Step back in time or out on the water in League City

Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells FargoTom HandyHouston, TX
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Sunday night recap: Stabbings, shootings & deployed tasershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This singer is helping thousands of people in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
This Super Fun Bar In Texas Has A Ferris Wheel & It's Like A Playground For Adults
If you're passing through Houston's East Downtown near the hullabaloo of the bars and restaurants of St. Emmanuel St. you'll probably see a neon-lit Ferris wheel in the background. It's called Truck Yard and it's in Houston, TX. Only, it's not a yard. It's actually a beer garden tucked away...
Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino restuarants to close its doors Friday
HOUSTON — Three well-known Italian restaurants housed in a compound in the Montrose/River Oaks area are closing. After 45 years of service, Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants, which included Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino, decided to sell the property. Their doors will close for good on Friday. The plot...
Moody Gardens Introduces New August Events
Guests are invited to experience three special events in August including an Air, Car and Boat Show; a Bicycle Rideout and Expo and an exposition for the Dive Community. These events are all new to Galveston Island and Moody Gardens. “We’re always looking for new experiences for visitors to enjoy....
Click2Houston.com
Click2Houston.com
Chick-Fil-A coming to your neighborhood? This is where beloved chicken chain is putting its 4 new Houston-area locations
HOUSTON – There are four new Chick-fil-A locations coming to the Houston area. The public relations firm working on behalf of Chick-Fil-A in the Houston area confirmed these locations to KPRC 2. At the corner of Main Street and Kirby Drive near NRG Stadium. These locations are all slated...
Graze Craze coming to Cy-Fair in August
Graze Craze offers a variety of charcuterie boards. (Courtesy Graze Craze) National charcuterie franchise Graze Craze is opening a new location at 12234 Queenston Blvd., Ste. 500, Houston, at the end of August. Graze Craze offers catering options for parties, get-togethers and other events. The charcuterie boards are customizable and can be delivered or picked up from their locations. www.grazecraze.com.
houstononthecheap.com
National Deli Month at Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen
Kenny and Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen & Restaurant on Post Oak is providing a multi-option, three-course menu for $45, including tax and gratuity, during National Deli Month. Ten percent of the proceeds from each meal sold will go to HMH to support the Museum’s educational initiatives. HMH will provide a free admission ticket to the Museum to everyone who purchases a National Deli Month meal as an added incentive.
Revival Market closes, makes way for Louisiana-inspired cafe
Get a taste of Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar's premium coffee program before the restaurant opens.
Willie's Grill & Icehouse adding a new $2.5M Central Texas restaurant
Ice house and restaurant on the way to Hays County
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken in Houston
There’s no denying that Houstonians love fried chicken. Whether it’s served with a side of mashed potatoes or enjoyed as a late-night snack, we can’t get enough of this classic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of places to get your fix and new spots are popping up all the time. These places range from white-tablecloth to drive-through and serve up a variety of styles, including Southern, Indian and Thai. Plus, you will notice a number of “KFCs” — Korean fried chicken restaurants, featuring ultra-crispy, rice flour batters and sauces ranging from mild to pleasantly painful.
Popular taqueria almost sued over fajita smoke, manager says
The manager of Laredo Taqueria said nearby residents threatened to sue, claiming the smoke was making their furniture smell like fajitas.
luxury-houses.net
Asking $6,900,000, An Exquisite Traditional French Masterpiece in Houston with Excellent Space for Entertaining
The Masterpiece in Houston, a memorial estate showcases cohesive French design elements blending rustic textures and bold materials is now available for sale. This home located at 705 Kuhlman Rd, Houston, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713-628-6853) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Houston.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: August 2022
Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in August 2022. The dog days of summer are upon us this month, but there is still much fun to be had including great concert lineups, foodie events, a long-lived competition on the beach, exciting athletic events, and more.
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser to Hold Bourbon & Bonfire Party Series at Houston Animal Protective Event: Report
Recently, it was announced that Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is launching his Bourbon & Bonfire party series with the first event planned for this September in Houston, Texas. The event would be an after-party connected to PetSet’s annual “Fierce & Fabulous Soirée.”. This year, PetSet’s event is...
Click2Houston.com
Voles destroying yards in Willis; Homeowners say infestation is costly
WILLIS, Texas – Homeowners in the Emerald Lakes community in Willis are warning others about a tiny rodent that causes big problems. This particular rodent is known as a vole and it thrives on smalls plant, plant bulbs, and tree roots. “We’ve never heard of these things before, I...
Click2Houston.com
Luxurious condo life, top 5 issues uncovered during home inspections, & glam housewarming gifts
The Houston real estate market is filled with homes for any budget, and Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate is an expert at finding primo properties to feature. This week on “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”, you’ll see an array of gorgeous properties available right now -- including a luxurious condo close to Memorial Park.
papercitymag.com
This Houston Diamond Duo Is Celebrating 25 Years of Marriage After One Love-At-First-Sight Blind Date
Kathryn and Jeff Smith. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the fifth of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Kathryn and Jeff Smith.
AOL Corp
Why this major city often looks like a 'ghost town'
It's lunchtime in Houston, yet there is seemingly no traffic in the city's urban core. Pedestrians aren't rushing past each other, and few cars dot the city's roads. The more than 2 million people who live in the city have seemingly vanished in the blink of an eye. So, where did everybody go?
spacecityweather.com
August may be the only “normal” month this summer
Welcome to August, everyone. With an average temperature of 88.1 degrees, this month beat out 1980 (87.5 degrees) as the warmest July in Houston’s recorded history, dating back to the year 1889. Of course, Houston also experienced the warmest June in history this year. So does that mean August will be torrid as well? This is far less certain, and the first week or ten days of the month should feel mostly like a typical August. We’ll even start the month with a nice chance of rain showers today. All of this may provide little comfort, of course, as August is typically the hottest and most unpleasant of the year for Houston, weather-wise.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS
10PM-Fire units and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol units are responding to the Adkins Creek area of Lake Conroe where a person is reporting a capsized boat with debris in the water near the boat ramp. 11pm-The John Boat has been removed from the water and a search...
