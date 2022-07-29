Restrictive ruling will prove detrimental to breweries statewide

www.roi-nj.com
These N.J. towns getting $39M from feds to protect against future flooding
New Jersey municipalities will share $39.35 million in federal funds to protect against flooding under two programs designed to combat climate change. The funding is part of $1 billion allocated Monday from the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities and Flood Mitigation Assistance programs, and both got a boost from President Joe Biden’s administration and his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law.
roi-nj.com
World Insurance expands N.J. presence with acquisition of Coverage Specialists
Iselin-based World Insurance Associates LLC said it acquired Coverage Specialists Inc. of Pompton Plains on July 1. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Coverage Specialists, a family-owned agency founded in 2010, provides property & casualty products and services with a focus on the trucking and transportation industry. “Coverage Specialists...
Cost Of Water, Sewer Service Dramatically Increases For Aqua Customers In Philadelphia Suburbs
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — The cost of water and sewer service is going up dramatically in one part of the region. That’s on top of the inflationary pressures we are all feeling at the kitchen table and at the gas pump. It seems new rate increases for Aqua Water customers were phased in recently, leaving some stunned. Suddenly that flush or run of the tap is costing more in the Philadelphia suburbs. Some customers reported a jolt when opening their Aqua bills in the last few weeks. “It’s only my wife and I. Usually around maybe $35, $40. I think the last one...
Amazingly Small New Jersey Town is One Of The Smallest In The Country
When I was living in Central Pennsylvania, the town I worked in had a population of about eight hundred people, on a busy day. Even the town I grew up in, North Wales, was pretty small in comparison to the rest of the county. Small towns are great!. They have...
playnj.com
Atlantic City Airshow Prepares For 2022 Takeoff, Huge Crowd Expected
How many aircraft can fly over Atlantic City beach, boardwalk, and ocean in four or five hours?. Spectators planning to attend the Aug. 24 Meet AC Atlantic City Airshow 2022 “Thunder Over the Boardwalk” will find out. The tentative start time is 11 a.m. and there is no...
roi-nj.com
N.J. offers free resources, tools to support global trade
Is your New Jersey small business looking to reach customers overseas? The New Jersey Business Action Center Office of Export Promotion has the resources and tools to help. Through the New Jersey State Trade Expansion Program, or NJ STEP, which is funded in part through a grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration, the NJBAC offers an opportunity to help Small Business Enterprises receive financial awards to offset export promotion costs partially. This includes expenses related to the internationalization of website and e-commerce fees, design of international marketing media, participation in international trade missions and trade events, as well as fees for services provided by the U.S. Commercial Service.
Woonsocket Call
Mercer County, NJ, Senior Housing Community Sold for $98M
HAMILTON, N.J. - August 1, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Pike Senior Housing Partners LLC, a subsidiary of Pike Construction Co LLC, has announced the sale of Homestead at Hamilton Senior Living Community in Hamilton, NJ. Pike Senior Housing Partners LLC developed and contracted the project. Pike also secured project financing. Solvere...
After shopping bag ban, NJ isn’t done yet with laws targeting plastics
TRENTON — A bill introduced in Trenton and sponsored by state Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, is pushing for stronger plastic packaging in what is called “Extended Producer Responsibility” or EPR. But what exactly does this mean?. It all comes down to recycling, said Doug O’Malley, director of...
What is fusion voting and why do some want to revive it in New Jersey?
Fusion voting, which allows candidates to appear under multiple political parties on ballots, is illegal in N.J. Reformers aim to change that. The post What is fusion voting and why do some want to revive it in New Jersey? appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
roi-nj.com
Avison Young releases Q2 2022 office market report for N.J.
Avison Young released its Second Quarter 2022 Office Market Report for New Jersey on Monday. The report highlights how the hybrid model influences workplace strategy, investors evaluating office properties for potential conversion opportunities, and how workforce preferences help guide leasing decisions. “Right now, we are experiencing a downturn in office...
Atlantic City Mayor – Unwavering In His Support For Chief of Police
Let’s give credit, where credit is due. Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small has been actively pushing for James Sarkos to be the next Chief of Police ever since former Chief Henry White retired nearly two years ago. Sarkos had been serving under the title “Interim Officer in Charge” for...
New bag law a nail in the coffin for NJ party store (Opinion)
This is pathetic. And something I predicted. While it was a combination of factors that went into the decision of Sugar Sisters party store in Franklin to close down, part of the reason was New Jersey’s new law banning single-use plastic bags. I had theorized this could be difficult...
New Jersey is one of the most inequitable states in the nation. We must imagine more. | Opinion
We’re learning firsthand that progress is fragile as our nation confronts sustained assaults on equality and justice. Books that teach our country’s fraught history are being banned, bodily autonomy is under attack, the racial wealth gap is worsening, and communities of color and immigrant families who already lack representation continue to be further marginalized. And contrary to its progressive reputation, New Jersey is not immune to these assaults on equity.
Annual N.J. fair that started in 1947 stays true to its agricultural roots (PHOTOS)
The Gloucester County 4-H Fair wrapped up Sunday after four days of competitions, exhibitions and festivities. The fair, which began in 1947, remains “true to its original purpose,” showing off the agricultural roots of the county despite the fact there are fewer rural areas, according to information on the Rutgers website.
Groundbreaking marks construction of New Jersey's new Portal Bridge
KEARNY, N.J. -- A groundbreaking was held for the new Portal Bridge on Monday in Kearny, New Jersey.Officials said the project will provide a much more reliable commute for NJ Transit and Amtrak riders, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported. Gov. Phil Murphy was among many elected officials who shoveled dirt at the ceremony marking the start of construction on the long-delayed $1.5 billion bridge. "One of the most critical connection points along the entire Northeast Corridor begins in earnest," Murphy said. Two tracks on the 2.5-mile span will run 50 feet above the Hackensack River, allowing boats to pass underneath. "This project turns the Portal North Bridge from a...
70and73.com
Denied Union Mill Road warehouse in Mount Laurel goes back to board to settle developer's lawsuit.
A developer's lawsuit has spurred the Mount Laurel Planning Board to reconsider a Union Mill Road warehouse proposal that was unanimously denied by the board in November after considerable objection by town residents. Board members voted 8-0 on November 10 to deny the application of Union Mill Road LLC of...
Murphy visits Camden bearing gifts — but for whom? | Editorial
Gov. Phil Murphy came to Camden the other day without an actual check in his hand, but with a promise to send the city a pretty big one: $180 million from the Fiscal 2023 state budget. While the total includes some money for initiatives that are administered by Camden County,...
Student Debt Elimination in New Jersey
Good news for New Jersey residents with student debt!(eyecreationphotography/iStock) With the looming weight of student debt repayment coming back within the next month, the pressure has been on.
The Largest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. New Jersey is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Burlington County, just a short drive away from Pennsylvania and many other communities in New Jersey as it is located in the central region of the state. The Columbus Farmers' Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
roi-nj.com
PrimoHoagies making a surge in North Jersey – and around the country
Eric Bonner, chief operating officer of PrimoHoagies, said he was thrilled with the way the grand opening of the company’s latest location, in West Orange, went on Friday. Hundreds of local residents – and the Seton Hall men’s basketball team – joined in the festivities. “There...
