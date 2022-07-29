Crash Sends UPS Truck Off Highway 41 Into Embankment In Fresno

www.kmjnow.com
Cousins who drowned in northeast Fresno pond identified
We now know the names of the two cousins who died in a northeast Fresno pond.
Woman hospitalized after motorcycle crash in southwest Fresno, police say
Police say the rider was east on California when she tried to make a turn on Tulare Street, hit a curb and crashed into a fence.
KMJ
Fresno Police Officer Dies In Tragic Bicycle Accident Near Shaver Lake
(KMJ) — The Fresno Police Department has announced the death of one of its own. Officer Steve Hunt was killed in a tragic bicycle accident near Shaver Lake on Saturday. Officer Hunt has been with the Fresno PD since 1989 and was part of the Fresno Police Officers’ Association for the majority of his law enforcement career.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Accident on Highway 99 in Merced County
A hit-and-run motorcycle crash occurred near the Merced area on the morning of July 29, 2022. The incident was said to have occurred shortly after 10:50 a.m. on southbound State Route 99 and the Atwater Merced Expressway offramp. Details on the Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Crash Near Merced. The California Highway Patrol...
Fresno police officer killed in crash while riding bike near Shaver Lake
A Fresno police officer has died after a crash while riding his bike near Shaver Lake. The Fresno Police Department says Officer Steve Hunt had been a member of the department since 1989.
2 injured in wildfire in Fresno County, officials say
The fire started around 2 Sunday afternoon on Pebble Lane and Ripple Lane, in the Squaw Valley area east of Fresno.
thesungazette.com
Tulare PD arrest potential drunk driver for hitting officer
According to the Tulare Police Department, at 7:12 a.m. on Friday, July 29, a Tulare police officer was involved in an on duty traffic collision. The officer had just started his patrol shift and was traveling southbound on J Street when he was stuck by a westbound vehicle that ran a stop sign on San Joaquin at J Street. Witnesses reported that the suspect vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer was able to broadcast that he was just involved in a traffic accident.
yourcentralvalley.com
Civilians injured, evacuations in Fresno County fire
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Another wildland fire has broken out, this time in Fresno County. Cal Fire has dubbed this the Pebble Incident and it was first reported around 2:30 p.m. Sunday near Ripple Lane and Pebble Lane in Squaw Valley. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is now ordering evacuations...
Man pulled from Millerton Lake, officials say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was pulled from Millerton Lake after he went underwater for several minutes on Saturday afternoon, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation. Around 3:30 p.m., state parks lifeguards and deputies from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office were called out to the lake after it was reported that a […]
Trash can sets fire to Selma garage, Officials say
The fire was first reported by a neighbor just before 3 am at a home on Almond and Olive Avenues.
Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend to death in central Fresno, police say
Fresno police have arrested a woman for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death in July.
KMPH.com
Next of kin needed for woman who died in Madera County
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help in locating a next of kin for 56-year-old Diane Lynne Doubts, who was born on 05/23/1966. Deputies say she died on July 29th in Madera County. Authorities say she was living...
Man critically wounded in southeast Fresno shooting
Fresno Police say they were called out to a neighborhood near East Woodward and South Hayston Avenues on Sunday. When they arrived, they found a hispanic man in his late 30s with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.
crimevoice.com
Kings County man arrested on various charges after reckless, high-speed pursuit
Above: Daniel Garcia booking photo | All photos courtesy of Kings County Sheriff’s Office. A Kings County man was recently arrested on various charges after leading deputies and CHP officers on a pursuit, according to the Sheriff’s Office. 40-year-old Daniel Garcia was arrested on the night of Wednesday,...
KMPH.com
Man shot multiple times in Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds Early Sunday morning in Southeast Fresno. At around 12:30 a.m. Fresno Police responded to calls about a gunshot victim near Ezie Avenue and Dayton Avenue. When police arrived, they found an adult male in front of...
L.A. Weekly
3 Injured in Rear-End Crash on Howard Avenue [Fresno, CA]
Vehicle Accident near Shaw Left Several Hospitalized. The California Highway Patrol said the collision occurred just before 5:00 a.m. on North Howard Avenue near Shaw in Biola. Furthermore, according to the investigators, a Dodge Challenger traveling west rear-ended a tractor. Eventually, the man driving the tractor and the Dodge driver...
KMPH.com
Two teens arrested, face multiple charges after assault, carjacking in Kings County
Two teenagers now find themselves in juvenile hall following an assault and carjacking on Thursday, July 28, in Kings County. According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, two teens, aged 16 and 17, walked up to someone sitting in their grandmother’s car around 8:47 p.m. near Front and Oak Street in Armona.
Fresno killer to serve two life sentences after second murder arrest
A murderer with a history of violence got rejected when he asked a Fresno County judge for a break.
Bear found sitting in back of truck at Coarsegold home
Lisa and Seth Fisher went outside of their Coarsegold home and discovered a bear sitting in the back of their pickup truck.
Man mauled to death by 5 dogs in Selma, police say
Selma police are investigating after a 59-year-old man was attacked and killed by five dogs that had escaped from a nearby home. on Sunday afternoon.
