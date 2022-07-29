Roadrunner Parkway and Mission Road Lane Closure
A lane closure affecting southbound traffic will be in effect for two days, starting Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, north from the intersection of Roadrunner Parkway and Mission Road.
Smith & Aguirre Construction Company will be installing a water line.
The lane closure will not affect RoadRUNNER Transit routes.
This work is being done in City Council District 6.
For information, contact the Public Works Department/Construction Management at 575/528-3098. The TTY number is 575/541-2182.
