CoComelon Is Hitting the Road! Find Out Where to Catch the Huge North American Tour This Fall

Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
“Beach Boy” Brian Wilson and “Wheel of Fortune” Dream Vanna White: When Two Very Different Legends Met
As a Page for NBC in the “Big ‘80s,” I worked on a great many game shows that were taped at the Burbank studios during that era. SuperPassword, The New Let’s Make A Deal, Scrabble, and Wheel of Fortune. Next to Jeopardy and The Price is Right (on CBS), Wheel Of Fortune remains one of the most popular, long-lasting game shows to air on any network, broadcast, cable, syndicated, or otherwise. Like Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune was created by talk show icon and media mogul Merv Griffin.
Furious mom slams American Airlines for LOSING her daughter,12, after paying $150 for chaperone to take her through Miami Airport
A Georgia mom has slammed American Airlines for losing her 12-year-old daughter when she flew alone from Tennessee to Miami. Monica Gilliam, 39, a photography professor, blasted the airline after Kimber was not escorted off the plane and disappeared. The youngster had been flying solo from Chattanooga to Miami last...
Waylon Jennings Asked Alan Jackson “What The Hell Is A Chattahoochee?” When It Was Released
You can always count on Waylon Jennings to tell is like it is, so when “Chattahoochee” hit country radio, he couldn’t help but ask Alan Jackson… what the hell is a “Chattahoochee?”. “I think Waylon said one time, Waylon Jennings, ‘what the hell is a...
Popular Texas restaurant shutting down after 33 years
A popular Texas restaurant is shutting its doors after nearly 33 years in business. It's the end of an era for one of Texas's most iconic restaurants, Z'Tejas. The location at 1110 West Sixth Street in Austin is permanently closing its doors after nearly 33 years in business.
Bobbie Faye Ferguson Dies: ‘Designing Women’ And ‘Dukes of Hazard’ Actress Was 78
Bobbie Faye Ferguson, an actress who had credits in television and film, died June 25 of natural causes, according to a news report. She was 78 and lived in Sherman Oaks, Calif. Born in Memphis, TN on Oct. 10, 1943, she grew up in Eudora, AR, and graduated from the...
Sharks and Mermaids, oh my!
This is a scene that plays out all day long to the uninitiated beach-goers who spot congregations of sharks swirling around them. Along the California coastline, and especially in La Jolla, California near San Diego, the harmless leopard sharks congregate in such massive numbers that it is considered one of the largest gatherings of leopard sharks in the world.
Homebuyers Are Fleeing These 10 Cities — Here's Where They Want to Move Now
The housing market may be cooling off, but that doesn’t mean buyers can afford homes where they live. Sometimes, the only way to find a home that fits your budget is to pick up and move. That's exactly what many people are doing: As home prices continue to rise...
Houston DJ, 23, Dies After Falling from Balcony of Girlfriend's High-Rise Apartment Building
A DJ on the rise has passed away after falling from an apartment building in Texas on July 4. She was 23 years old. DJ D Baby, real name Darian Lewis, fell four stories from her girlfriend's balcony on the 13th floor and onto the 9th floor pool deck of the Camden Downtown Apartments on Austin Street in Houston, according to police. She was rushed to a local hospital and died on July 13, per Houston Chronicle.
Beloved Texas diner set to close July 30th
A popular American-style diner in Texas will be closing its doors for good at the end of this month. It is always sad to see a local restaurant close its doors, but sadly, it has become common.
Mike Wolfe’s Antique Store Dinged with Complaint After ‘American Pickers’ Hits Low Ratings Drop
Once a hit show for the History Channel, American Pickers was a great trip into the past as its hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz discovered lost items there were more than valuable, they were a piece of history. But since the firing of Fritz, leaving Mike Wolfe to host himself, fans have voiced this frustration with the direction of the show and how much they miss Frank. While both hosts appeared to be great friends on TV, Fritz admitted that since his departure, he hasn’t heard a word from Wolfe. Although Fritz and Wolfe aren’t talking, it appears American Pickers has another disgruntled fan. This time, it’s the Better Business Bureau.
