10th annual Aid For Friends Splish and Splash fundraiser set for Aug. 5 at Ross Park Aquatic Complex

Backyard alley bash: New live music and food truck venue opens in Historic Downtown Pocatello
POCATELLO — On July 29, there were many things swirling about the air in one of the back alleys of Historic Downtown Pocatello: the refreshing dew of misting sprinklers, the folksy strum of a guitar, the Cubano-rich aroma wafting from an army-green painted food truck. People had settled into lime and sky-blue Adirondack chairs, their beverages and sandwiches resting atop nearby tables that’d been crafted from large empty cable spools tipped on their bellies. Near the makeshift stage where a local musician sang, a rustic...
Idaho Museum of Natural History to feature Smithsonian exhibition 'Life in One Cubic Foot'
POCATELLO — The Idaho Museum of Natural History on Idaho State University’s Pocatello campus will open a temporary exhibition, “Life in One Cubic Foot,” on Aug. 19. The exhibition follows the research of Smithsonian scientists and photographer David Liittschwager as they discover what a cubic foot of land or water — a biocube — reveals about the diversity of life on the planet. “Life in One Cubic Foot” will be on view Aug. 19 through Nov. 13. The exhibition is organized by the Smithsonian Institution...
East Idaho Eats: Pocatello business sells cookies, sweet breads and African meat pies
POCATELLO — While she was a student at Idaho State University, Tiphanie Anirah was invited to an African Night celebration on campus. That night, Anirah tried African food and was instantly hooked. She was particularly attached to a meat and vegetable-stuffed pastry with roots in south Nigeria. She graduated...
'HISTORIC INVESTMENT': Gov. Little highlights aging bridge infrastructure during 'Flying Y' groundbreaking
Monday marked the groundbreaking event for a $112 million project to overhaul the Pocatello-Chubbuck area’s "Flying Y" interchange. The project described by the Idaho Transportation Department as a “massive undertaking” is expected to be complete by the fall of 2025 and will bring much-needed safety improvements and connect the Portneuf Greenway Foundation’s trail from the Pocatello Creek Road area to the Portneuf Wellness Complex and Event Center. “What’s important to...
August trout stocking schedule for the Southeast Region
Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 10,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during August. Even Jensen Grove Park Pond in Blackfoot is getting some trout due to some improved water levels recently—which is a nice surprise! Yes, it is hot out there… but fish on!
Idaho Falls man reportedly pointed gun at several people at skate park
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Friday after he was reportedly seen threatening multiple people with a gun at Tautphaus Park. Dallas Jensen, 19, was arrested shortly after Idaho Falls Police Department officers arrived on scene.
Butler, Pamela Jean Paige
Butler Pamela Jean Paige Butler Pamela Butler, 68, passed away on July 13, 2022, surrounded by family. Pamela Jean Paige was born on October 10, 1953, in Pocatello, Idaho to Eldon Lloyd Paige and Mary Berry Paige. She attended Highland High School, where she was a page editor and reporter for the high school newspaper, the RamPage. After graduating in 1971, Pam studied pharmacy at Idaho State University. She married Paul Butler on August 16, 1974. In 1978, Pam earned her BS in Pharmacy and passed the pharmacy board exams for California and Nevada. To celebrate, she and Paul took a six-week camping trip around the US. They moved to Los Angeles, CA, where Pam worked as a pharmacist. In 1980, Paul's job took them to Albuquerque, NM, where they had three children. In addition to raising her children, over the years Pam served as the editor for the New Mexico Art League, was the leader of two Girl Scout Troops, and volunteered at the Lavender Festival in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. She earned an MBA from the Anderson School of Business at the University of New Mexico in 2001, and later went on to study natural medicine. Pam was an enthusiastic historian. She was a member of the Richard III Society, served four years as membership chair and listserv moderator, designed historical tours of England, and completed scholarly research to write articles for the society's multiple publications. She used her sewing skills to make and alter medieval clothing for the annual meetings. Her other hobbies included painting, screenplay writing, and reading. Pam was an expert traveler, instilling in all of her children a love for exploring. The family took summer trips around the US, and in 1992, she visited Europe for the first time. In the autumn of 2014, she fulfilled one of her lifelong goals, which was to travel for a month with her sister, seeing many historical places in England, Wales and Scotland. In 2017, Pam suffered a stroke, and in 2019, she moved to Vancouver, WA, to be near her younger daughter Lisa. Pam is predeceased by her parents and her sister, Carol Sue Mecham. Pam is survived by her ex-husband, Paul Butler, her three children, Craig A. Butler, Kelly E. Butler Urgan, and Lisa A. Butler Dempsey-Scott, her brothers Robert and John Paige, and two nieces, two nephews, and several grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery, Section 53 West, in Pocatello, Idaho. Services have not yet been scheduled.
