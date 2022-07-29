Who Is Chris Rock’s Mother, Rosalie Rock? Will Smith Apologizes to Her

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 was one of the most shocking moments in entertainment history. Recently, Smith took to YouTube to share a video on July 29, 2022, regarding the slap and his thoughts on it now. In the video, he apologizes to Chris Rock’s mother, Rosalie Rock. So, who is she? Here’s what to know.

Who is Chris Rock’s mother, Rosalie Rock?

Before the infamous Will Smith slap, Chris Rock stood out as a successful comic in the industry. Celebrity Net Worth notes Rock was born in Andrews, South Carolina, in 1965, and his family moved to Brooklyn, New York, shortly after his birth. Chris has six younger brothers and one younger sister.

So, who is Chris Rock’s mother, Rosalie Rock? Favebites reports she’s a social worker, author, and teacher born on Feb. 15, 1945. She founded the organization Rock This 619 and hosts a weekly radio show called The Mom Show . It broadcasts in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Rosalie also published the book Mama Rock’s Rules: Ten Lessons for Raising a Household of Successful Children , in which she discusses raising her kids and caring for 17 foster children. “To be a parent is and should be a calling,” she writes. “There is absolutely nothing as great, challenging, or rewarding as raising a child.”

Rosalie married Julius Rock, Chris Rock’s father, but sadly, Julius died after receiving surgery for an ulcer in 1988. He was 56 years old.

Will Smith apologized to Rosalie Rock in a video posted on July 29, 2022

Will Smith’s slap caused a stir amongst fans, but it also caused Rosalie Rock to speak out. Smith posted a video to YouTube on July 29, 2022, where he addresses his actions. In the video, he publicly apologizes to Chris Rock’s mother, Rosalie Rock.

“I want to apologize to Chris’s mother,” Smith says. “I saw an interview that Chris’s mother did and, you know, that was one of the things about that moment that I didn’t realize, and, you know, I wasn’t thinking about how many people got hurt in that moment. I want to apologize to Chris’s mother, I want to apologize to Chris’s family ….”

Smith also notes Chris Rock isn’t yet ready to talk to him about the slap. “I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you,” he said. “My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

What did Chris Rock’s mom say about the slap?

Chris Rock’s mother, Rosalie Rock, spoke out about Will Smith’s slap. “You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye and you went and made her day because she was mulled over laughing when it happened,” Rosalie told WIS’ Billie Jean Shaw in an exclusive interview.

“When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us,” Rosalie noted. “He really slapped me.”

Rosalie also went on to say that Chris was robbed of his moment to tell the speech he created for Questlove’s Academy Award. “No one even heard his speech,” she continued. “No one was able to just be in the moment because everyone was sitting there like, ‘What just happened?’”

After everything that occurred, Rosalie reached out to her son to tell him that she was proud of him for his reaction to the slap.