Mexican Restaurant Closes, to be Replaced Soon.
Another Mexican restaurant has closed.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. It’s not difficult to find a Mexican restaurant in the Valley. If you’re craving tacos or enchiladas there are probably a dozen locations within walking distance of your home. The sheer volume of Mexican restaurants not only in Phoenix but throughout Arizona ensures there are always tasty, quality options wherever you are. However, as of this week, there are one fewer Mexican restaurants in metro Phoenix for fans of the cuisine to choose from.
Damaging storms set to strike the Midwest U.S.
A potent storm system is set to swing through the Midwest this weekend, and AccuWeather forecasters say that ingredients will be in place for intense, damaging storms to move through much of the area on Saturday. In addition to the heavy rain and frequent lightning that is typical of summer...
Former Denver Broncos cheerleader Gabby Windey co-stars on "The Bachelorettes"
ICU nurse Gabby Windey began a fresh quest for love, debuting alongside Rachel Recchia in Monday night's premiere of "The Bachelorette" on ABC. What's new: This is the first time in the show's 19-season history that two women will co-star.Each handed out "first impression roses" to their favorite guys on Monday's episode.Windey had chemistry with Mario, a personal trainer, and Erich, a real estate analyst — who both earned a first-date kiss. She also seemed to have a spark with the contestant who arrived on horseback, inexplicably shirtless. Driving the news: Windey, a former Broncos cheerleader, was picked in March to lead the new season. She brought her would-be-beau, bachelor Clayton Echard, to Denver during last season's "The Bachelor."Echard ultimately rejected Windey, giving her the chance to star on the new show. Of note: Windey, an Illinois native, previously worked at the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, and graduated from UCCS.What to watch: It's unclear what will happen if the two bachelorettes fall for the same bachelor. Even host Jesse Palmer said he wasn't sure.
Once-popular restaurant chain closes last remaining location in North Carolina
A once-popular restaurant chain that had locations in multiple states throughout the US has closed its last remaining location in North Carolina. Ham's American Bar & Grille, a restaurant chain with locations across the southeastern United States, has closed its last North Carolina location.
After 36 Years, Local Restaurant Forced to Close
Another local restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. While the summer months often bring a nice boon in restaurant visits in other areas of the country, the same is not true for many areas around Arizona. Due to the extreme heat, as well as seasonal visitors returning home for the summer, local eateries often see profits dwindle during this time of the year. It has been an especially difficult July for metro Phoenix restaurants, as many long-time favorites and established brands have shut down. That number appears to be climbing still, as another local establishment has officially called it quits.
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
Virgin River’s Alexandra Breckenridge and Husband Casey Hooper’s Relationship Timeline
A far cry from her characters. Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge doesn’t have the dramatic love life of her characters but is instead living out her happily ever after with husband Casey Hooper. On Virgin River, Breckenridge plays Mel, a widowed nurse who moves to a remote town and...
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Amy Grant, 61, Hospitalized: Country Singer Suffers Scary Bike Accident In Nashville
Christian and country singer Amy Grant is recovering in a Nashville hospital after suffering a scary bike accident on Wednesday, July 27. The entertainer, who topped the charts in the early 90s with “Baby Baby” and “Good For Me,” was reportedly wearing a helmet when she crashed while cycling with a friend in the Harpeth Hill area of the Tennessee town. Amy was taken to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was treated for “cuts and abrasions,” per News Channel 5.
The day the orange curtain fell on Colorado
The Valley Curtain hangs in Rifle, Colo.Wolfgang Volz/Copyright Christo and Jeanne-Claude. (Denver, Colo.) Sometimes memories about quirky things remain the most vivid. Certainly, the people who witnessed a huge orange curtain hanging across a mountain range 50 years ago,now the subject of a new seminar in Vail, haven’t forgotten it.
