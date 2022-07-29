‘Euphoria’: Sydney Sweeney’s Estimated Hourly Pay Isn’t That High

Sydney Sweeney made headlines this week after she got candid about her finances in a recent interview. Though the two-time Emmy nominee seems to be working nonstop, she revealed that her net worth isn’t nearly as high as fans might expect. But just how much money does Sweeney make per hour when she’s working on the wildly popular HBO show, Euphoria ?

‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney | Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for HBO

Sydney Sweeney explains that her net worth isn’t as high as people might assume

Lately, it seems like Sweeney has been everywhere. Currently, she is filming the Sony Marvel film, Madame Web . However, the Washington native has hinted that filming for Euphoria Season 3 will start back up sooner rather than later. Earlier this year, Sweeney filmed National Anthem , a feature film for which she dyed her hair red. Amidst all this, she’s been working with her production company on her upcoming show, The Players Tabl e , in which she also has the lead role.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter , Sweeney made it clear that working nonstop was catching up with her. However, she shared that taking an extended break isn’t feasible for her at this time. She revealed that she simply doesn’t have the money for a long vacation. “If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that,” Sweeney stated. “I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help.”

How much money did the Marvel star make for ‘Euphoria’?

Sweeney’s reveal might come as a surprise to some fans. After all, HBO has named Euphoria their second most-watched show of all time. Because of the show’s success, fans assumed that Sweeney and the rest of the main cast were making a pretty penny. But just how much money is Sweeney raking in for her portrayal of Cassie Howard?

Though we don’t have access to Sweeney’s exact hourly wage, we can do some estimates. Life & Style reported that Sweeney earned $350,000 for filming 13 episodes of Euphoria . To find out approximately how much money Sweeney made per hour, we have to consider how long the show takes to film. Euphoria Season 1 reportedly took seven months. However, Sweeney revealed that she filmed the sophomore season for a whopping 10 months.

Sweeney works extremely long hours on the set of ‘Euphoria’

“Whenever Euphoria comes back into the world kind of blocks me from being able to do anything else because it’s literally 10 months out of my year,” Sweeney explained to Who What Wear . “And the schedule changes every day, and we’re working 16-18 hour days sometimes.”

Though 18-hour days can and do happen on Euphoria’s set, we can factor in some more conservative 12-hour days also. 12-hour days are typical for actors on a big set. Taking the average of 12 and 18, it’s safe to assume that Sweeney was working roughly 15 hours a day. Assuming that Sweeney got weekends off (which may not have occurred), she worked about 75 hours a week.

About how much money does Sweeney make per hour?

Sweeney worked a total of 17 months, roughly 68 weeks. Thus, the estimated money that Sweeney brings in per hour on Euphoria is roughly $68.63. However, if Sweeney works longer days, that number decreases. While that’s certainly not chump change, it’s likely less than people expect for a famous actor. However, now that The White Lotus alum is a double Emmy nominee, she might be able to negotiate a higher salary moving forward.

