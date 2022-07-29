AbbVie To Pay Up To $2.37 Billion To Settle U.S. Opioid Claims

Shares of smaller U.S. companies are outpacing a rally in the broader equity market as they draw investors looking to scoop up cheaply valued stocks and those betting the group has already priced in an economic slowdown. The small-cap Russell 2000 jumped 10.4% in July against a 9.1% gain for the benchmark S&P 500, its biggest percentage-point outperformance on a monthly basis since February. Small caps tend to be more domestically oriented, less profitable and carry a heavier debt load than their larger counterparts, often putting them in the firing line when worries over the economy take hold and markets become volatile. This year was no exception: the Russell 2000 has fallen 16% in 2022 despite July's rebound, compared with the S&P 500's 13.3% drop, as the Federal Reserve tightened monetary policy faster than expected to fight red-hot inflation and sapped appetite for risk across markets. The small-cap index is now at its cheapest versus the large- cap Russell 1000 since March 2020, according to Jefferies data, catching the eye of some bargain-hunting investors. "There was an enormous amount of damage in the small-cap space," said Francis Gannon, co-chief investment officer at Royce Investment Partners. "This is among the cheapest segments of the U.S. market." Gannon has been increasing positions in small caps, focusing on industrials, materials and technology companies in the space. Some investors also believe that prices for small caps - which are viewed as more attuned to the economy's fluctuations - may already be reflecting a potential recession, limiting their downside if predictions of one come to pass. Data this week showed U.S. gross domestic product contracted for a second straight quarter, fulfilling an often-cited definition of a recession. However, the National Bureau of Economic Research, which is the official arbiter of business cycles, has yet to declare a recession and Fed Chair Jerome Powell said this week it was unlikely the economy was in one, citing a strong employment backdrop. Small caps appear to be "baking in a lot of economic pain already," RBC Capital Markets analysts said in report earlier in July.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO