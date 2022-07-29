Wheel House for July 29: Marcus Jones run, flag football and cheerleaders

www.stmarynow.com
Registration opens for football, cheer
The Atchafalaya Football Conference has opened registration for its 2022 Flag Football and Cheer. For both football and cheer, registrants must be 7-12 years old. Youth must be 7 years old by Sept. 1 and not be 13 by Sept. 1 to be eligible. Entry fees are $45 for the...
Fishing rodeo proceeds go to SLCC, Scouts, Police Benevolent Fund and more
Morgan City Open Fishing Rodeo contestants landed their fish in June. On Tuesday, local and regional institutions and nonprofits landed $31,500 in donations from rodeo proceeds. Checks were presented Tuesday at the South Louisiana Community College’s Young Memorial Campus. The breakdown:. —$13,500 went to SLCC for scholarships. —$13,500 went...
VFW post plans Purple Heart event Sunday in Berwick
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12182 will honor veterans wounded in combat with a Purple Heart ceremony at 4 p.m. Sunday on the Berwick riverfront. The public is invited, and those with a Purple Heart family member may bring a photo of their veteran to be honored. This is a remembrance is for living and deceased Purple Heart recipients.
Morgan City police radio logs for Aug. 1-2
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 7:07 a.m. 1500 block of First Street; Crash. 7:25 a.m. 1700 block of Youngs Road; Business burglary. 7:26 a.m. 300 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.
Four drug arrests by local authorities; attempted murder charges in Franklin
St. Mary and Morgan City officers made four drug-related arrests over the weekend, while Franklin police arrested a man accused of five counts of attempted murder. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 72-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 34 complaints and made these arrests:. —Devan...
Three arrests Monday by parish, Morgan City officers
Morgan City and St. Mary authorities reported three arrests Monday on charges including marijuana possession and illegal carrying of a weapon. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 41 complaints and made these arrests:. --Larry James Pommier Jr., 39, Breaux...
Angola Rodeo tickets on sale
New Orleans-born rapper Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Tyler, 51, was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish jail. East Baton Rouge Parish is seeking to make updates to its juvenile facility to prevent future escapes. Recall Roundup: Aug. 1, 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Some sunscreen from a...
Officials: Two possibly injured in Sherwood Street incident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An incident possibly involving a gun occurred on Sherwood Street Monday (August 1) evening and two people may have been injured, officials say. Sources indicate it was around 6 p.m. when the situation unfolded. At this time, details are scarce and authorities have not...
Lafayette City Marshal’s Office Announces Date for Backpack Giveaway
Back to School is fast approaching here in Acadiana, and city officials want to make sure everyone is ready for the new school year. The Lafayette City Marshal's Office and Rotary Club of Lafayette South have announced the date for their 2nd Annual Backpack Giveaway. It's happening Saturday, August 6th...
54-Year-Old Debra Marshall Killed In A Fatal Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
The officials are investigating a fatal accident on North Street. The suspected driver who fled the scene after the crash is being searched. After being injured in the fatal crash, 54-year-old [..]
Patterson City Council agenda for Aug. 2
Click on the link below to download a .pdf version of the agenda for the Aug. 2 meeting of the Patterson City Council.
Highland Road shooting victim possibly connected to New Orleans shooting, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police identified the victim found dead in an abandoned vehicle on Highland Road Thursday evening as a New Orleans woman. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as 20-year-old Terrian Benn of New Orleans on Friday afternoon. Police said Benn was found shot to death in a 2009 Toyota Corolla on Thursday at around 5 p.m.
The community packed the bus at this year’s Pack the Bus School Supply Drive!
“We had a great day helping 40 plus wonderful community partners “Pack the Bus” with school supplies for local students in need,” reads a statement from Synergy Bank. United Way of South Louisiana in coordination with Synergy Bank hosted the 8th annual school supply drive to benefit local children and schools during the month of July. Community members were encouraged to bring a new school supply donation to any of the community drop-off locations throughout the month of July. On July 29, 2022, team members loaded a school bus to pack it with the supplies collected throughout Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.
Man dies, 2 others injured in Bradley Street shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left one person dead and two others injured late Sunday night. According to BRPD, the three victims were shot after having an altercation with a Black male suspect on Bradley Street near Winbourne Avenue. It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31.
Man arrested after threats against Bayou Vista business
A 75-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday after Berwick police were told about threats to "shoot up" a store in Bayou Vista, police said. At 7:53 a.m. Tuesday, two individuals reported to the Berwick Police Department that a man was inside a Berwick store while making threats to “shoot up” a store in the Bayou Vista area. Berwick Police officers and detectives immediately began investigating and coordinated with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office so the business in Bayou Vista could be secured.
Ascension Catholic senior thankful he returned to football
Editor's note: In coming weeks, we'll take a look at the upcoming high school football season, including players, coaching changes and everything you need to know to get ready for Friday night lights. Calvin Delone gave up football after middle school. Concentrating on basketball was the move — well, at...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Morning Crash on LA 429
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Morning Crash on LA 429. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers from LSP Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle incident on LA 429 at Roddy Road in Ascension Parish shortly after 5:30 a.m. on August 1, 2022. Chad Jones, 50, of Gonzales, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
BRPD: Suspect wanted in Monday North Street crash killing woman
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A suspect is wanted by police in connection to a fatal Monday morning vehicle crash on North Street. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a crash involving a stolen 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Ford Explorer took place at around 10:11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1 in the 4600 block of North Street.
Police: 6-year-old hurt in double shooting Monday evening
BATON ROUGE - Two people, including a child, were taken to a local hospital after a shooting Monday evening. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to a home on Sherwood Street following a shooting. An unknown individual reportedly shot at a home, hitting a 44-year-old woman and a 6-year-old child.
Reminder: Louisiana Law Provides Strong Right of Self Defense Against Car Jackings, Other Crimes
In view of the increasing number of carjackings in Shreveport-Bossier—as well as the uptick in those occurring in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—it is worth revisiting the law that provides for the right of self-defense if citizens of Louisiana are attacked while in our vehicles, businesses, or in our homes.
