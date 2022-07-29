San Francisco 49ers DT Arik Armstead out a 'few weeks' with knee sprain

www.espn.com
VIDEO: Practice Ends Early After Fights Breakout at Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
Things getting a little too chippy up in Atlanta?
ESPN
'None of my business': Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield focused on Carolina Panthers, not Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension
SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- The six-game suspension Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was given Monday for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy didn't draw a big reaction from the quarterback he replaced. Baker Mayfield, traded from Cleveland to the Carolina Panthers four months after the Browns acquired Watson from the Houston...
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of 20 franchises
ESPN
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 6 games for violating NFL's personal conduct policy
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension without pay but will not be fined for violating the league's personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct, disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ruled Monday. Robinson issued her ruling in a comprehensive 16-page report. She wrote that the NFL...
NFL World Reacts To Browns' Major Injury News
The Browns have reportedly been hit with some tough injury news on Sunday. According to a report from cleveland.com, rookie wide receiver Isaiah Weston is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. "Isaiah Weston, who was having an excellent camp, feared to have a torn ACL, source says. Not confirmed...
ESPN
Hearing involving New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Lammons delayed again
A hearing for a battery case involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other defendants has been pushed back to Sept. 29, according to court records. This is the third time the hearing has been pushed back this year. The Saints will be...
'Inside Knowledge': Cowboys Sign Takk McKinley? Jerry Jones Reveals Plan
"We’ve got a lot of inside knowledge there, too. You can’t have enough guys who can rush the passer.”
ESPN
NFL's best players ever at every offensive position: Is Tom Brady the GOAT quarterback? Jerry Rice or Randy Moss at WR?
Quarterback Tom Brady was retired during the 2022 NFL offseason for just 40 days before opting to return for a 23rd season that could (maybe?) be his last, tight end Rob Gronkowski recently decided to hang them up, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald inked a massive contract extension this summer to make him the game's highest-paid non-QB after also considering retirement. It all got us thinking about where these legends of the game stack up all time at their respective positions.
Jerry Jones Wants 1 Cowboys Player To Be "Focal Point" Of Offense In 2022
This past season, the Dallas Cowboys rolled out a two-headed rushing monster with the emergence of up-and-coming star Tony Pollard. That being said, longtime team owner Jerry Jones still wants Ezekiel Elliott to be the "focal point" of the Cowboys' rushing offense. “He has to be the focal point," Jones...
ESPN
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver James Washington out 6-10 weeks with fractured foot, sources say
OXNARD, Calif. -- With questions already surrounding their wide receiver group, the Dallas Cowboys will be without James Washington for 6-10 weeks because of a fractured right foot, according to multiple sources. He is scheduled to undergo surgery on Tuesday in Dallas. Washington suffered the injury Monday in the first...
ESPN
Art McNally set to become 1st NFL official in Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame coach John Madden always believed that the busts of the football greats in Canton, Ohio, talked to each other every night once the building was empty. If those busts ever wanted to play an actual game of football, they now finally have all the necessary characters. Art...
Panthers HC Matt Rhule: 'I couldn't be more pleased' with Baker Mayfield
There hasn’t been too much for Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule to judge quite yet in his team’s ongoing quarterback competition. But he’s pretty happy with what he has seen, particularly from the new guy. Following this summer’s installment of “Back Together Saturday,” Rhule spoke to...
NBC Sports
Warner pleased by 49ers' defense after another win at camp
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers defense kept the momentum going with another win on Day 4 of training camp. Fred Warner capped the day off with an interception of a Trey Lance pass intended for Ray-Ray McCloud that was the fourth of the day. Nate Sudfeld was picked off three times — twice by Tarvarius Moore and a pick-six by Charvarius Ward.
Mike Florio: Based on Sue Robinson's findings, the NFL has what they need to appeal to a year suspension for Deshaun Watson
Is Sue Robinson’s decision final? Mike Florio says the process may not be over because the NFL could still try to suspend Watson for a year. Hear why with Baskin and Phelps!
ESPN
NFL training camp updates 2022: Matthew Stafford builds chemistry with new receiver, DK Metcalf returns
It was the Tyreek Hill Show in Miami on Saturday. The Miami Dolphins receiver opened practice by addressing fans, welcoming them to 2022 NFL training camp before landing a flip on the field to get them hyped. Later in practice, he connected with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on a 65-yard strike...
ESPN
Biggest fantasy football training camp storylines: Aaron Rodgers' new WR1, Michael Thomas' return and backfield battles
With training camps now in full swing, ESPN's 32 NFL Nation reporters are about to become your eyes and ears as you prepare for your fantasy football drafts. We asked each of them to identify the biggest fantasy topics they'll be following throughout August, with some insight on how things may play out. Nearly half mentioned some form of running back timeshare -- including some tips on how RBs such as Aaron Jones, Tony Pollard, Rhamondre Stevenson, Travis Etienne Jr. and Nyheim Hines could play bigger roles in the passing game.
ESPN
Denver Broncos WR KJ Hamler says season-ending injury led to necessary mental health help
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- For the first time since he suffered knee and hip injuries in the Denver Broncos' Week 3 win over the New York Jets last season, wide receiver KJ Hamler practiced with his teammates Monday. And his short jog from the locker room to the practice field to...
NBC Sports
Warner, Jennings rave about new 'lockdown' corner Ward
It looks like new 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward is making an impression on his teammates. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, both Fred Warner and Jauan Jennings raved about Ward's impact and how he has conducted himself thus far in training camp, with the former calling Ward a "pure lockdown corner."
ESPN
Demanding excellence: Indianapolis Colts QB Matt Ryan is more like Peyton Manning than you'd think
WESTFIELD, Ind. – First impressions matter. They set a tone for how others will view you and create a baseline for what should be expected going forward. This brings us to new Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan, who may have left a very particular first impression with some of his teammates: That he’s … a jerk?
