Beshear: 16 Confirmed Dead In EKY Floods, With ‘More Likely’

The death toll from flooding in Eastern Kentucky is continuing to rise, with search and rescue efforts continuing for those not accounted for. Governor Andy Beshear announced Saturday night there have been 25 confirmed fatalities in five counties: four in Breathitt County; two in Clay County; 14 in Knott County (10 adults and four children); two in Letcher County; and three in Perry County.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO