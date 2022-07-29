Veteran coach Chuck White tapped to guide GRCC softball team

Aug. 1, 2022, GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Community College volleyball team is looking to return to nationals for the 12th time in the history of the program with a mix of honored sophomores and incoming freshmen. GRCC last season finished runner-up in regionals after winning its...
Aug. 1, 2022, GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Miles Postema, Ferris State University’s vice president and general counsel, believes higher education can transform lives. He’s seen it firsthand. He attended what was then Grand Rapids Junior College as a first-generation college student because it was affordable and allowed him to live at home and continue working.
Comments / 0