3 people express interest in Bingham County Sheriff position
BLACKFOOT — The search for a new interim sheriff in Bingham County is underway. Former Sheriff Craig Rowland handed in a resignation letter one week ago and said it would take effect on Aug. 1. He said he had become a “distraction” following an alleged altercation that led to criminal charges.
Pocatello residents, firefighters credited with extinguishing brush fire before it could spread to home only feet away
POCATELLO — Local residents and firefighters made quick work of a brush fire that could have easily consumed a home in a north Pocatello neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The 2 p.m. blaze ignited directly outside of a home on El Rancho Boulevard and was reported by a neighbor who spotted the flames, the Pocatello Fire Department reported. While Pocatello firefighters were en route to the fire, neighborhood residents grabbed a garden hose and kept the flames from spreading to the home only feet away. When Pocatello firefighters arrived they quickly extinguished the flames before any damage could be done to the house. There were no injuries. The Fire Department said the fire was accidentally caused by sparks from a resident grinding metal in the home’s backyard.
Higgins, Beverly Jean
Beverly Higgins Jean Higgins Beverly Jean Higgins, 73, passed away on July 28, 2022 at a care center in Blackfoot, ID. A viewing will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022 from 6-8 pm at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Graveside services will be on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 10 am at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Memories and condolences may be made to the family online at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com 208-233-1500.
Idaho Fish and Game to stock more than 10,000 rainbow trout in Southeast Idaho in August
Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 10,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during August. Even Jensen Grove Park Pond in Blackfoot is getting some trout due to some improved water levels recently — which is a nice surprise! Yes, it is hot out there, but fish on! Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about some of these...
FIERY DAY: Home destroyed, several acres scorched as multiple fires ignite within 24-hour span
Multiple fires ignited Friday in the south Pocatello area, destroying one home and scorching over a dozen acres. There was a Friday morning brush fire along Interstate 15 south of Pocatello followed by a destructive house fire Friday afternoon and a wildfire that threatened several homes late Friday night. The wildfire and house fire both happened in south Pocatello. None of Friday’s blazes resulted in any injuries. ...
No injuries in 3-vehicle collision at Idaho Falls intersection
IDAHO FALLS – A crash at an Idaho Falls intersection Monday evening resulted in some rush hour hang-ups. A three-vehicle collision happened just before 6 p.m. on the corner of East 25th and South 25th, according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements. It’s not clear what caused...
Pocatello police investigating 'suspicious' death of local woman
POCATELLO — Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered at a Pocatello home on Sunday afternoon. Police said a family member found the deceased woman at her home at 948 N. 10th Ave. around 2:15 p.m. Sunday. The family member then contacted Pocatello police, who responded and began investigating. Police are calling the woman’s death “suspicious” and said they are requesting that an autopsy be...
Firefighters extinguish brush fire along I-15 between Pocatello and Inkom
Firefighters extinguished a brush fire along Interstate 15 southbound between Pocatello and Inkom on Monday morning. The blaze was reported by a local resident around 5:50 a.m. after igniting near the Inkom Port of Entry, authorities said. Pocatello Valley firefighters extinguished the fire in about 45 minutes. Less than an acre along Interstate 15 was scorched. The blaze did not result in any injuries, evacuations, damage to structures or road closures, the Pocatello Valley Fire Department reported. Authorities said they do not know what caused the fire.
City Council approves funding for property to build new fire station
During last Thursday’s Idaho Falls City Council meeting elected officials unanimously approved funding to purchase property to build a new fire station to accommodate commercial and residential growth. The City Council approved the purchase of the seven acre vacant lot on the corner of Spitfire and Boeing Streets with...
Pocatello police searching for six young missing children in two separate incidents
POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating six young children reported missing in two separate incidents. The first incident involves children who were last seen in the Pocatello area in June 2021. Aero Smith, 11, Presley Smith, 8, and Boston Smith, 4, were reported missing in March and last seen on June 26, 2021, after their father was awarded custody and he was...
Twin Falls County man killed in crash north of Rupert
MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a collision that killed a man Thursday afternoon in Minidoka County. A 48-year-old man from Murtaugh died at the scene after being struck by a Ford F-150 pickup at the intersection of 800 N and 100 W roads north of Rupert. According to ISP, he was driving a Suzuki King Quad ATV north on 100 W and had failed to yield at the stop sign.
Man involved in extensive crime spree covering four counties gets additional prison time
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man who is already serving 11 to 25 years in prison has been sentenced to additional prison time. After pleading guilty to a felony grand theft charge in Twin Falls, 24-year-old Micole Johnathan Hamilton was sentenced to four to eight years in prison. He had already been sentenced to 11 to 20 years for armed robbery and attempted murder with an additional indeterminate five years for injury to a jail in Bannock County.
