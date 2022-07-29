St. Louis Cardinals vs Washington Nationals Prediction, 7/30/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are holding onto one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history. The team re-signed veteran Chris Boswell to a five-year deal on Tuesday that carries a total value of just over $23 million. Boswell was entering the final season of a four-year extension he signed before the 2018 season. The signing gives Boswell some stability and the Steelers one of the most reliable kickers in the league. The 31-year-old has made more than 88% (182 of 206) of his field-goal attempts since making the team through an open tryout during the 2015 season, the second-best percentage in league history among kickers with at least 200 attempts. “I still have to perform every day I come out here and kick,” Boswell said. “Every game I have, I’m competing for my job. Because if I’m not getting the job done, they’ll find somebody to do it.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO