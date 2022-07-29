B.J. Novak Says Usher Was 'Furious' with Him Over a Rapping Prank on Punk'd

people.com
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
Tell Us The Wildest Thing You've Ever Done For A Friend
Besides picking them up at the airport at 4 a.m., like me.
Kylie Jenner Gives a Glimpse at Baby Boy's Impressive Sneaker Collection: 'Too Cute'
On Sunday, the makeup mogul, 24, shared a picture on her Instagram Story that featured her 6-month-old son's impressive sneaker collection. Jenner shares her son, whose name has not been announced, with rapper Travis Scott. Jenner showed her followers eight pairs of her son's tiny sneakers, of which he has...
Kourtney Kardashian Serves Up 'Boss Lady' Looks While Teasing Fans on Her Upcoming Business Venture
The Poosh founder teased an upcoming business with a leveled up business casual outfit shared to her Instagram over the weekend. Kardashian, 43, wore a structured, patched up black and plaid blazer-dress and metallic stilettos as she posed against a stack of vintage-looking travel trunks (possibly a hint to her latest project?)
Full House's Jodie Sweetin Marries Mescal Wasilewski: 'He's the Best Teammate I Could Ask For'
On Saturday evening, the actress wed her boyfriend of five years, clinical social worker Mescal Wasilewski, in an intimate ceremony at a private home in Malibu with her two daughters and Full House castmates, including John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure, in attendance, PEOPLE can exclusively share. "I know I...
Teresa Giudice Celebrates Bridal Shower with Real Housewives Stars Ahead of Luis Ruelas Wedding
Teresa Giudice is celebrating her upcoming wedding to fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas with the best of them. On Saturday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a fun-filled bridal shower that was attended by some of her closest Real Housewives pals. A number of Housewives, and Giudice's other friends, shared a glimpse into the gathering on social media. But some RHONJ faces, like Melissa Gorga and Dina Manzo, were notably absent from the occasion.
Sylvester Stallone Praises 'Brave' Daughter Sophia for Confronting Her Fear of Spiders
Dad Sylvester Stallone couldn't hold back his excitement as his daughter, 25, confronted her arachnophobia in a video posted to Instagram Sunday, in which Sophia let a tarantula crawl on her arm. In the clip, the spider handler held onto Sophia's hand to steady her as he rested the large...
The Bachelorette: Rachel Recchia Sends a Suitor Home After He Compares Her to His Dying Dog
This post contains spoilers from Monday's episode of The Bachelorette. After changing up the rules, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's remaining suitors reflected on what went down at the rose ceremony — and afterwards when Rachel let James, a.k.a. Meatball, stay after he rejected her rose. The decision to...
Welcome to Plathville's Olivia Plath Reveals Her History with Kim — and Their First Argument
The friction between Olivia Plath and her mother-in-law, Kim Plath, started long before Welcome to Plathville. In an exclusive clip from Tuesday's season 4 finale of the hit TLC series, Olivia, 24, shares the history of her relationship with Kim, which began when she was a teenager, well before she married Ethan — and approximately eight years before her "meltdown" at the memorial for Joshua Plath in April.
North West Gives Mom Kim Kardashian a Minion Makeover in New TikTok — Watch the Clip!
North West is once again showing off her makeup skills!. In the latest post to North and Kim Kardashian's joint TikTok account, the 9-year-old transforms her famous mom into a Minion from the Despicable Me/Minions franchise. In the short clip, West works from a set of colorful makeup palettes and...
Jodie Sweetin's Daughters Served as Her Bridesmaids at Wedding to Mescal Wasilewski: Photos
Jodie Sweetin's daughters played a big role in her special day. The Full House star, 40, married longtime love, Mescal Wasilewski, on July 30 in Malibu, California. Daughters Beatrix Sweetin-Coyle, 11, and Zoie Herpin, 14, stood beside her as she and Wasilewski exchanged personalized vows and rings. "They're so excited...
Iggy Azalea and Son Onyx, 2, Pose Together in Rare Photos: 'Me & My Bestie'
Over the weekend, the "Fancy" rapper, 32, shared rare photos of herself and son Onyx posing adorably together on Instagram, captioning the sweet snaps, "Me & my bestie go everywhere together. Never not with me 🙇♀️" The first photo includes the mother-son duo holding up "peace"...
Brad Pitt Explains His Wild New Red Carpet Looks: 'We're Gonna Die so Let's Just Have Some Fun'
The 58-year-old actor has revealed a bold new style on the red carpet for his new film Bullet Train, and on Tuesday he shared why he's now willing to push the fashion envelope further than ever before. "We're all going to die, so let's mess it up," Pitt told Variety's...
Angelina Jolie Says Daughter Zahara Will Attend Spelman College in the Fall: 'a Very Special Place'
Zahara Jolie-Pitt has found her home for the next four years!. The 17-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will be attending Spelman College this fall, Jolie, 47, announced in an Instagram post on Sunday. "Zahara with her Spelman sisters!" the Eternals star captioned an image of her daughter...
Todd and Julie Chrisley Discuss Life Since Legal 'Shakedown': 'We Feel Like We're Hemorrhaging'
Todd and Julie Chrisley are leaning on each other — and finding forgiveness for those who have wronged them — as they continue to navigate life after the fallout of their bank fraud and tax evasion convictions. During Friday's episode of PodcastOne's Chrisley Confessions podcast, the duo opened...
Maddie Ziegler and Eddie Benjamin Share a Kiss While Making Their Red Carpet Debut
Maddie Ziegler and boyfriend Eddie Benjamin are showing off their love. On Monday, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Hollywood premiere of Bullet Train. The twosome even shared a sweet smooch at the star-studded event. Ziegler, 19, wore a cutout black gown, completing the look with bustier...
Jennifer Aniston Made These Pretty Rings Sell Out, but They're Finally Back in Stock — and on Sale
Some celebrities walk around wearing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry on any given day. Just last month, Adele wore three Van Cleef bracelets, worth $4,000 each, while boating in Italy, and Vanessa Hudgens seems to wear her $6,900 Cartier Love bracelet almost daily. But there's one jewelry brand that a slew of stars wear that won't cost you a pretty penny: BaubleBar.
Katy Perry Says Daughter Daisy Shares Her and Orlando Blooms' Love of Performing: 'She's a Ham'
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy is taking after her parents when it comes to her love of the arts. "She's a ham," the singer tells PEOPLE exclusively at HEIMAT rooftop in Los Angeles the launch party for De Soi, her non-alcoholic beverage line that she co-founded. "She likes to dress up. She's not very shy."
Hoda Kotb Enjoys Extended Family Meal with Daughters Hope and Haley: 'Gangs All Here!'
Hoda Kotb is enjoying some downtime with the key women in her life. Kotb, 57, posted a photo to Instagram Monday of her eating out with daughters Haley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, her mother Sameha, and her sister, Hala. "Gangs all here! Xo," Kotb wrote in the caption of...
Michael Bublé and Kids Help Wife Luisana in Baby Bump Art Tradition Ahead of Baby No. 4
Michael Bublé's family is sharing a sweet tradition in the weeks before they become a family of six. On Monday, Bublé's wife, Luisana Lopilato, 34, shared photos from an art project with her whole family. The group worked together to make a cast of her pregnant belly, which she revealed is an ongoing tradition in a caption written in both English and Spanish.
