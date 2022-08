Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Chance The Rapper appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to reflect on his past decade as a professional musician. Chance, 29, whose real name is Chancellor Bennett, went on Fallon Monday night to promote his new single "The Highs and the Lows" featuring Joey Bada$$, and spoke to the host about his many past appearances on the show.

WORLD ・ 9 MINUTES AGO