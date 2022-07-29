‘Tragedy averted’: Police rescue boy with autism from Marion river

cbs4indy.com
Fishers homeowner recounts moments gunshots hit cars, garage and front door
FISHERS, Ind. — Two homes, a minivan and car are damaged after shots were fired in an area close to Fishers High School late Monday evening. ”It’s completely destroyed my wife and I’s feeling of safety in our home,” said Jeremy Himmelright, the man who lives in one of the homes that was hit.
Fishers police: Man pointing gun at traffic had ‘suspicious packages and a chemical odor’ at apartment
FISHERS, Ind. — A Fishers man accused of pointing a gun at traffic Sunday had “suspicious packages and a chemical odor” at his apartment, according to the Fishers Police Department. Darrell Ryan Scott, age 39, was arrested charged with pointing a firearm and resisting law enforcement. Just...
Formal charges filed against parents in Muncie child shooting
MUNCIE, Ind. — The parents of a 6-year-old boy who shot and killed his 5-year-old sister are being charged with multiple counts of neglect. The charges come after a 6-year-old boy was able to get a gun from a safe in the home. While playing with it, he accidentally shot his 5-year-old sister, resulting in her death.
2 teens, 2 adults seriously injured in Fishers crash
FISHERS, Indiana – Fishers Police is investigating a head-on crash that left four people seriously injured early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to 126th Street, near Promise Road just after 1:00 a.m. Police say a Chevy Trax was traveling east on 126th Street, when it crossed the center line and hit a Chevy Cruise head-on. […]
Barber shop owner charged in murder of Indiana police officer during traffic stop
Investigators said the suspect had made a song about killing an officer.
Frankfort woman killed after motorcycle hits deer
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Frankfort woman was killed when a motorcycle hit a deer in Clinton County Sunday, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say a 33-year-old man was driving a motorcycle east on W. Mulberry Jefferson around 5:15 p.m. when a deer entered his path.
Man Accused of Killing Cop May Have Shot 36 Rounds
ELWOOD, Ind.--The man who police believe believe shot and killed Elwood Police Officer Noaf Shahanavaz, was able to fire 36 rifle rounds, while the officer was not able to shoot him once. Carl Boards, II, was charged Monday with murder, resisting law enforcement, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
Muncie woman charged with neglect in dog attack; Witnesses say pit bull was known to be ‘extremely aggressive’
MUNCIE, Ind. — Investigators say a Muncie woman tried to cover up the details in a dog attack that left a 17-month-old girl with “catastrophic facial injuries.”. Muncie police were sent to a home on W. 9th Street on January 6, 2022 in reference to a dog bite.
Court doc: suspect in Elwood officer’s death made song saying he would kill police if caught
Formal charges have been filed against an Anderson man in connection with the deadly shooting of an Elwood Police Officer.
Elwood honors fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz
ELWOOD, Ind. — The community will come together Monday night for a vigil to remember Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz. The Elwood police department says the prayer vigil will be around the fountain on 1505 South “B” Street at 7 p.m. They’re asking the community to show support...
Officer killed and suspect arrested in Elwood, Indiana
The Elwood community is mourning a police officer killed during a traffic stop. Officer killed and suspect arrested in Elwood, Indiana. Indiana House committee to consider near-total abortion …. Murder charges filed against man accused of killing …. Broad Ripple businesses, leaders concern after another …. Full Steam Ahead Podcast...
Man kills own mother, claims celebrity told him to do it, police say
On July 31, Muncie Police were dispatched to a report of a stabbing that occurred at the 1000 block of North Burns Street.
Fellow soldiers remember Elwood officer and Army veteran killed in line of duty
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — People around the globe are standing with the Elwood community in solidarity, mourning the loss of an officer shot and killed Sunday morning in the line of duty. Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, served on the Elwood Police Department for 11 months, but his career in...
Monticello woman dies in White County crash
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — A 69-year-old Monticello woman is dead after a collision between two vehicles in White County early Monday. According to Indiana State Police, the deadly crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 1250 South and County Road 100 East in White County, south of Brookston.
Suspect in shooting outside Muncie Walmart being held without bond
A Muncie man who police say shot and killed a man as he was leaving Walmart Saturday is being held without bond.
What we know about suspect in Elwood officer’s deadly shooting, including his conviction for firing at Indianapolis PD
With formal charges expected to be filed Monday in Madison County, more details have emerged about the suspect in the deadly shooting of an Elwood police officer. Police arrested 42-year-old Carl Roy Webb Boards II of Anderson in connection to the fatal shooting that took the life of 24-year-old Noah Shahnavaz during a traffic stop. […]
24-year-old Elwood officer killed; suspect charged with murder
HAMILTON COUNTY, Indiana — State Police is investigating following the deadly overnight shooting of an Elwood police officer. The Elwood police officer was shot during a traffic stop and died after being taken to an Indianapolis hospital. Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, of Fishers, graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in April. He had served the community for 11 months and served in the Army for five years prior to becoming an officer.
Woman stabbed to death in Muncie, son arrested
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department is investigating the deadly stabbing of a woman. Just after 9 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 100 block of North Burns Street. During the 911 call, 61-year-old Sondra Armstrong said she believed her son had stabbed her. An...
Indiana police officer killed during traffic stop; suspect arrested after car chase
The suspect was captured roughly 30 minutes later after a car chase, state police said.
Community remembers kindness of fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz
ELWOOD, Ind. — One lap around Elwood and it’s clear fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz, with merely months on the job, left a mark on the community he served. “I remember he would always come in with or without the cops and he would be so friendly no matter what,” said Davida Holderman, general manager at Elwood’s Dairy Queen.
