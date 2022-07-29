www.ign.com
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Wiki Guide
Mio is one of the playable main characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. On this page, you can find details about Mio's character overview, when she appears in the game's story, as well as information on her class and skills. Mio Character Overview. Mio is an off-seer just like Noah, and...
The Highlake and Darkgrove Quests
In this Bear and Breakfast guide we will guide you through the Highlake and Darkgrove Main Quests. This covers where to go, who to talk to, what rewards you will receive, Quest Item locations, and other pertinent information. Looking for a particular quest? Check on an option below... With the...
The First Love
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Yaran Story The First Love. For a review of all of these side missions, check out the Yaran Stories main page. Mission Info. Objective: Meet Miquelina and give her Lorenzo's apology letter. Quest...
Characters
In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, there are a plethora of characters for you to get to know. These range from those in your party, to heroes you'll meet along the way and people you'll speak to from the Keeves and Agnus nations. In our Characters guide, you can find brief overviews...
Side Quests - List of Standard and Hero Quests
There are many sidequests to complete in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and this section in the IGN's wiki will go over all optional quests that you can do as you carry on with your journey. Quests in the game are split up between Standard Quests and Hero's Quests. Standard Quests are typical sidequests that you can do by talking to NPCs, while Hero's Quests unlock new heroes.
Azure Gleam Chapter 15 - The Hour of Vengeance
This chapter is only accessible if Byleth and Jeralt joined your army at the end of Azure Gleam Chapter 12 - A Trick of the Goddess. If you failed to recruit Byleth and both Rodrigue and Jeralt were killed, you'll skip this and Chapter 16 and go straight into the final chapter. You will not visit the camp at all during this chapter. Instead, this chapter consists only of the battle against Shez and Solon.
Palkia Raid Guide: Palkia Counters and Best Moveset
Looking for a Pokemon Go Palkia Raid guide? Palkia has taken over from Dialga as the Tier 5 Raid Boss in Pokemon Go Raids from Jul 31, 2022 at 10am until August 10, 2022 at 10am. Palkia will also be the featured Pokemon during the Legendary Raid Hour on Aug...
How Final Fantasy XIV Fans Found In-Game Popularity as a Band
The Songbirds take their stage, as they always do, on the white cobblestones of Limsa Lominsa. It's dusk in Final Fantasy XIV. Foot traffic around the city swells after the sun goes down, when students race home from school and grown-ups clock out from their day jobs. A faint, familiar MIDI melody leaves the band's violins and keyboards, and after a few bars I'm able to place it: "Kiss From A Rose," by Seal. A row of identically dressed bards — like a '60s Phil Specter girl group — weave together a miraculous harmony despite bandwidth and latency. Fans toss glow sticks in the air, warriors and mages lock into their dance animations on the periphery, it's Coachella with Chocobos. The Songbirds are the most famous band in MMO history, and their world tour of Hydaelyn is never going to end.
Starfield: Performance Preview
Built on an improved engine, The Creation Engine 2, the game shows clear strides over Fallout 4 and other previous titles. Space travel, world building, rendering technology, and more are all covered here in our IGN Performance Preview.
Digimon Survive Wiki Guide
Part 1 of Digimon Survive's story continues to ramp up the stakes and expand the roster of characters. To ensure you make all the best choices for your style, the walkthrough below breaks down each key moment. The Roster Grows. At the beginning of this chapter, you catch up with...
How to Get Girolle Caps
One of the first Drives( or quests) you're likely to come across in Citizen Sleeper involves collecting Girolle Caps for Emphis the Food Vendor. Despite being early in the game, there are quite a few steps involved before you can complete this task, so this guide will detail the fastest way to get Girolle Caps and complete Emphis' questline.
Banner Schedule: Current and Next Genshin Banners
This Genshin Impact Wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact banner schedule for past, current, and next Genshin Impact banners. A big part of Genshin Impact is the Wish system. Most of the game’s playable characters and best weapons are found here, with regularly refreshed “banners” introducing new characters and boosting the appearance rates of others.
Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for August on Netflix, Disney, Prime and Binge!
When it comes to binge watching TV, winter is the best season for it. There's no guilt factor compared to the rest of the year. It's bloody freezing outside (or flooding). Of course the sensible play is to stay inside, de-pants, popcorn up and watch telly. Sadly, August is the last winter opportunity you've got, but I've got plenty of shows/movies to make your final Netflix and literal chill sessions memorable.
Sega Genesis Mini 2 North American Release Will Be a Tenth of the Original
If you want a Sega Genesis Mini 2, you'll have to turn to Amazon Japan, as western customers will have to import Sega's next mini console. According to a report from Polygon, Sega is only selling the Genesis Mini 2 to the West through Amazon Japan due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage in the global supply chain.
Blue Festive Hood
Hood worn by dancers at the festivities in Dominula, the village of windmills. Use of this hood, dyed in a stunning blue, is only permitted for the young maids who play the central role in the festival.
Best Movies to Watch on Amazon Prime Video in the UAE and Qatar for August 2022
Looking for the best Amazon Prime shows in the UAE? There is a plethora of TV shows and movies available on Amazon's streaming service, but it can be overwhelming with the amount of content available. From comedy shows to dramas, UAE viewers have plenty to choose from when it comes to TV offerings on Amazon Prime Video.
Devotion - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Devotion, an upcoming movie starring Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson, Thomas Sadoski, and Joe Jonas. Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen.
Nuclear sky hotel not impossible, video creator says
Fantasy video showing a gigantic flying resort powered by nuclear engines may defy technology and physics, but creator Hashem Al Ghaili insists it could become reality.
Chance The Rapper talks mixtape anniversary, Ghana festival on 'Fallon'
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Chance The Rapper appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to reflect on his past decade as a professional musician. Chance, 29, whose real name is Chancellor Bennett, went on Fallon Monday night to promote his new single "The Highs and the Lows" featuring Joey Bada$$, and spoke to the host about his many past appearances on the show.
Sony Is Already Retiring Accolades, a PS5 Launch Feature
Sony will be retiring PS5's Accolades feature later this year, as players have not used the awards-based system as much as the company anticipated when it was unveiled at launch. As reported by TheSixthAxis, Sony announced in a statement that they would be pulling the plug on the Accolades feature...
