ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bnru6_0gxlVUtu00

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing person: Amanda Price, 28y/o white female.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JKRR1_0gxlVUtu00

Last seen: in Leonardtown on 07/12/22. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Amanda Price, please call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

VIDEO: Police Seeking Identity For Theft Suspects In Leonardtown Wharf

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons depicted in this video in a theft investigation. On Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 4:21 am, several individuals were pictured walking at the Leonardtown Wharf, with two male suspects each carrying a flag which was removed from the flag pole there.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests, Warrants And Juvenile Referrals

Drug Arrest- On July 24, 2022, Dep. Kirscht responded to the 20700 block of Golden Thompson Road in Avenue, and made contact with Thomas Matthew Higgins, age 28 of Avenue. While Higgins was obtaining his identification, deputies observed a dollar bill with suspected CDS residue (suspected Alprazolam), a pill bottle with the label removed containing numerous pills (suspected Alprazolam), and a scale with powder residue (suspected heroin). Also, located on the porch, were two plants (suspected marijuana plants). Higgins was arrested and located on his person was a used needle containing suspected heroin residue. Higgins was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Paraphernalia.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Father And Son Missing After Swimming Out Of Charles County

COBB ISLAND, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that a father and son are reportedly missing after going out in the Potomac River from Swan Point this afternoon. At approximately 4:35 p.m. on August 1, first responders were alerted that an incident had taken place in the lower Potomac near green buoy #27. Members of a family of five had reportedly been attempting to swim towards an anchored boat from the shore before experiencing distress.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leonardtown, MD
Saint Mary's County, MD
Crime & Safety
Leonardtown, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Mary's County, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Price
NBC Washington

Boy, Father Go Missing During Swim in Potomac River in Maryland

A little boy and a father are missing after they went under water while swimming in the Potomac River in Charles County, Maryland, Monday evening, first responders say. The Coast Guard said the man and boy were part of a family of five that was trying to swim from the shore to an anchored boat farther off the shore, when they started experiencing distress.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

First responders pull woman's body out of Chesapeake Harbor Marina Saturday, police say

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Police are describing a woman's death as "suspicious in nature" after first responders pulled her body out of the Chesapeake Harbor Marina in Annapolis, according to authorities.Someone called 911 to report finding the body in the harbor around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesman Lt. A.J. Gardiner said.They located the body in the Annapolis marina near the 2000 block of Chesapeake Harbor Drive East, Gardiner said."We call it suspicious because at this junction we don't know if it's a drowning," he said. "We don't know if it's an accident."Staff from the Office of the State Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the body to determine the cause of death, Gardiner said. The medical examiner's office will try to determine the woman's identity, he said.Meanwhile, Anne Arundel County officers will try to track down information about the woman and locate potential witnesses, Gardiner said."It does not appear to be that she was in the water for more than a day to two days," he said. "Again, that's just an estimation."
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#County Sheriff S Office#The Sheriff S Office
Daily Voice

Concern Grows For Missing Maryland Teen

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring, authorities say. Daleyah Sanchez went missing from the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive. A missing person's release was posted on Monday, August 1, according to the Montgomery County police. Sanchez is described as 5 foot 3,...
SILVER SPRING, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Washington

Several Men Arrested in Scheme to Steal Personal Checks From Mailboxes

Several men are in custody and more could be charged in what prosecutors say was an elaborate scheme to steal personal checks from mailboxes. There have been 13 incidents in D.C., Maryland and Virginia of letter carriers being robbed at gunpoint, sometimes assaulted, to get their arrow key so thieves could then break into mailboxes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigating Burglary-To-Motor-Vehicle In Walmart Parking Lot

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a burglary-to-a-motor-vehicle investigation. On Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 4 pm, the victim came back out of the California Walmart store to find the victim’s vehicle window had been smashed and a wallet had been stolen from the vehicle.
CALIFORNIA, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy