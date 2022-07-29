Nyxoah to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

www.streetinsider.com
Enact Holdings (ACT) Tops Q2 EPS by 39c
Enact Holdings (NASDAQ: ACT) reported Q2 EPS of $1.26, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $0.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $273.54 million versus the consensus estimate of $251.61 million.
CNO Financial Group (CNO) Tops Q2 EPS by 25c
CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $855 million versus the consensus estimate of $905.9 million.
Ameresco (AMRC) Tops Q2 EPS by 16c; Offers FY22 Guidance
Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.62, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $577.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $515.87 million.
TransMedics Group (TMDX) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY Revenue Guidance
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.41), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.35). Revenue for the quarter came in at $20.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $16.2 million.
Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c
Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) reported Q2 EPS of $0.50, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.48.
Clarus (CLAR) Tops Q2 EPS by 19c, $50M Buyback Plan
Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.33, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $114.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $110.16 million.
Axonics, Inc. (AXNX) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c
Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.47), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.55). Revenue for the quarter came in at $69 million versus the consensus estimate of $59.6 million.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Earnings
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) PT Raised to $36 at Needham & Company; 'POMC Phase 3 Data Slip to 3Q19, but LEPR Ahead of Schedule'. June 15, 2018 7:22 AM. May 14, 2018 8:11 AM.
Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Earnings
Like Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Earnings? Also look at TLRY, APHA, TRIT, SIOX.
Rambus (RMBS) Misses Q2 EPS by 9c
Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.31, $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.40. Revenue for the quarter came in at $121.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $137.2 million.
Centerspace (CSR) Tops Q2 EPS by 33c
Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.30), $0.33 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.63).
Arista Networks (ANET) Tops Q2 EPS by 16c; Guides Higher
Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) reported Q2 EPS of $1.08, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $0.92. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.05 billion versus the consensus estimate of $978.95 million.
Kforce (KFRC) Tops Q2 EPS by 12c
Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC) reported Q2 EPS of $1.30, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $1.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $436.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $440.45 million.
Diamondback Energy (FANG) Tops Q2 EPS by 38c
Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) reported Q2 EPS of $7.07, $0.38 better than the analyst estimate of $6.69. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.77 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion.
Transocean (RIG) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c
Transocean (NYSE: RIG) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.10), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $692 million versus the consensus estimate of $695.67 million.
Instructure (INST) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c
Instructure (NYSE: INST) reported Q2 EPS of $0.25, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.22. Revenue for the quarter came in at $114.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $110.74 million.
Matson (MATX) Tops Q2 EPS by 122c
Matson (NYSE: MATX) reported Q2 EPS of $9.49, $1.22 better than the analyst estimate of $8.27. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.26 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.2 billion.
Leggett & Platt (LEG) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS; Offers FY22 Guidance
Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) reported Q2 EPS of $0.70, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.33 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.
Avis Budget Group (CAR) Tops Q2 EPS by $4.35
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) reported Q2 EPS of $15.94, $4.35 better than the analyst estimate of $11.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.24 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion.
Williams Cos. (WMB) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c
Williams Cos. (NYSE: WMB) reported Q2 EPS of $0.40, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.38. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.49 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.5 billion.
