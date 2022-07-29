Arizona Diamondbacks vs Atlanta Braves Prediction, 7/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

www.docsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Active 20/30 Club Announces Rebranding to The SaguarosElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Local Pizzeria Shuts Down After Nearly 20 YearsGreyson FChandler, AZ
Tempe-Based Opendoor Labs Faces FTC Fine for Deceiving Home SellersMark HakeTempe, AZ
New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FDetroit, MI
Related
fantasypros.com
Ehire Adrianza traded to Atlanta
The Washington Nationals traded Ehire Adrianza to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for OF Trey Harris. (Atlanta Braves on Twitter) Adrianza played 109 games for the Braves in 2021, but he's only played 31 games for the Nationals in 2022, slashing .179/.255/.202. Atlanta is looking for OF depth following the loss of Adam Duvall, and chances are they are hoping for the player they had last year who performed at a level of .247/.327/.401. Fantasy managers can continue to ignore Adrianza unless he somehow carves out a niche in a stacked lineup.
When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East Crown
Ronald Acuna, Jr. is trying to figure out his mystifying batting slump.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. Even the best players have slumps. It’s just that Ronald Acuña, Jr. never had one this bad and this long.
numberfire.com
Darick Hall not in Phillies' Sunday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Darick Hall is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hall is being replaced at designated hitter by Kyle Schwarber versus Pirates starter JT Brubaker. In 90 plate appearances this season, Hall has a .244 batting average with a .789 OPS, 5 home runs,...
Yardbarker
The Atlanta Braves make their first trade of the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline
As you can see, the Robinson Canó experiment simply wasn’t working out. Adrianza has had a pretty bad 2022, but this trade seems harmless for the return. Trey Harris was once considered one of the fastest risers in Atlanta’s farm system after hitting .323 across three levels of the minors in 2019. After losing 2020 due to COVID, Harris was never as effective, and the Braves sent him to Washington today. Harris was ranked 29th out of 30 in a bad farm system by MLB Pipeline, so this isn’t a huge loss.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Travis d'Arnaud receives Saturday off
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. d'Arnaud will sit on the bench after William Contreras was announced as Atlanta's starting catcher. According to Baseball Savant on 206 batted balls this season, d'Arnaud has accounted for a 7.8% barrel rate and a...
Lewis Hamilton takes ownership share in NFL’s Denver Broncos
Lewis Hamilton has joined ownership group of American football club Denver Broncos
NFL・
Amid trade speculation, Pablo Lopez struggles in Marlins’ latest loss to the Mets
If Pablo Lopez made his final start in a Miami Marlins uniform Sunday afternoon, it was certainly one to forget.
Comments / 0