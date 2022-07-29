Tele-dentistry? Delta Dental offering virtual visits to handle off-hour emergencies

Is your New Jersey small business looking to reach customers overseas? The New Jersey Business Action Center Office of Export Promotion has the resources and tools to help. Through the New Jersey State Trade Expansion Program, or NJ STEP, which is funded in part through a grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration, the NJBAC offers an opportunity to help Small Business Enterprises receive financial awards to offset export promotion costs partially. This includes expenses related to the internationalization of website and e-commerce fees, design of international marketing media, participation in international trade missions and trade events, as well as fees for services provided by the U.S. Commercial Service.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO