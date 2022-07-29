Austin Ekeler: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season

clutchpoints.com
The real reason Browns QB Deshaun Watson was only suspended 6 games
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games in relation to the violations he made against the NFL’s personal conduct policy, much to the chagrin of countless people. Reactions to the ruling have been sharp, as not a few people are unhappy about the perceived lack of gravity of the punishment handed to Watson, considering the allegations and the volume of which.
Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision
Deshaun Watson’s suspension was announced on Monday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve a 6 game suspension. Most of the NFL world believes he was fortunate to only get suspended for 6 games. However, Watson and his team don’t feel the same way. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that Watson and his team are “displeased” […] The post Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mitchell Trubisky drops truth bomb on race for Steelers starting gig vs. rookie Kenny Pickett
There’s currently still a bit of doubt surrounding the starting quarterback job for the Pittsburgh Steelers this coming season. It appears to be a two-man race between veteran Mitchell Trubisky and rookie newcomer Kenny Pickett. At this point, however, it seems that it’s the former who has the inside track over his competition. Trubisky spoke […] The post Mitchell Trubisky drops truth bomb on race for Steelers starting gig vs. rookie Kenny Pickett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama
Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens star Lamar Jackson shows off reworked arm with training camp bomb
The biggest criticism of Lamar Jackson’s game has always been his passing ability. There’s no question that the Baltimore Ravens star quarterback is the best running QB in the league today. However, many of his critics feel that his passing leaves a lot to be desired. His lack of success in the postseason only adds to the criticism of Jackson.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones goes off after ‘very petty’ Jimmy Johnson Ring of Honor call-out
Despite the fact that Jerry Jones had already previously agreed to put Jimmy Johnson’s name in the Dallas Cowboys’ esteemed Ring of Honor, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach still hasn’t seen his name join other team legends in the AT&T stadium’s facade. In a recent...
Browns’ Deshaun Watson’s final settlement offer from NFL, revealed
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to receive his long-awaited suspension on Monday. However, his camp did attempt to settle the issue before this development. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Watson and the NFL engaged in settlement talks regarding his disciplinary proceedings. The report revealed what each side was...
‘We have him here for a reason’: Cowboys flashing huge interest in former 1st-rounder that eluded them
Much like every other team in the league, the Dallas Cowboys are still in the process of rounding out their roster ahead of the new season. They are currently in the market for a new outside linebacker and a former first-round pick has now emerged on their radar. Cowboys CEO...
‘The punishment is inadequate and disheartening’: Brian Flores fires back at NFL’s ruling on Stephen Ross, Dolphins
The NFL shockingly brought the hammer down on the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday, announcing punishment for the franchise’s alleged tampering. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was suspended by the league through October 17, 2022, while the franchise was also stripped of two future draft picks, including a 2023 first rounder. Former head coach Brian Flores was […] The post ‘The punishment is inadequate and disheartening’: Brian Flores fires back at NFL’s ruling on Stephen Ross, Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs Pro Bowler spills on Andy Reid’s shocking callout after ‘flat out’ underachieving
The Kansas City Chiefs had a rather bizarre 2021 season. After making it all the way to the Super Bowl the year prior, the team fell flat in the first few weeks. Their defense was atrocious, and their offense just couldn’t bail them out of the holes they dug themselves in. They did eventually recover, […] The post Chiefs Pro Bowler spills on Andy Reid’s shocking callout after ‘flat out’ underachieving appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham Jr. leads 3 potential targets for Cowboys after James Washington’s injury
Dallas knew they would be thinner at wide receiver this season than they’ve been in years. With CeeDee Lamb at the top of the depth chart and the promise of getting Michael Gallup back, the Cowboys front office seemed to feel comfortable enough in their personnel not to pursue any big-name wideouts this summer. Instead, Jerry Jones and company opted for draft additions like Jalen Tolbert and minor free agent acquisitions like James Washington and KaVontae Turpin to round out the receiving corps. That gamble is starting to look like an ill-fated one after Washington was carted out of practice in Oxnard on Monday with a foot injury.
RUMOR: 3 Cardinals pitching trade targets not named Frankie Montas
The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the teams considered to be eyeing a big splash ahead of the MLB trade deadline. They’ve been linked to Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto and a potential move to shore up their rotation with standout right-hander Frankie Montas of the Oakland Athletics.
Kenny Pickett’s latest move will please Steelers fans
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The team also brought in wideout Miles Boykin on a one-year deal worth up to $2.54 million this offseason. On Monday, as practiced wrapped up for the Steelers, Pickett and Boykin stayed after hours to work on their chemistry on […] The post Kenny Pickett’s latest move will please Steelers fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Bell’s true feelings about potential trade to Astros
The Washington Nationals are receiving a lot of attention as the 2022 MLB trade deadline rolls around thanks to their willingness to trade star outfielder Juan Soto. But another name on their roster generating a lot of attention is first baseman Josh Bell, who is widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline.
Tim Patrick carted off field after incredible catch at Broncos training camp
The Denver Broncos offense is looking to take a big step forward in the 2022 season. With Russell Wilson under center, and a talented assortment of playmakers at running back, wide receiver, and tight end, the pieces are in place for the Broncos to put points on the board consistently in 2022. Their playmaking depth may have taken a hit this morning, though, as wide receiver Tim Patrick was carted off the field with a leg injury.
Brandon Aiyuk-Fred Warner ‘boxing match’ leads to massive brawl at 49ers camp
Tensions flared during the San Francisco 49ers’ training camp on Tuesday. According to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner, a full-on brawl broke out at Niners camp, centered around Brandon Aiyuk and Fred Warner, who apparently squared up to one another as if they were in the boxing ring ready to exchange some huge blows. Per Wagoner, a hard hit from Warner onto Niners WR Marcus Johnson was the spark that sent the camp into a frenzy.
‘They’ve made a huge mistake’: Stephen A Smith rips NFL over Deshaun Watson suspension
Stephen A Smith broke his First Take hiatus on Monday for a very compelling reason. Apparently, the renowned ESPN broadcaster could not stand back and watch everything surrounding Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson and his recently-issued six-game suspension unfold without giving his two cents worth. Stephen A said he was going to be out until mid-August, but he just had to break his own word for this.
Derek Carr details epic first meeting with undrafted Raiders teammate turned potential starter
Derek Carr has been around for quite some time now. He’s shared the field with more than a few teammates, and he’s pretty much seen it all in the eight years he’s been in the league. Be that as it may, there are still some things that continue to amaze the Las Vegas Raiders star quarterback.
Nick Bosa’s prediction for contract talks with 49ers
With the San Francisco 49ers recently giving star wide receiver Deebo Samuel a contract extension, many of their stars are locked in. The one notable player who hasn’t gotten an extension yet is Nick Bosa. But Nick Bosa isn’t worried about this. The 49ers picked up the star pass rusher’s rookie option. This will keep […] The post Nick Bosa’s prediction for contract talks with 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes’ honest take on potential of a promising Chiefs WR will excite Kansas City fans
Numerous players have impressed over the opening days of the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp schedule, including wide receiver Skyy Moore. After missing much of the Chiefs’ offseason programs due to a hamstring injury, Moore has been a regular in offensive drills in training camp. Moore, a second-round selection by the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft, has continued to build early chemistry with Patrick Mahomes and also familiarize himself more with the team’s offensive playbook.
