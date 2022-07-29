How to stay safe from algae on Indiana lakes

wibqam.com
Greenwood company bringing relief to Kentucky flood victims
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Hoosiers are heading to Kentucky to set up a base camp to help those impacted by flooding in the state. The team at USA Upstar, a disaster relief company in Greenwood, is loading up materials for tents to be set up, as well as mobile showers and bathrooms, to make sure those who have lost everything feel like they're at home.
nwindianabusiness.com
From Indiana to the world
In the heart of the Midwest, Indiana’s agriculture and manufacturing industries have long been a staple of its economic health. But with the advent of the internet, the world became smaller and local companies suddenly had a global reach at their fingertips. Today, a rising number of Indiana goods find their way to Mexico, Germany and beyond via local air and water ports. Thanks to infrastructure improvements and long-term planning, that’s not a trend expected to change anytime soon.
Tv20detroit.com
Lake Michigan water levels down significantly
WEST MICHIGAN - Just a couple short years ago we had houses falling into Lake Michigan from record high water levels along the lakeshore. Homeowners were shoring up their foundations and in some cases, even physically moving the house back from the lakeshore to prevent damage or catastrophe. Fast forward...
When Can We Expect to See the First Frost of 2022 in Southern Indiana?
Here we are, sweating through one of the hottest summers in recent years, and I'm already talking about frost. What in the world is wrong with me? I know it seems strange, but Fall really isn't that far away. Before you know it, we all be bundled up, cheering for our team under those 'Friday night lights.' One indication that Fall has officially arrived is the appearance of frost.
Fox 59
Tracking storm chances across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Good Monday morning! We are starting off dry and humid this morning. As we head into the afternoon, it will still be humid with scattered showers and storm chances. Strong to severe storms possible Monday. For your Monday, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s with scattered...
wbiw.com
CDC map shows 53 Indiana counties at ‘high risk’ of spreading COVID-19
INDIANA – On Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, more than half of Indiana was classified in the high-risk category for spreading COVID-19. The counties listed on the CDC data map as having a “high” community risk of spreading COVID-19 include: Lake, Porter, Newton, Jasper, Fountain, Vermillion, Steuben, Noble, Dekalb, Fulton, Cass, Miami, Howard, Grant, Huntington, Tipton, Jay, Putnam, Hendricks, Marion, Vigo, Clay, Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Gibson, Pike, Dubois, Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, Spencer, Perry, Crawford, Harrison, Floyd, Clark, Washington, Scott, Jackson, Jennings, Ripley, Dearborn, and Ohio counties.
95.3 MNC
Fewer drought conditions in Indiana after recent rainfall
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows that there are fewer drought conditions in Indiana, due to the recent rainfall. It shows that less than half the state is now abnormally dry while only 12.8% is in “moderate drought.”. Those numbers were much higher last week. Moderate drought means creek...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana abortion clinics could face rough future under proposed restrictions
It’s a small sector of the medical industry that could be on the brink of extinction. Abortion clinics in Indiana are now in the crosshairs of the Indiana General Assembly and are likely to face a sharp drop-off in business if current legislation passes that would significantly restrict access to abortion.
963xke.com
Indiana distillery introduces nostalgic toasted marshmallow bourbon
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – One Indiana distillery with local ties has a playful new take on bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery just unveiled its latest offering – a nostalgic toasted marshmallow-flavored bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery, a veteran-owned brand that creates “premium, disciplined” spirits launched its ‘Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon....
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
WOOD
Thunderstorm Threat Wed.
3:45 pm – Any threat of severe weather in Lower Michigan is pretty much over as the last t-storms exit the state into Ontario. It will continue to be breezy this PM. Skies will clear this evening, leaving us with a crescent moon in the west this evening. Waves at the Muskegon buoy are running 3.6 feet. They are 3 feet at the S. Haven buoy at this time.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Indiana
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Indiana offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Hoosier State has to offer along the scenic French Lick Railway.
WTHI
Indiana sends task force to help with Kentucky flood response
Indiana Task Force 1 is helping with the flooding response in Kentucky. Thirty-two members of the team left Thursday night. They make up two teams of specialists trained in water rescue. The group includes 31 firefighters and one police officer from the Hoosier state. The task force works with local,...
indyschild.com
5 Amazing Must-See Waterfalls in Indiana
Throughout the state, there are many beautiful waterfalls in Indiana to see and experience. If you’re looking to check out one of these natural wonders close to home, just take your pick: There are 22 different waterfalls throughout the state of Indiana!. While spring, summer and fall are typically...
Storm threats and timeline for Monday’s Weather Alert Day
Monday is a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day due to the potential at strong and severe storms across the Tri-State. This looks to be strongest during the late afternoon & evening hours.
Inside Indiana Business
CenterPoint Energy seeks approval for southwest Indiana solar array
Evansville-based CenterPoint Energy Indiana South is seeking approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to acquire a 130-megawatt solar array. CenterPoint says it has entered into an agreement with Chicago-based Invenergy, which will construct the project in Pike County, to acquire the array when its completed. CenterPoint says the acquisition...
WLKY.com
Indiana State Police investigating body found in pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said they are investigating a death after finding a man's body in a pond on July 30. Around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, officers from the Washington County Sheriff's Department and an ISP trooper responded to a call about a body found in a pond in the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road. When they arrived, they found the body of the deceased man at the edge of the pond on private property.
WISH-TV
Health Spotlight: Naps affect blood pressure; strawberries prevent Alzheimer’s, “Sunday Scaries” are real
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here are Friday’s Health Spotlight items from “All Indiana”:. Frequent napping is linked to high blood pressure. Millennials and Gen Z’ers struggle with “Sunday Scaries”. Check out the video to watch All Indiana!
95.3 MNC
Indiana electric-vehicle infrastructure plan open for public comment
The Indiana Department of Transportation wants Hoosiers to weigh in on the state’s proposed electric vehicle charging network. The state is investing more than $100 million dollars in the new, multiyear project, with funding from last year’s federal bipartisan infrastructure law. Scott Manning, deputy chief of staff of...
WISH-TV
NIPSCO to raise natural gas rates beginning in September
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has given approval for Merrillville-based Northern Indiana Public Service Co. to increase its natural gas rates in a two-step process beginning in September. The utility says the average residential customer will see an expected overall increase of about $6 per month.
