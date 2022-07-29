Ryan Kerrigan, Washington’s all-time sack leader, retiring from NFL

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Washington football legend Ryan Kerrigan is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons.

Kerrigan spent his first 10 seasons with Washington and recorded a franchise record 95.5 sacks.

“While I’m thankful for the amazing times and memories I was able to have as a player, I’m equally thankful to now have the wisdom and courage to walk away,” Kerrigan said in a statement. “We all eventually come to the end of our playing days, and that time is now for me.”

The 6-foot-4 defensive end was a first-round pick for Washington in 2011 and ended up playing in 156 games for the team now known as the Commanders, including 139 consecutive starts. He was selected for four Pro Bowls in his career.

The 33-year-old plans to sign a one-day contract with the team before retiring. Kerrigan spent last season in a part-time role with division rival Philadelphia.

You can read more about Kerrigan’s decision and history with the team on the Commanders’ website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.