Beshear: 16 Confirmed Dead In EKY Floods, With ‘More Likely’

Eastern Kentucky Flooding Death Toll Rises
The death toll from flooding in Eastern Kentucky is continuing to rise, with search and rescue efforts continuing for those not accounted for. Governor Andy Beshear announced Saturday night there have been 25 confirmed fatalities in five counties: four in Breathitt County; two in Clay County; 14 in Knott County (10 adults and four children); two in Letcher County; and three in Perry County.
Gas Prices Continue Tumbling In West Kentucky
August gas prices are more than 70 cents cheaper in Western Central Kentucky than last month, according to a statement by AAA. As of Monday, gasoline is under $4.00 a gallon at nearly half the country’s gas stations. This week’s average price in Western Central Kentucky is $3.69. It...
