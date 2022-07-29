www.wfaa.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD SchoolsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
New HGTV Reality Show Challenges Home Flippers to make $1 Million in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in IrvingLarry LeaseIrving, TX
DART Considering Program Offering Students Free RidesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tenants Face Early Removal From Dallas Boarding Homes
As rent in DFW continues to rise, there is more pressure on tenants to be able to afford their current home, and for those on a fixed income, to try and find a place at all. In the parking lot of an East Dallas hotel, Elaine Shockley checks in for the night but is uncertain where she will stay tomorrow.
Inside DFW asked Dallasites where they are from: Some of their answers may surprise you
When someone tells you that they're from Dallas, what comes to your mind? Do you think, 'Big city vibes with a southern twist?'
41st annual Plano Balloon Festival comes back to North Texas this September
PLANO, Tx (KDAF) — The 41st annual Plano Balloon Festival is making a comeback this September, and we want you to know what to expect. From Sept. 22 to Sept. 25 at Oak Point Park, officials say this festival has something for everyone, featuring kids’ activities, entertainment, skydivers, food, merchandise, fireworks, and (of course) tons of incredible hot air balloons.
fwtx.com
15 Reasons Why Fort Worth is the Chicken Fried Steak Capital
For me, and maybe you, too, chicken-fried steak started and stopped at Massey’s, an old-school diner on Eighth Avenue that served simple and delicious comfort food to all walks of Fort Worth life. The wealthy, the poor, blue collars, and white collars lined up to sit at wobbly tables and red plastic booths for meatloaf and fried chicken and chicken and dumplings and freshly made dinner rolls and desserts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dallasexpress.com
Southwest Airlines May Seek Expansion in Texas
Southwest Airlines may be exploring expansion to a second airport in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The airline has only flown out of Dallas Love Field Airport in North Texas for 50 years. The opportunity to expand flights to DFW International Airport or another regional hub could come as soon as...
Here’s how much rent went up in Dallas this year
A new report from rent.com is looking at annual changes in rent prices in Dallas and it may surprise you how much rent prices are going up.
DFW’s Plant & Sip founder says these are the common mistakes you’re making when taking care of your plants
Pets are the new kids and plants are the new plants.
fortworthreport.org
On Fort Worth’s northern edge, residents, developers tackle growth differently
Just three weeks before Fort Worth’s zoning commission was expected to vote on a proposed rental development in far northwest Fort Worth, a group of 15 Lake Country Estates residents met on a Sunday evening to work on a strategy to oppose the development. Since March 2022, these homeowners...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFAA
Do your migraines feel worse during the summer? Here's why
DALLAS — If you or someone you know suffers from migraines, you might have noticed that they seem to get worse during the summer. "Weather is a very important factor and element when it comes to migraine occurrence," said Dr. Emad Estemalik at the Cleveland Clinic. "Especially around seasonal changes. So as we're going from winter, into spring, into summer, you have significant barometric pressure change."
dmagazine.com
How to Plan a Drought-Tolerant Yard in North Texas
After almost two months without any measurable rain in Dallas, there’s no doubt your yard is looking, well, crunchy. And while you can jealously covet your neighbor’s lush lawn—and wonder what kind of deal they made with the devil at the crossroads of, say, LBJ Freeway and Central Expressway—that won’t save that yellowing potential brush fire outside your house.
Heat blamed for North Texas UPS driver's illness during work deliveries
FORT WORTH, Texas — The wife of a Fort Worth area UPS driver is sounding the alarm about the dangers of working in the extreme heat. Kara Williams has had concerns for weeks about his work truck not having any air conditioning. But, Kara had hopes that age and being active were on his side.
WFAA
Matthew McConaughey will star as a North Texas soccer coach whose team made history
RICHARDSON, Texas — Who better to portray a historic Texas coach than Matthew McConaughey?. According to multiple reports, the Oscar award-winning actor is set to star in the upcoming film "Dallas Sting," which chronicles the story of Richardson-based girls soccer team that made history in the 1980s becoming the first American soccer team, male or female, to win a major international tournament.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFAA
Why watering lawns in Dallas might require flooding farms in East Texas
DALLAS — This past year or so has taught Texans not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another resource that might soon become a problem in this state. Simply put, Texas needs more water to keep up with all the residents and businesses moving here. A few...
WFAA
Water reservoir proposals in the DFW area
DALLAS — This past year has taught us not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another one of those resources and Texas needs more of it. The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth say they’ll have to have five new reservoirs to keep up with all the new residents and businesses moving there. But building reservoirs means flooding thousands of acres in rural Texas. And folks in northeast Texas - where one of these is proposed - say they have too much at stake. That’s why folks in northeast Texas are fighting back against one proposed there called Marvin Nichols -- that would send water to the metroplex.
Thrillist
This Boutique Hotel Is a Meat Lover’s Dream
Fort Worth, Texas, gets its nickname Cowtown for the obvious reason: its long history with cowboys and cattle. Historically speaking, the city has been a hub of Texas Longhorn cattle trading and still champions its Western heritage. If you’re a meat lover, like myself, you’ll want to check in and never check out of Hotel Drover, an Autograph Collection hotel situated in the heart of the 130-year-old Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District. The hotel is a nod to the OG drover, a name for a cowboy or cowgirl who transported cattle by foot.
Game On! – A look at the booming board gaming culture in Denton
Whether you prefer classics like Monopoly and Risk, enjoy trading card games like Magic: The Gathering, love role playing games like Dungeons & Dragons, or spend your hours learning the latest games available, you are a board gamer. And you are certainly not alone here in Denton. Thanks to the...
This Texas Cafe’s Viral TikToks Normalize Kindness & This Video With 53M Views Is Too Sweet
In Dallas, TX there is a cafe with the mission of spreading kindness among people, and they are doing so by creating heartwarming videos on TikTok. La La Land Kind Cafe's account on the social platform has garnered 5.9 million followers who absolutely adore the Texas business' "Drive-by-kindness" series where the video creators drive up to strangers and pay a compliment.
WFAA
New community clinic in southeast Dallas
The Jubilee Park and Community Center is working with Parkland Health to offer a variety of health resources. Call 214-266-4000 to schedule an appointment.
Dallas Observer
Pioneer of Bishop Arts Restaurant Scene, Sara Tillman, Has Died
Sara Tillman, a pioneering figure in the Bishop Arts District restaurant scene, died on July 23 at age 68. She was raised in Oak Cliff, attended Kimball High School, and lived and worked in Oak Cliff throughout her life. She was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome in 2020. She and...
Renting apartment or house is becoming more and more expensive, people struggling to keep up with rising prices
Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, house prices and rents have been constantly on the rise nationwide. While both rents and house prices are known to have long-term rising trend, the exponential rise in recent years causes a lot of problems for low and average-income families who have a hard time keeping up with the increasing trend.
Comments / 0