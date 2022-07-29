www.kgncnewsnow.com
City of Amarillo August Snapshot Highlights the Utility Billings Department
Members of the City of Amarillo Utility Billings Department, Left to Right: Frankie Taylor, Brianna Hernandez, Natalie Zavala, Amber Johnson and McKenzie Hampton // Photo courtesy of the City of Amarillo. Each month the City of Amarillo recognizes individuals who go above and beyond in the name of public service...
Amarillo College Parent-Student Night
A parent-student night is being hosted by Amarillo College and the Los Barrios De Amarillo, on August 2nd. Parents and students will be able to learn about requirements, enrollment process, and types of courses offered for dual credit. The event highlights the importance of dual credit, how fast students can...
WT Alumni To Be Honored At This Years Homecoming
West Texas A&M University has big plans for this year’s Homecoming celebration, including the celebration of their Distinguished Alumni. This annual award has been given to 119 alumni since 1970 thanks to their professional achievements in their careers, military service, leadership in their communities, and support to WT. Colonel...
Fairly Lawsuit Against Amarillo
An Amarillo businessman will not have to put up a 6-million -dollar bond in his Civic Center improvements and expansion lawsuit. The court made the decision today, in Alex Fairly’s favor. The city wanted the bond to safeguard against potential delays due to the lawsuit, claiming the delays could...
APD Hosting National Night Out This October
The Amarillo Police Department announced they will again be celebrating National Night Out on Tuesday, October 4th. The event is hosted annually by the National Association of Town Watch and aims to get neighbors to leave their front porch lights on showing their support for their local police departments. It...
Local Car Club Hosting 19th-Annual Cruise in Amarillo
The Amarillo Area Corvette Club is set to celebrate their 19th-annual Don W. Houghton Memorial Polk Street Cruise on August 6th. Individuals are invited to participate in the event from 6 pm to 9 pm as participants cruise down Polk Street. Those that are interested can enter at 12th and...
Destination Medicare Seminar to Return in September
The Area Agency on Aging will return with their Destination Medicare event throughout September. The free seminar is recommended for people who are 65 or approaching 65 years of age, as the event will include information on Social Security Administration, how to set up a Medicare Supplement Plan, and much more.
Amarillo Homicide Arrest
An Amarillo man is under arrest for killing a 65 year old man. Jesus Manuel Hernandez was found on Saturday in an apartment in the 1600 block of Dale Street on a murder warrant and booked into the Potter County jail;. He’s accused of killing Carlos Montenegro. Previously, Hernandez had...
Two People Killed In Car Wreck In Dallam County
Photo Courtesy of Randall County Sheriff's Office. Two people are dead following a tractor-trailer, pick up truck crash in Dallam County, Saturday night, July 30th. Department of Public Safety officers say 60-year-old Martin Estrada Cortez of Mexico was traveling on U.S 54, when a pickup truck driven by Blas Maldonaldo Arreola of Perryton crossed over the center into oncoming traffic and crashed into the semi, sending it into a utility pole.
