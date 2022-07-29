Reba McEntire Jokes ‘Hot Girl Summer’ for Her Means ‘Sweating in Places You Didn’t Know You Could Sweat’

Reba McEntire is having a “hot girl summer” by her own standards, and those are “sweating in places you didn’t know you could sweat.”

Read on to learn more about how the term started as a “hip-hop feminist manifesto” but has taken on new meaning for some people, like one of country music’s greatest icons .

Megan Thee Stallion is behind ‘hot girl summer’ and owns the trademark

Megan Thee Stallion coined “hot girl summer” as her personal motto in 2019, and even has a song to accompany the line. But she didn’t initially realize what a phenomenon the phrase would become. For instance, TIME called it “a hip-hop feminist manifesto.”

“I really didn’t even know that it was gonna catch on how it did. It was just me talking s***, telling everybody I was gonna be me for the summer, and they should be them too, like as free as they can be,” she shared in an interview with Allure .

The cameo-acting rapper added she was none too happy when she saw that brands started using it. “When I saw Wendy’s and Forever 21 saying, ‘Hey, are you having a hot girl summer?’ I was like, ‘Hell no, Forever 21, you’re going to have to pay me,'” she explained.

So, she moved to trademark the term in 2019, an effort finalized in 2022. “I just wanted to get it trademarked because it’s me ,” she explained to Allure. “It’s my thing.”

Reba McEntire took the meaning of ‘hot girl summer’ to a new place

Despite the phrase’s origins, rising temperatures change its meaning for some people, like McEntire. The “Fancy” singer shared on Twitter : “If you mean sweating in places you didn’t know you could sweat, then yes it is still hot girl summer.”

The caption accompanied a throwback photo of the superstar.

But McEntire’s certainly not alone in her perspiration as her home state of Oklahoma experienced record-breaking heat. For example, Oklahoma City recorded the 6th hottest day since 1890 on July 19, 2022 (per Oklahoma’s KFOR-TV ).

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has her own take on ‘hot girl summer’

Those aren’t the only two takes on the phrase, of course. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has a good feeling about her recent plastic surgery, and it made her think she has a hot girl summer coming, too.

She told Us Weekly she loves her “new boobs,” which she offered she got for herself to appreciate and inspire confidence. “By the sound of it, it may sound like I’m getting my boobs done for men, but it’s getting my boobs done for me,” she explained.

She also had her left ear pinned back and added, “Find a throwback picture of me with my hair back. I’m telling you this ear is snatched. Now look at her. She’s so cute.”

Kent concluded, “I’m feeling it’s gonna be hot girl summer.”

