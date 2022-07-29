‘Tragedy averted’: Police rescue boy with autism from Marion river

HAMILTON COUNTY, Indiana — State Police is investigating following the deadly overnight shooting of an Elwood police officer. The Elwood police officer was shot during a traffic stop and died after being taken to an Indianapolis hospital. Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, of Fishers, graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in April. He had served the community for 11 months and served in the Army for five years prior to becoming an officer.

HAMILTON COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO