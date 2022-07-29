Oakland Athletics vs Chicago White Sox Prediction, 7/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

CHICAGO -- José Abreu and Eloy Jiménez homered, Dylan Cease threw six strong innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on Sunday.Abreu and Leury García had two hits apiece for the White Sox, who have won 10 of 15 and returned to above .500. Chicago, the preseason favorite to win the AL Central, trailed first-place Minnesota by three games entering the day.Liam Hendriks pitched around Ramón Laureano's double in the ninth for his 20th save in 23 opportunities.Cease (11-4) allowed a run and four hits, striking out seven and walking one. The right-hander has won four...

