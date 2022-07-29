Detroit Tigers vs Toronto Blue Jays Prediction, 7/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

www.docsports.com
Detroit Tigers trade Robbie Grossman to Atlanta Braves for LHP Kris Anglin
MINNEAPOLIS — The Detroit Tigers have made their first trade, just minutes after their latest loss. After Monday's loss to the Twins, the Tigers sent outfielder Robbie Grossman to the Atlanta Braves, according to sources with knowledge of the situation. The Tigers received left-handed pitcher Kris Anglin in return. This year's trade deadline is 6 p.m. Tuesday. ...
Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs. Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history
The Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of a fierce playoff race in the American League. They currently hold the top Wild Card spot in the league and are desperately trying to fend off the other contenders. They’re also trying to keep pace with the New York Yankees in case the Bronx Bombers go […] The post Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs. Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Red Sox land outfielder Tommy Pham in trade with Reds
The Boston Red Sox are getting down to business. Boston has acquired outfielder Tommy Pham via trade with the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later, the team announced Monday night. ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to report the deal. The deal...
Boston Red Sox Trade Chicago White Sox for Reese McGuire
The Boston Red Sox have acquired catcher Reese McGuire from the Chicago White Sox for reliever Jake Diekman according to ESPN. Boston will also receive a player to be named later or cash considerations. McGuire, 27, is batting .225 with 10 RBIs this season. He has played five MLB seasons...

FOX Sports
Braves get OF Robbie Grossman from Tigers for minor leaguer
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves acquired veteran corner outfielder Robbie Grossman in a trade with the Detroit Tigers for minor league pitcher Kris Anglin on Monday night. The 32-year-old Grossman, who is making $5 million this year and can become a free agent after...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Prospects: Week 17 minor league review
The Yankees have started making moves and a number of their notable minor league prospects are heading to new cities. This comes at a time when the Yankees’ farm teams are generally playing their best baseball of the season. With a lot of movement coming in the system after the trades, there is no shortage of candidates to move up and take their recent performances to the next level. Let’s take a look at how the Yankees minor league system faired this past week.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox showing interest in DFA'd Rays outfielder
The Boston Red Sox added two prospects, a 34-year-old outfielder and a backup catcher Monday ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Now they're eyeing another depth acquisition, it appears. The Red Sox checked in with the Rays about outfielder Brett Phillips, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported late Monday night....
Yardbarker
Report: Red Sox Acquire Pham From Reds
The Boston Red Sox have reportedly acquired left fielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds less than 24 hours before the trade deadline. The return is not yet known. This trade comes on the heels of the Red Sox sending catcher Christian Vásquez to the Houston Astros. Pham is...
