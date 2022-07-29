Bennett Added to Women’s Volleyball Coaching Staff; Head Coach for JV

www.clusports.com
New York City's Famous Pizza Coming To Santa MonicaDayana SabatinSanta Monica, CA
Lottery ticket worth $27 million sold again at "lucky" California convenience storeKristen WaltersOxnard, CA
Santa Monica Council Approves New Development Project on Ocean AvenueDayana SabatinSanta Monica, CA
That Time I Met "Star Trek" Creator Gene RoddenberryHerbie J PilatoSanta Monica, CA
Yardbarker
The best players in UCLA men's basketball history
No school has won more men's basketball national championships than UCLA's 11. All but one of those titles was guided by legendary coach John Wooden. Naturally, the Bruins were successful because of those players on the floor — some blossomed into legends of the game. Here's our list, in chronological order, of the top players in UCLA basketball history.
foxla.com
Dozens of dogs adopted at Dodger Stadium event
LOS ANGELES - Dozens of pups found their homes at an adoption event held at Dodger Stadium Saturday. The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted their first-ever dog adoption event at the stadium this weekend, and according to organizers, the event was a success. Of the more than 100 dogs up for adoption Saturday, 62 were adopted. Organizers tell FOX 11 that the event had the highest adoption rate of any Los Angeles Animal Services mobile adoption event ever.
SFGate
'His death was not an accident': Family of man killed in Southern California soccer fight seeks public's help
LOS ANGELES — The family of a man who died two weeks after he was injured in a melee at an Oxnard adult soccer league match is seeking the public's help in piecing together the brawl. Misael Sanchez, 29, was playing in the July 10 match at Oxnard High...
Talon Marks
Tom Gallivan, former Campus Police Chief, dies
The news of Tom Gallivan’s death was known when Dr. Fierro gave a message about the loss on July 29. “Chief Gallivan was instrumental in improving many processes in the police department,” the president of Cerritos College, Dr. Fierro wrote, “throughout his career, he is best remembered by his co-workers for his kindness and good nature.”
Warm conditions on tap, chance of thunderstorms linger in parts of SoCal Tuesday
Southern California on Tuesday will continue to see some muggy conditions as a slight chance of thunderstorms linger in the mountains and deserts.
matadornetwork.com
The 6 Best Wineries and Tasting Rooms in Los Angeles
Once upon a time, Los Angeles was known as The City of Vines. There were over 100 wine producers in the area. In the 1850s, Los Angeles was a rural town, and German immigrants led much of the wine making efforts. The wine industry took a big hit in the 1880s when Pierce’s disease (which kills the leaves on the grapevines) struck hard. Following that period, Prohibition, urbanization, and the proliferation of citrus farms marked the end of Los Angeles as the epicenter of California wine. But there are still Los Angeles wineries that are well worth a visit on your next trip.
kclu.org
Ongoing repaving project means traffic delays on section of Highway 101 on South Coast
Late night and early morning drivers on the South Coast could experience some delays during the next two weeks. An ongoing project to repave a section of Highway 101 between Ventura and Santa Barbara means southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane during some nights. The work is taking...
streetfoodblog.com
4 Eating places to Attempt This Weekend in Los Angeles
Each Friday our editors compile a trusty checklist of suggestions to reply probably the most urgent of questions: “The place ought to I eat?“ Right here now are 4 locations to take a look at this weekend in Los Angeles. And for those who want some concepts on the place to drink, try our al fresco cocktails map for the most recent.
Laist.com
After Reopening For LA’s Unhoused Last Year, The Infamous Cecil Hotel Remains Mostly Empty
Late last year,...
New Details Emerge Regarding Covina’s New Kalaveras Restaurant
The restaurant is also coming to Long Beach, Silver Lake, Montclair, and more
point2homes.com
500 West Santa Maria Street 70, Santa Paula, Ventura County, CA, 93060
This beautiful and breezy home in Rancho Santa Paula, a 55+ community, is in a highly sought-after 149 manufactured home park in Santa Paula. Relax at the Pool or Spa and enjoy friendly gatherings at the clubhouse. Over $50,000 of recent upgrades have been made to this home and include; interior/exterior paint, crown molding, wood flooring, an upgraded kitchen, custom-built breakfast bar, sunshades, vertical blinds, bath upgrades, screens, and more. A termite inspection and work was completed on the property less than two years ago. 1300+ sq. ft. floor plan features a primary bedroom and ensuite bath, a 2nd bedroom, separate bath (both feature walk-in showers), large dining area with built-in cabinets, family room, living room, and a cook's kitchen with custom fitted refrigerator. The carport can accommodate up to three vehicles. A large, covered deck, fruit tree backyard, garden sheds, and patio have views of the Santa Paula mountains. Close to downtown Santa Paula, 15 minutes to the beach and Ventura, and easy freeway access make this the perfect location. Small dogs are welcome in the park, and Rancho Sant Paula features a dog park and green space. (Buyer to verify park fees and make an application for approval by the manager of Rancho Santa Paula before close of escrow.) Nothing to do here but enjoy the good life!
oc-breeze.com
Gelson’s hosting live events to celebrate Hatch Chile Season
Hatch Chile Peppers, with their distinct fragrance and uniquely delicious taste, has always been a favorite of Gelson’s customers. Gelson’s will once again continue the tradition of celebrating Hatch Chile Season, and some stores will offer a variation of heat levels depending on the crop. Live roastings are back at selected stores this year, including Manhattan Beach – 8/6, Sherman Oaks – 8/20, La Costa/Carlsbad – 8/13, Dana Point – 8/27 and Long Beach – 9/3.
‘Golden Girls’ pop-up restaurant opens in Beverly Hills
Fans of Blanche, Dorothy, Rose and Sophia and will want to make sure and visit a new “Golden Girls” themed restaurant in Beverly Hills that opened to the public Saturday. The Golden Girls Kitchen is located at 369 N. Bedford Drive in Beverly Hills and tickets are on sale now. The restaurant is carefully crafted […]
South Pasadena News
Tragic Loss | Support Tam’s Family after a Senseless Tragedy
On July 27, 2022 at approximately 8:30 PM, my aunt and uncle, Connie and Tam Nguyen, were out on their nightly evening walk with my mom, Hoa Le. As they were crossing the intersection near their home, a minivan blew through a stop sign and crashed into them. My mom suffered a broken femur and is in the hospital recovering from surgery. My aunt, who has suffered from Parkinson’s for the past 25 years and is partially blind, managed to escape with cuts, bruises, and a contusion to her head as my uncle did his best to push her out of harms’ way. Through his efforts, he was struck by the van and ran over. Unfortunately, he did not survive his massive injuries at the hospital.
Dodger Stadium hosts 1st-ever pet adoption event
Los Angeles Animal Services held its first-ever adoption event at Dodger Stadium Saturday. The event came as local shelters face cramped conditions and depleting kennel space. As an added incentive to help local shelters clear up space, Animal Services reduced adoption fees to make it easier and more affordable for prospective pet owners. The pet […]
point2homes.com
23402 Coyote Springs Drive, Diamond Bar, Los Angeles County, CA, 91765
Listed by Richard Villarreal with Keller Williams Pacific Estate. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 23402 Coyote Springs Drive Español?. Type. Residential. Sub-Type. Single Family Detached. Lot Size. 0.197 Ac. MLS Number. PW22149532. Full Baths. 2. Parking info. 2, Garage.
Southland could see showers, thunderstorms this weekend
Forecasters are predicting a chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend, especially in the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties and the Antelope, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys.
foxla.com
3 arrested in thefts at Guitar Center in Fountain Valley
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - Three suspects accused of organized retail theft at the Guitar Center in Fountain Valley and other crimes in Orange County have been arrested, police said. Officials with Fountain Valley PD said within the past two weeks, two separate grand theft incidents have occurred at the music...
Elite Daily
These Are The 10 Most Walkable Cities In California, Ranked
Heading to sunny California for a much-needed getaway? California is home to some of the most beautiful landscapes and cultural epicenters in the United States. While Los Angeles might be the crown jewel of the Golden State, there are several other cities within the state that may be more convenient if you’re planning on visiting — especially if you want to maximize your time exploring. Ditch the round-the-clock traffic of LA this time and opt for one of the many Californian cities you can explore by foot. Consult this ultimate list of the most walkable cities in California, ranked by their walk score.
foxla.com
Flash Flood Watch in effect for parts of SoCal
A flash flood watch was in effect until this evening for the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains and the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys, where forecasters were predicting a chance of monsoonal showers, thunderstorms and possible moderate to heavy rain. Isolated to scattered showers will likely continue through at...
