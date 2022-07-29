Report: Eric Paschall Signing One-Year Deal With Timberwolves

Hubert Davis and the UNC Basketball program will have the chance to impress four-star small forward Drake Powell later this month. The Pittsboro, North Carolina native is a recruit that UNC has had their eyes on for months now and he’s finally taking his official visit to campus. Powell will be on UNC’s campus on August 23rd for his official visit according to multiple reports. Powell has a total of 11 offers in his recruitment so far, but this will be his first official visit so far. He’s drawing interest from several other programs including Florida State, Georgia, Miami, and LSU among others. Drake Powell will be taking an official visit to North Carolina beginning August 23 his mother tells @HeelIllustrated — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) August 3, 2022 With zero commitments in the 2024 recruiting class, Davis and his staff are hoping to finally land a recruit and put together a big class. Powell has emerged as one of their top targets and this visit could determine a lot for his recruitment moving forward. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 34 MINUTES AGO