Ethereum Hits 6-Week High amid Addresses in Profitability Surging

Three Crucial Expectations from the Crypto Market in August
The digital currency ecosystem seems to be carving out a resistant path for itself recently, with the combined crypto market capitalization staying consecutively above the $1 trillion benchmark. The market is now seeing impressive price recoveries across the board, with Bitcoin (BTC) surging past the $23,000 resistance point and Ethereum...
Are We Seeing a Market Bottom? Weekly Gainers Overview
The crypto market has been remarkably challenging for investors this year, with BTC and ETH prices currently down about 66% from their ATHs. June was the worst month since 2011 for both assets. There is cause for optimism in July, though, as both assets post gains. Still, this year's drawdown...
U.S. Stock Futures Gain Ahead of Services PMI; Crude Oil Drops Over 1%
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Wednesday after the Dow Jones dipped over 400 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from CVS Health Corporation CVS, Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM and Moderna, Inc. MRNA. US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for July is scheduled...
Bear Market Rally or New Bull Market Emerging???
Is the bear market officially over? Or this just another in a long history of bear market rallies that trick investors to get on board just before the next leg...
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Coinbase Introduces Ethereum Staking for US Institutional Clients
Coinbase Prime – an integrated solution that offers secure custody, an advanced trading platform and prime services– has introduced an Ethereum staking service targeting corporate clients in the US. Coinbase exchange described the addition of Ethereum to its staking options for US institutional investors as an important feature...
Cathie Wood Thinks Roku Stock Can Skyrocket Over the Next 5 Years. Can It?
Roku can beat the market easier than it can reach Wood's price target.
Why Shares Of Cannabis Companies Traded Higher; Here Are 101 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
MMTec, Inc. MTC shares gained 390.6% to close at $7.85 on Tuesday amid volatility in nano-cap Chinese stocks. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. APDN surged 296.9% to settle at $2.80 after the company initiated analytical validation of a Company-developed, PCR-based monkeypox virus test that is specific for the genetic signature of the monkeypox virus.
Ethereum's Vitalik Takes a Jab at Michael Saylor, Calls Him a "Total Clown"
The question of the security status of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) seems to be pitching many notable figures in the digital currency ecosystem against one another. Known as one of the prominent figures in the crypto space, Michael Saylor seems to have unnerved Ethereum’s co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, with his position that “Ethereum is inherently unethical because its existence violates securities laws which have their basis in the 10 commandments.”
Yuga Labs Comes up With New Condition For Meebits NFT Sales
Following the CryptoPunks acquisition in March, non-fungible token (NFT) giant Yuga Labs will now receive 5% on all secondary sales conducted by Meebits. The 3D voxel character creator, Meebits took to its Twitter page to announce the new move. According to the post, the move is necessary to help keep the Meeb party going.
Dragonfly Capital Completes $3.5M Seed Round Funding For Debt DAO
Dragonfly Capital completed a $3.5 million seed round for crypto credit protocol Debt DAO, according to a press release. The crypto-focused investment firm was joined by GSR, Numeus and Fasanara Capital in the funding round. Also, six angel investors backed the project in the financing round, including ex-Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan, TrueFi's Ryan Rodenbaugh and Chainlink Labs' David Post.
Robinhood's Crypto Unit Slammed With $30M Fine
The digital currency arm of a commission-free brokerage firm, Robinhood Crypto, has been slammed with a fine of $30 million by the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). The sanctions came as the regulator discovered that Robinhood Crypto violated a number of extant regulations, including the Bank Secrecy Act...
