Arizona Diamondbacks vs Atlanta Braves Prediction, 7/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

As you can see, the Robinson Canó experiment simply wasn’t working out. Adrianza has had a pretty bad 2022, but this trade seems harmless for the return. Trey Harris was once considered one of the fastest risers in Atlanta’s farm system after hitting .323 across three levels of the minors in 2019. After losing 2020 due to COVID, Harris was never as effective, and the Braves sent him to Washington today. Harris was ranked 29th out of 30 in a bad farm system by MLB Pipeline, so this isn’t a huge loss.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO