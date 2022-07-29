Thrive Living proposes Berea housing for developmentally disabled

www.cleveland.com
Cleveland Heights council returns from July recess to a chamber full of concerns
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- In their first meeting after the July recess, City Council returned to a long list of concerns voiced by residents. Grievances ranged from deer and mice invasions to supply chain issues for extra refuse carts to American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to a local Airbnb that has been no vacation for neighbors.
Program seeks volunteers to look in on isolated seniors under Probate Court guardianship
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Two senior-focused entities are seeking volunteers to join the Senior Visitors Program in Summit County as the population of socially isolated seniors continues to rise. The program is a partnership of Summit County Probate Court and the AmeriCorps Seniors Volunteer Program of VANTAGE Aging. Volunteers...
Cleveland Heights launches new ‘Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program’
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city launched its new Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program this week, giving residents the opportunity to reduce the risks of speeding, cut-throughs and other forms of reckless and distracted driving down their streets. “When residents feel traffic or speeding in their neighborhoods is threatening their safety...
This means war: Medina businesses sign up for friendly competition
MEDINA, Ohio -- Cool Beans Café has brought a war to the Medina square -- a sign war, that is. And it has quickly spread throughout the city and even to other businesses in Medina County. Cool Beans owner Laura Cavey shared that she had seen a similar thing...
Walk -- don’t run -- to Medina’s third annual UNRun
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Friends of the Medina County District Library invite you to walk your way across their non-running race “finish line” for a beer -- all in support of a good cause. The organization’s third annual “UNRun” event is a half-mile walk between Sully’s Irish Pub...
Sewer district approach to Horseshoe Lake is all about bulldozing, not creating a park
I want to thank Steven Litt for his even-handed commentary on the Horseshoe Lake dam, acknowledging as he did the beauty of the former lake and its importance to the history of the cities around it. But no matter how much lipstick the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s nine contractors apply, their plan is a pig from its birth.
Kidder Elementary summer students look forward to Brunswick inclusive playground
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- As the 50 students in the LLA Therapy Stars and Stripes Program at Kidder Elementary School this summer took to the school playground July 28, their thoughts were also on a playground being built across town at Neura Park. “When we heard about Brunswick’s inclusive playground project,...
Broadview Heights residents to vote on 7 proposed charter amendments in November
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Residents in November will vote on seven proposed amendments to the Broadview Heights charter, which is the city’s constitution. The amendments were recommended earlier this year by the city’s Charter Review Committee. Under the charter, the city is required to assemble an ad-hoc charter review committee at least once every four years. A charter committee last met in 2018.
North Olmsted school levy would hurt those on fixed incomes
North Olmsted’s Board of Education has again decided to place the 7.8-mill operating levy on the Nov. 8 ballot. They tout all the positives – namely, a reduction in crime by buying and razing the Lorain Road motel next to Drug Mart, protecting taxpayers by consolidating six worn-out (but perhaps some still useable) schools and requesting the smallest new-money operating levy since 1988.
Author Boresz Engelking to sign latest Lake County history book at Debonné Vineyards
MADISON, Ohio – Local author Jennifer Boresz Engelking has a signing for her second book, “Lost Lake County, Ohio” coming up at Debonné Vineyards. Boresz will be at the winery 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. It’s part of the winery’s Woof Wednesdays series.
72 affordable housing units coming soon to Cleveland’s Clark Fulton neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Clark Fulton neighborhood of Cleveland is expanding affordable housing options for residents. According to a news release, 72 units will soon be available off West 25th Street at Vía Sana, a development by The NRP Group and MetroHealth. Also on site will be an...
Mayfield, Highland Heights, RTA to provide shuttle buses to workplaces along Alpha, Beta drives and SOM Center
MAYFIELD, Ohio -- The village is planning to team with the City of Highland Heights and the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) to provide a shuttle service that will aid riders heading to their jobs on Alpha and Beta drives and other nearby areas. Mayfield Village Council heard during...
Central Booking opens at Cuyahoga County jail, but is not yet being used as intended
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The long-awaited Central Booking facility at the Cuyahoga County jail has officially opened, but it will be at least another month before the county sees any benefits. The jail started bringing crime suspects through the newly renovated space on July 22 and, as of Friday, had...
Nonprofits reach ‘agreement in principle’ on acquiring Shaker Square out of foreclosure
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The local nonprofits working toward acquisition of Shaker Square announced a breakthrough in negotiations late last week, reaching an “agreement in principle” to bring the landmark out of court-appointed receivership. “I am pleased to announce Cleveland Neighborhood Progress and Burten Bell Carr Development have made...
Invoke a little learning, or even a lot -- then pass it on: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- I grew up in a duplex in Cleveland Heights. My mother wisely bought me a blackboard after my crayon-art designs (murals?) graced one too many dining room walls. “School” was held in the basement -- but I had never been to school. What gave me the...
Medina City Schools hires new administrators for 2022-23 school year
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina City School District will be starting the 2022-23 school year with some new people in administrative positions. Six posts have been filled thus far, including several principal positions:. · Brittany Hartory will be an associate principal at Medina High School this year. She comes to...
Many questions to be answered before Canton HOF Village project proceeds
As a Stark County resident, I appreciate finally getting some answers on the viability of the HOF Village expansion project with this CLEVELAND Plain Dealer report. “Sports-themed village finally taking shape around Canton’s Pro Football Hall of Fame, but financing challenges remain”. Still more information (balance sheet...
Medina County Fair
MEDINA – This week, August 1-7, is the week of the 177th Medina County Fair. County residents are able to enjoy their favorite fair foods, 4-H events, animals, and a number of fun events at the fairgrounds this week. Monday morning, the fairgrounds opened to the public as the...
Brecksville voters will decide in November whether to allow homes on former Highland school site
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- Voters here will decide Nov. 8 whether to allow residential construction on the former Highland Drive Elementary School property. The 21-acre property currently is zoned a “community facilities” district, which among other uses allows schools, religious facilities, public playgrounds and parks, recreation areas, swimming pools, government buildings, libraries, museums, child daycare centers, cemeteries and hospitals -- but not homes.
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
