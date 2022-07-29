ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Stephen King Warns Against Penguin Random House Acquiring Simon & Schuster in Antitrust Trial

Click here to read the full article. Legendary author Stephen King testified on behalf of the government Tuesday in the antitrust trial that aims to block Penguin Random House from acquiring fellow publishing giant Simon & Schuster from Paramount Global. The prolific author has long been aligned with Simon & Schuster. But he testified against the deal in Washington, D.C. federal court, supporting the government’s contention that the deal will hurt authors by limiting the market for new manuscripts. “I came because I think that consolidation is bad for competition,” King testified before U.S. District Court Judge Florence J. Pan in the...
CBS News

Actor James Hong on his amazing longevity

Over nearly seven decades, James Hong has racked up more film and TV credits than almost anyone. Even more impressive, the character actor did so while confronting demeaning stereotypes in Hollywood. Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz talks with the constantly-working 93-year-old Hong about a career that began with entertaining U.S. troops during the Korean War, and extended to such treasured films as "Chinatown" and "Big Trouble in Little China." (Originally broadcast January 23, 2022.)
CBS News

PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including novelist and screenwriter Aaron Latham and actors Paul Sorvino and Tony Dow.
CBS News

Pop star Demi Lovato adds "she/her" to preferred pronouns again

Last year, Demi Lovato announced that they were nonbinary and would like to be referred to as they/them. They stated that the label non-binary, "best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering."
CBS News

CBS News

