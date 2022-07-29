ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looming Counterattack Against Russian Forces Ignites Fears Putin Could Resort To Nuclear Weapons

By Samantha Benitz
 3 days ago
ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Concerns are growing that Russian leader Vladimir Putin may resort to deploying nuclear weapons amid his war against Ukraine, Radar has learned .

Ukrainian forces appear to be gaining an advantage near the occupied city of Kherson after air strikes damaged several bridges, leaving some Russian troops blocked.

ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Chemical weapons expert Colonel Hamish de Bretton-Gordon warned that due to the setback, Putin may go too far in his efforts to seize control.

"The spectre of Russia using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine is no doubt a growing concern in Nato capitals," Bretton-Gordon said last night, according to Daily Mail .

"As the tide appears to be turning in southern Ukraine, Putin's special operation could be about to unravel," he continued. "At this stage, it is critical the UK and the U.S. signal to the Kremlin that any use of nuclear weapons would cross a red line."

RadarOnline.com can report that 75,000 Russian soldiers have reportedly been killed or wounded since Putin launched his military operation in late February.

The update was revealed during a classified briefing on Capitol Hill among Biden administration officials and House lawmakers, several reports claim.

KCS Presse / MEGA

Representative Elissa Slotkin allegedly told CNN that the Russian military has made "incredible amounts of investment in their land forces," which she said are "bogged down" and "tired."

Slotkin said a lot will unfold over the next three to six weeks, which could be critical.

"I think that what we heard very firmly from President Zelensky and reinforced today is that the Ukrainians really want to hit Russia in the teeth a few times before the winter comes, put them in the best position possible, particularly hitting them down south," she continued amid an expected counterattack against Russian forces.

As the invasion surpasses the five-month point, global speculation over Putin's ailing health continues , which the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

Recently, Ex-MI6 chief Sir Richard Dearlove speculated who could be the Russian leader's successor .

ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

"I would go as far as to say almost for certain, it would be [ Nikolai ] Patrushev at the moment," Dearlove said on an episode of the One Decision podcast . "Whether that figure will survive politically in the longer term, is entirely another question."

RELATED PEOPLE
