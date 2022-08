SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Years of persuasion have finally paid off for the organizers of Outside Lands as East Bay rock legends Green Day will make an appearance at this year's music festival.Outside Lands co-founder Allen Scott said he's been working on getting the band into the lineup for years."Green Day -- Believe it or not feels like it's been happening for over a decade we've been trying to get them out to the festival," Scott said. "It's really a no-brainer to have them headline Outside Lands. It was only a matter of time until we got them.""For various...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO