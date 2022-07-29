ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Restrictive ruling will prove detrimental to breweries statewide

By Editor’s Desk
roi-nj.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.roi-nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

These N.J. towns getting $39M from feds to protect against future flooding

New Jersey municipalities will share $39.35 million in federal funds to protect against flooding under two programs designed to combat climate change. The funding is part of $1 billion allocated Monday from the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities and Flood Mitigation Assistance programs, and both got a boost from President Joe Biden’s administration and his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law.
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

World Insurance expands N.J. presence with acquisition of Coverage Specialists

Iselin-based World Insurance Associates LLC said it acquired Coverage Specialists Inc. of Pompton Plains on July 1. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Coverage Specialists, a family-owned agency founded in 2010, provides property & casualty products and services with a focus on the trucking and transportation industry. “Coverage Specialists...
BUSINESS
CBS Philly

Cost Of Water, Sewer Service Dramatically Increases For Aqua Customers In Philadelphia Suburbs

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — The cost of water and sewer service is going up dramatically in one part of the region. That’s on top of the inflationary pressures we are all feeling at the kitchen table and at the gas pump. It seems new rate increases for Aqua Water customers were phased in recently, leaving some stunned. Suddenly that flush or run of the tap is costing more in the Philadelphia suburbs. Some customers reported a jolt when opening their Aqua bills in the last few weeks. “It’s only my wife and I. Usually around maybe $35, $40. I think the last one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Camden County, NJ
Government
Camden County, NJ
Business
County
Camden County, NJ
roi-nj.com

N.J. offers free resources, tools to support global trade

Is your New Jersey small business looking to reach customers overseas? The New Jersey Business Action Center Office of Export Promotion has the resources and tools to help. Through the New Jersey State Trade Expansion Program, or NJ STEP, which is funded in part through a grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration, the NJBAC offers an opportunity to help Small Business Enterprises receive financial awards to offset export promotion costs partially. This includes expenses related to the internationalization of website and e-commerce fees, design of international marketing media, participation in international trade missions and trade events, as well as fees for services provided by the U.S. Commercial Service.
SMALL BUSINESS
Woonsocket Call

Mercer County, NJ, Senior Housing Community Sold for $98M

HAMILTON, N.J. - August 1, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Pike Senior Housing Partners LLC, a subsidiary of Pike Construction Co LLC, has announced the sale of Homestead at Hamilton Senior Living Community in Hamilton, NJ. Pike Senior Housing Partners LLC developed and contracted the project. Pike also secured project financing. Solvere...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Norcross
roi-nj.com

Avison Young releases Q2 2022 office market report for N.J.

Avison Young released its Second Quarter 2022 Office Market Report for New Jersey on Monday. The report highlights how the hybrid model influences workplace strategy, investors evaluating office properties for potential conversion opportunities, and how workforce preferences help guide leasing decisions. “Right now, we are experiencing a downturn in office...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breweries#Brewery
NJ.com

New Jersey is one of the most inequitable states in the nation. We must imagine more. | Opinion

We’re learning firsthand that progress is fragile as our nation confronts sustained assaults on equality and justice. Books that teach our country’s fraught history are being banned, bodily autonomy is under attack, the racial wealth gap is worsening, and communities of color and immigrant families who already lack representation continue to be further marginalized. And contrary to its progressive reputation, New Jersey is not immune to these assaults on equity.
POLITICS
CBS New York

Groundbreaking marks construction of New Jersey's new Portal Bridge

KEARNY, N.J. -- A groundbreaking was held for the new Portal Bridge on Monday in Kearny, New Jersey.Officials said the project will provide a much more reliable commute for NJ Transit and Amtrak riders, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported. Gov. Phil Murphy was among many elected officials who shoveled dirt at the ceremony marking the start of construction on the long-delayed $1.5 billion bridge. "One of the most critical connection points along the entire Northeast Corridor begins in earnest," Murphy said. Two tracks on the 2.5-mile span will run 50 feet above the Hackensack River, allowing boats to pass underneath. "This project turns the Portal North Bridge from a...
KEARNY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Bridget Mulroy

Student Debt Elimination in New Jersey

Good news for New Jersey residents with student debt!(eyecreationphotography/iStock) With the looming weight of student debt repayment coming back within the next month, the pressure has been on.
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. New Jersey is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Burlington County, just a short drive away from Pennsylvania and many other communities in New Jersey as it is located in the central region of the state. The Columbus Farmers' Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy