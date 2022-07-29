ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kandi Burruss Fears Sheree Whitfield’s New BF Martell Holt Is Using Her For Publicity

By Ryan Naumann
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
Kandi Burruss raised questions about the authenticity of her RHOA co-star Sheree Whitfield ’s relationship with Love & Marriage Huntsville star Martell Holt , Radar has learned.

The 46-year-old reality star/singer appeared on a radio show where she was grilled about Sheree and Martell’s new romance.

Kandi said, “I don’t want her to be in a situation where it feels like … where she’s being used for publicity.”

On the show, Kandi said she had another family friend who is on a reality show that went on a date with Martell this year. She said her friend called her up to reserve a spot at Kandi’s restaurant Blaze.

Kandi said her friend and Martell had arranged for paparazzi to show up and photograph them. She claimed the photos only ended up on one small blog but the whole situation stuck with her.

Earlier this month, Sheree and Martell were spotted hanging out and sources said they have been seeing each other for over two months.

Kandi said, “now that I see the similar situation” with Sheree she questions if Martell is being “genuine or is he doing the same thing” like he did with her family friend.

Sheree has yet to respond to Kandi’s comments.

Sheree and Martell’s relationship has already turned a bit serious with her introducing Martell to friends and a select few family members.

Sources said the two met through mutual friends and Martell has been helping her with her long-delayed clothing line, She by Sheree.

The relationship came months after things fizzled out with her ex, Tyrone Gilliams .

Last year, Sheree started dating her old boyfriend, Tyrone, after he was released from prison . He was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for wire fraud.

As part of his probation, Tyrone was ordered to home confinement. The RHOA star talked about the relationship and issues with his probation in the current season.

On the show, Sheree accused Tyrone of blowing her off for a scheduled date. He claimed he was unable to travel, or he would risk being thrown back into prison.

The relationship deteriorated in the weeks following.

