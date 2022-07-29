www.cbsnews.com
"CBS Evening News" headlines for Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News," hosted by John Dickerson.
Actress Nichelle Nichols, known as Lt. Uhura on original Star Trek, dies at 89
CHICAGO (AP/CBS) -- Nichelle Nichols, who gained fame as communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original "Star Trek" television series, has died at the age of 89. Her son Kyle Johnson said Nichols died Saturday in Silver City, New Mexico. "Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes...
Treasures from legendary 1857 "Ship of Gold" shipwreck unveiled in Nevada
A mysterious daguerreotype of a woman and a pair of jeans possibly made by Levi Strauss himself are among nearly 1,000 Gold Rush-era treasures recovered from the fabled "Ship of Gold" now on display in Reno, Nevada. Since their recovery between the late 1980s and 2014, the remarkable findings extracted...
"Devastated" Kenny Chesney offers condolences to the family of a woman who died at his Denver show
Country music star Kenny Chesney said he is "devastated" after an unidentified female fan fell and died just after the singer's show at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Saturday night. "There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night...
Stephen King Warns Against Penguin Random House Acquiring Simon & Schuster in Antitrust Trial
Click here to read the full article. Legendary author Stephen King testified on behalf of the government Tuesday in the antitrust trial that aims to block Penguin Random House from acquiring fellow publishing giant Simon & Schuster from Paramount Global. The prolific author has long been aligned with Simon & Schuster. But he testified against the deal in Washington, D.C. federal court, supporting the government’s contention that the deal will hurt authors by limiting the market for new manuscripts. “I came because I think that consolidation is bad for competition,” King testified before U.S. District Court Judge Florence J. Pan in the...
Actor James Hong on his amazing longevity
Over nearly seven decades, James Hong has racked up more film and TV credits than almost anyone. Even more impressive, the character actor did so while confronting demeaning stereotypes in Hollywood. Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz talks with the constantly-working 93-year-old Hong about a career that began with entertaining U.S. troops during the Korean War, and extended to such treasured films as "Chinatown" and "Big Trouble in Little China." (Originally broadcast January 23, 2022.)
PASSAGE: In memoriam
"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including novelist and screenwriter Aaron Latham and actors Paul Sorvino and Tony Dow.
Pop star Demi Lovato adds "she/her" to preferred pronouns again
Last year, Demi Lovato announced that they were nonbinary and would like to be referred to as they/them. They stated that the label non-binary, "best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering."
