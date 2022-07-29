10th annual Aid For Friends Splish and Splash fundraiser set for Aug. 5 at Ross Park Aquatic Complex

Butler Pamela Jean Paige Butler Pamela Butler, 68, passed away on July 13, 2022, surrounded by family. Pamela Jean Paige was born on October 10, 1953, in Pocatello, Idaho to Eldon Lloyd Paige and Mary Berry Paige. She attended Highland High School, where she was a page editor and reporter for the high school newspaper, the RamPage. After graduating in 1971, Pam studied pharmacy at Idaho State University. She married Paul Butler on August 16, 1974. In 1978, Pam earned her BS in Pharmacy and passed the pharmacy board exams for California and Nevada. To celebrate, she and Paul took a six-week camping trip around the US. They moved to Los Angeles, CA, where Pam worked as a pharmacist. In 1980, Paul's job took them to Albuquerque, NM, where they had three children. In addition to raising her children, over the years Pam served as the editor for the New Mexico Art League, was the leader of two Girl Scout Troops, and volunteered at the Lavender Festival in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. She earned an MBA from the Anderson School of Business at the University of New Mexico in 2001, and later went on to study natural medicine. Pam was an enthusiastic historian. She was a member of the Richard III Society, served four years as membership chair and listserv moderator, designed historical tours of England, and completed scholarly research to write articles for the society's multiple publications. She used her sewing skills to make and alter medieval clothing for the annual meetings. Her other hobbies included painting, screenplay writing, and reading. Pam was an expert traveler, instilling in all of her children a love for exploring. The family took summer trips around the US, and in 1992, she visited Europe for the first time. In the autumn of 2014, she fulfilled one of her lifelong goals, which was to travel for a month with her sister, seeing many historical places in England, Wales and Scotland. In 2017, Pam suffered a stroke, and in 2019, she moved to Vancouver, WA, to be near her younger daughter Lisa. Pam is predeceased by her parents and her sister, Carol Sue Mecham. Pam is survived by her ex-husband, Paul Butler, her three children, Craig A. Butler, Kelly E. Butler Urgan, and Lisa A. Butler Dempsey-Scott, her brothers Robert and John Paige, and two nieces, two nephews, and several grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery, Section 53 West, in Pocatello, Idaho. Services have not yet been scheduled.

