markets analysts said in report earlier in July.
POLITICO
Oil's cash bonanza
Cha-ching! That’s the sound of the major oil companies’ record-smashing $50 billion in second-quarter profits — nearly double the gains from this time last year. Ballooning energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine delivered the cash windfall to the major Western oil powers: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Shell, BP and TotalEnergies.
America Braces For $380 Oil
Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
Fed Inflation Gauge Spikes Higher In June, Pushing Rate Hike Bets
The Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation spiked higher last month, data indicated Friday, suggesting consumer prices pressures are unlikely fade over the near-term amid elevated crude prices and global supply chain disruptions. The June core PCE Price Index rose 4.8% from last year, near the highest levels since...
U.S. auto sales to fall in July on slim inventories - reports
July 27 (Reuters) - A shortage of vehicles at dealers due to the supply chain snarls gripping automakers is expected to drive down U.S. auto retail sales in July, according to industry watchers.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Wave Off Recession Worries
Stocks posted solid gains for a second straight day on Thursday, even as preliminary data showed the U.S. economy contracted 0.9% in the second quarter. The latest report from the Commerce Department marks back-to-back quarterly declines in gross domestic product (GDP), and sparked a whirlwind of recession chatter on Wall Street.
Nestlé raises prices by 6.5% in first six months of the year
The maker of KitKat, Nespresso, Häagen-Dazs ice-cream and Maggi stock cubes has blamed “significant and unprecedented cost inflation” for a 6.5% rise in prices in the first half of this year. Nestlé’s sales rose ahead of expectations driven by the price increases, analysts said, increasing 9.2% to...
FOXBusiness
Manchin's reversal, Fed ups federal funds rate and more: Thursday's 5 things to know
Here are five key things that could impact Thursday's trading. MANCHIN'S REVERSAL: U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., agreed Wednesday to a slimmed-down Democratic bill that includes an extension of a consumer tax credit for buying electric vehicles, a reversal for the moderate senator. The extension will allow automakers to continue...
Comments / 0