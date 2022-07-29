All New Jersey restaurants that were on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

nj1015.com
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Did Trump Use Ivana’s Grave for Tax Breaks? He’s Trying.Morristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Major discount retail chain announces plans for unique "combo" store concept in New JerseyKristen Walters
Summer Skincare Secrets Shared by Dr. Ram Chandra MD of Anara Med Spa in East Brunswick, New JerseyBridget MulroyEast Brunswick, NJ
New Jersey Has One Of The Best Hot Dog Places In America
If you are a hot dog lover, here is some really good news. It turns out that one of the best places in the world to get one is right here in New Jersey. A national website that is one of the best foodie sites around searched far and wide all over the nation and came up with the master list of the greatest hot dog joints in the good old U.S.A., and one place that made the list, is right here in the Garden State.
Chuck E. Cheese ‘saddened’ by snub of Black girl in Wayne, NJ
WAYNE — Chuck E. Cheese restaurants said it was “saddened” by the video showing a costumed character walking past a 2-year-old Black girl looking for a high five at their Wayne location. The girl's mother, Natyana Muhammad, posted a video of a costumed Chuck E. Cheese giving...
NJ shore treasure is undergoing a $2M restoration
MARGATE CITY — A Jersey Shore treasure continues to undergo a more than $2.2 million restoration project that started almost a year ago and will hopefully be wrapped up in early fall. While a total replacement of the outer skin and rotted wood underneath is going on, the six-story...
The best cookie in New Jersey is made at 2:30
Just ahead of National Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state. The winner for New Jersey was The Corner in Montclair, which only serves their special 2:30 cookies in fresh batches at noon and 2:30. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to let you know if it was worth it.
Atlantic City restaurant gets its stolen furniture back
A month after Tony’s Baltimore Grill put out a reward for its stolen outdoor furniture, it has been returned. The Atlantic City mainstay had only recently introduced dining al fresco when a table, umbrella and six chairs vanished July 1. Tony’s put out a reward that included $1,500 and...
Free training for NJ residents — how to spot, help a problem gambler
An online training program that would cost out-of-staters hundreds of dollars is available for free to New Jersey residents, through the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey. The material featured in the counselor training for disordered gambling is advanced enough to help individuals meet requirements for international counselor certification,...
The Yard Brings Beer, Beats, and Eats to Atlantic City
For many, Atlantic City is synonymous with casinos. But Bally’s Atlantic City Resort offers food, fun, and more for all ages. For instance, The Yard is a new beer garden-style venue with both indoor and outdoor attractions. The spot is just steps off the boardwalk and offers live music, elevated gastro-pub fare, arcade games, and more.
NJ places to pick your own apples and pumpkins this fall
Nothing says autumn more than carving jack-o-lanterns and drinking apple cider. Although the end of summer is near, there’s lots to look forward to once the leaves start to change colors. New Jersey offers numerous farms to satisfy your apple and pumpkin picking needs. Some even offer hayrides and...
World’s toughest turtle? Survivor among 8 returned to ocean at Jersey Shore
POINT PLEASANT BEACH (AP) — If what doesn't kill you truly makes you stronger, then Titan is the strongest turtle in the ocean. The juvenile Loggerhead turtle has been gashed by a boat propeller, had part of his front flipper bitten off by a shark, and was being attacked by a different shark when two New Jersey fishermen intervened, saved him and called Sea Turtle Recovery, a group that rescues and rehabilitates turtles before returning them to the ocean.
Spadea cross-country road trip: Bet the under
I'm heading out to San Diego next week. And yes, I'm driving. Last year I took the trip in the RV and made it door to door in 52 hours. This year I'm taking the Jeep coast to coast and I'm trying to beat my time. My wife Jodi and...
3 Amazing And Unusual New Jersey Places You Have To Visit This Summer
It’s not like we will ever run out of things to do in New Jersey, but if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary to put on your calendar, we have some suggestions you might be interested in. Here are five really good and unusual things to...
I’d rather jump off a bridge in NJ than go back-to-school shopping (Opinion)
Yes you read that right. I’d rather jump off a New Jersey bridge than deal with back-to-school shopping. Now I’m not talking about the Driscoll. Nothing high enough that could kill you. Something more survivable like the bridge in Califon that was the basis for the story that became “It’s A Wonderful Life.”
My 6 Reasons Why New Jersey is the Best State to Live In
And, with the help from you with these six. New Jersey, we are the butt of a lot of jokes in movies, social media, late-night talk shows, and more. I love living, working, and playing in New Jersey. For me it's where my daughter was born, it will always have special meaning. New Jersey has the best food, from pizza to fries, and everything in between. Have you ever had Chinese food in Florida, it definitely is not the same as having it here in New Jersey. (Now, we only tried two places in Orlando for Chinese food, that's not to say others aren't fantastic, it's just our opinion.)
Research shows the most sought-after coupon in NJ is this…
As a state, it’s not surprising that we Google coupons almost more than any other state in the country. In fact, we come in second in the entire country when it comes to using Coupons. And it’s no wonder. We are probably the most strapped for cash with all...
Experts Make Their Choices About The Greatest New Jersey Song Ever
We all know that New Jersey has always had an issue coming up with a state song, and while we won't go there, we do want to be able the name the best song about the Garden State. New Jersey has been a hot spot for musicians for decades, and...
It’s Good to See New Jersey Restaurants Completely Ignoring Murphy’s Straw Ban
ASBURY PARK, NJ (EDITORIAL) – Shortly after New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy ruled that plastic...
Chuck E. Cheese accused of snubbing Black girl at party in NJ
WAYNE — A mother posted a video that she said shows a costumed Chuck E. Cheese character ignoring her 2-year-old daughter during a birthday party Saturday. This comes two weeks after a video was posted of a costumed character named Rosita waving off two young Black girls at Sesame Place in Bucks County.
Look up in the sky! Photos from one of the most unique traditions in NJ
This past weekend I went to the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning, and I was absolutely blown away. I have always wanted to do the 6 a.m. mass ascension of the hot air balloons, but for the past couple years I was either working the event or I was too busy to go. But this year, I was ready to go, I woke up at 5 a.m. and got dressed and headed to Solberg Airport in Readington, New Jersey.
Annual N.J. fair that started in 1947 stays true to its agricultural roots (PHOTOS)
The Gloucester County 4-H Fair wrapped up Sunday after four days of competitions, exhibitions and festivities. The fair, which began in 1947, remains “true to its original purpose,” showing off the agricultural roots of the county despite the fact there are fewer rural areas, according to information on the Rutgers website.
Seagulls, the bane of the Jersey Shore: Getting fatter and more aggressive?
I despite seagulls. They are vile and menacing. Stalker of snacks, expert dive bombers, and prolific poopers. Sure, seagulls soaring over the sea look mighty majestic. And their squawking provides the soundtrack to any good Jersey Shore beach day. Plus, they are amazingly adaptive creatures, able to survive and thrive in both challenging marine and inland environments. And of course, every animal on the planet is part of the great "circle of life". (Except mosquitoes. Blood-sucking disease-carriers.)
