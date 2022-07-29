Tele-dentistry? Delta Dental offering virtual visits to handle off-hour emergencies

www.roi-nj.com
Related
roi-nj.com
World Insurance expands N.J. presence with acquisition of Coverage Specialists
Iselin-based World Insurance Associates LLC said it acquired Coverage Specialists Inc. of Pompton Plains on July 1. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Coverage Specialists, a family-owned agency founded in 2010, provides property & casualty products and services with a focus on the trucking and transportation industry. “Coverage Specialists...
roi-nj.com
Mt. Laurel Apple Montessori celebrates opening with ribbon cutting
To celebrate Apple Montessori Schools opening a newly renovated school in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, it recently held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony/Open House. The new school is located at 1401 South Church Street in Mt. Laurel and is Apple Montessori’s first South Jersey location. This location offers programs for children ages 6 weeks to 6 years.
roi-nj.com
R.J. Brunelli inks 15 new leases and 1 property sale for retail sites in N.J., Va.
R.J. Brunelli & Co. LLC on Tuesday said it recently completed 15 leases and one property sale for retail sites in northern, central and southern New Jersey, and in Hampton, Virginia. In its role as exclusive statewide leasing representative for Dollar Tree and sister chain Family Dollar, the Old Bridge-based...
roi-nj.com
N.J. offers free resources, tools to support global trade
Is your New Jersey small business looking to reach customers overseas? The New Jersey Business Action Center Office of Export Promotion has the resources and tools to help. Through the New Jersey State Trade Expansion Program, or NJ STEP, which is funded in part through a grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration, the NJBAC offers an opportunity to help Small Business Enterprises receive financial awards to offset export promotion costs partially. This includes expenses related to the internationalization of website and e-commerce fees, design of international marketing media, participation in international trade missions and trade events, as well as fees for services provided by the U.S. Commercial Service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
roi-nj.com
Paterson firm sells Mercer County senior housing community for $98M; opens one in Bergen County
Paterson-based Pike Construction Co. said its subsidiary, Pike Senior Housing Partners, in conjunction with Solvere Living, sold Homestead at Hamilton Senior Living Community in Hamilton to Inspired Healthcare Capital for $98 million. Cushman & Wakefield represented Pike and Solvere in the sale of the property. The 24-acre, 195-unit community broke...
roi-nj.com
First National Realty Partners rounds out Q2 leasing with 76,400 sq. ft. anchor commitment in St. Charles
First National Realty Partners rounded out its second quarter leasing activity with a 76,400-square-foot commitment by Old Time Pottery. The rapidly expanding national home décor retailer will open a new location in FNRP’s Mark Twain Village shopping center in St. Charles, Missouri. The transaction – representing the largest...
roi-nj.com
N.J. Hall of Fame: Business leaders Izzo, Vagelos and Unanue family among honorees
Ralph Izzo, the chair and CEO of Public Service Enterprise Group, Dr. Roy Vagelos, the former chair and CEO of Merck, and the Unanue family, founders of Goya Foods, are the business leaders among the 14th class of honorees of the New Jersey Hall of Fame, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon.
NFL・
roi-nj.com
Avison Young releases Q2 2022 office market report for N.J.
Avison Young released its Second Quarter 2022 Office Market Report for New Jersey on Monday. The report highlights how the hybrid model influences workplace strategy, investors evaluating office properties for potential conversion opportunities, and how workforce preferences help guide leasing decisions. “Right now, we are experiencing a downturn in office...
RELATED PEOPLE
roi-nj.com
Numbers play: Why Citrin Cooperman’s acquisition of Untracht Early is major move in N.J. accounting
Alex Serrano offers a laugh when he hears the addition analogy. That comes with the territory when you are the head of the New Jersey office of Citrin Cooperman, one of the top accounting firms in the state. Serrano, however, agreed: Citrin Cooperman’s acquisition of Florham Park-based Untracht Early easily...
roi-nj.com
New Leaders Council – New Jersey names new chapter director
New Leaders Council – New Jersey on Monday said it named Mayrose Wegmann to serve as its next director, effective Aug. 1. Wegman assumes the role from Chapter Director Petra Gaskins, who is stepping down to run for city council in New Brunswick. Additionally, Robert Matos-Moran will replace outgoing...
roi-nj.com
Citrin Cooperman acquires Untracht Early
In a move that will significantly increase its presence in New Jersey, professional services firm Citrin Cooperman announced Monday that it has acquired Untracht Early, a Florham Park-based financial services firm with more than 150 partners and staff. The acquisition is effective Monday. David Untracht and Tracey Early, who founded...
roi-nj.com
Another huge step: Officials break ground on new Portal North Bridge
In another milestone movement in the journey toward the opening of the desperately needed Gateway Tunnel project, Gov. Phil Murphy, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, New Jersey Transit head Kevin Corbett, Amtrak Chair Tony Coscia and host of other officials gathered for a groundbreaking of the new Portal North Bridge on Monday in Kearny.
IN THIS ARTICLE
roi-nj.com
PrimoHoagies making a surge in North Jersey – and around the country
Eric Bonner, chief operating officer of PrimoHoagies, said he was thrilled with the way the grand opening of the company’s latest location, in West Orange, went on Friday. Hundreds of local residents – and the Seton Hall men’s basketball team – joined in the festivities. “There...
roi-nj.com
After the crash: Bracken reflects on bike accident, rehab and his future
Tom Bracken wasn’t looking for a watershed moment when the honoree of the Pat Tillman Award for Service took the stage at the ESPY Awards last month. If he’s being honest, he’ll admit he was just passing time. You tend to watch a lot of TV when...
Comments / 0